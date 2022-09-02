Top Republican on House Veterans Affairs Committee tours Omaha VA hospital

The top Republican on the House Veterans Affairs Committee got a look at the Omaha VA hospital and its 2-year-old ambulatory care clinic this week.
He liked what he saw.
“You’ve got a great facility,” said Rep. Mike Bost, R-Illinois. “There are certain VA facilities that are aging out, certain ones the veterans don’t want to go to. You don’t get that here.”
Bost, a Marine Corps veteran who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2015, joined Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, for a tour that also included the Victory Apartments for formerly homeless veterans and Omaha National Cemetery.
Bost is in line to chair the committee if Republicans manage to retake the House in the November elections.
He also has visited VA hospitals and clinics in Illinois and Iowa this past week as part of his committee oversight duties.
”It also allows us to carry best practices from one to the other,” Bost said. "Each one is uniquely different."
Bacon wanted Bost to see the clinic that was built through a public-private partnership authorized by legislation championed by Bacon and authored by his Democratic predecessor, Brad Ashford.
A decade ago, Congress approved $56 million as a down payment on a new VA hospital to replace the outdated Omaha facility, which opened in 1950.
But the VA construction program broke down after massive cost overruns plagued a hospital construction project in Colorado. The Omaha project languished on the VA’s wish list.
In 2016, Nebraska’s congressional delegation successfully pushed through the CHIP-IN for Veterans Act, which allowed private contributions to VA construction projects. The philanthropic group Heritage Omaha (previously known as Heritage Services) raised $30 million locally and managed the project, which opened in August 2020.
The UNMC/Nebraska Medicine project would combine a state-of-the-art teaching hospital with a federally funded research facility to boost the nation’s response to pandemics, natural disasters and environmental catastrophes.
UNMC has also floated the possibility of including a new inpatient hospital for the VA in Project NExT.
Bost said he hopes to see more projects follow the Omaha model.
“It’s an amazing veteran’s hospital,” he said. “What’s most amazing is what they’ve done with the public-private partnership.”
Besides visiting the VA sites, Bost and Bacon attended a ceremony Wednesday to mark the signing of a U.S. Army “Partnership for Your Success” (PaYS) agreement with Truck Center Companies, a truck dealership in Sarpy County.
The PaYS program guarantees Army and Army National Guard soldiers five job interviews at participating companies after they leave the military.
interior corridor (web)
Ribbon wall corridor that serves as a connector between the new VA ambulatory care center clinics and the older 12-story VA hospital.
The ribbon wall on a corridor of the new VA Ambulatory Care Center has hues of glass emulating the ribbon racks (or color bars) that service men and women wear on their uniforms. This is intended to symbolize honor.
Art White Barn, Scott Charles Ross, 44 x 44.jpg (web)
Scott Charles Ross, a native of Waterloo, NE, served in the US Navy. He resides in Des Moines, Iowa. Pieces such as White Washed House, Green Fields and Zennor Farms are his interpretations of the primitive Cornish landscape that evokes a simpler way of life, according to the commemorative book created by LEO A Daly about the VA Ambulatory Care Center.
The "flag wall" shown here at night is intended to stand as a monument to an American flag. A commemorative book by architectural and engineering firm LEO A DALY says that people walking through the glass atrium are "enveloped in the freedom that comes from our veteran's service."
Light shines through the "ribbon wall" on the new VA health care addition and meets the "limestone wall." The limestone wall is a symbol of duty and loyalty, representing soil that area service men and women bring home from other lands. Limestone was meant to be a reminder of layers of conflicts and wars and missions served.
Nebraska: Heading Towards the Sandhills, Paul Otero, 48 x 72.jpg (web)
Nebraska: Heading Towards the Sandhills by Paul Otero of Omaha, who served in the US Army. According to a commemorative book created by LEO A DALY about the VA project and design features, it was Nebraska's subtle, painted landscapes and skies that taught Otero how to see its beauty like a dream and inspired this piece.
Art Highway 92 Arthur NE, Patrick Drickey, 20 x 60.jpg (web)
Boots on Fence is a scene Omaha native Patrick Drickey encountered in Arthur NE. It depicts a flashback of the rancher tradition to top fence posts with worn out boots to identify property boundaries, said a commemorative book prepared by LEO A DALY about the project. Drickey served in the US Navy, where he met two photojournalists who introduced him to photography. Following a tour in Saigon, he pursued photojournalism.
Mary Zicafoose, who has an Omaha studio, is an ikat tapestry weaver whose work has been incorporated into large-scale public installations and private collections of US Embassies on three different continents, according to the commemorative book created by LEO A DALY about the project. Zicafoose is the daughter of a World War II veteran.
Matthew Placzek since age 14 has created figures of wildfowl and nature he observed near Platte River. His pieces are in more than 100 hospitals, universities and corporate collections. "Majestic Flight" was created in recognition of Walter Scott Jr.'s contributions to the new VA facility, according to a commemorative book about the project.
Art Robert Allan - House of the Rising Sun, 47 x 47.jpg (web)
House of the Rising Sun, Robert Allan of Omaha. Allen served as a photographer in the US Army and uses texture, patterns, shapes and earthen colors to represent his connection with the land, according to a commemorative book created by LEO A DALY architectural and engineering firm about the VA project and features.
Art Rural Abstract Series IV, Meghan Stevens, 16 x 20.jpg (web)
Meghan Stevens of Omaha is a multimedia artist whose father served in the US Coast Guard and whose grandfather served in the Army Air Corps. Heartland I, II and Urban/Rural Abstract I-IV depict use of multimedia to facilitate a continued reference between printmaking and painting, says the commemorative book about the VA project and artists. Both mediums are symbolic connections to her family and their influence on her work.
Silent by Hal Holoun. The Nebraska native born and raised in Ord, Nebraska, lived and painted in Grand Island for many years and lives in Bellevue. A commemorative book about the VA outpatient clinic project also said Holoun is a retired sergeant in the Army National Guard and known for paintings influenced by traditions of American landscape artists, 20th Century abstractionists and the elemental forces of nature.
Art the Great Human Family, Bart Vargas, 48 x 48.jpg (web)
The Great Human Family by Bart Vargas of Bellevue, who is a former US Air Force, Nebraska National Guard, Airman First Class. His work has been exhibited internationally. According to a commemorative book about the VA clinic project, this piece is about the celebration of existence and being alive. It "celebrates the diversity of our ancient species, as well as our common origins in prehistory."
Art Alphabet Soup, Shannon Sargent, 40 x 40.JPG (web)
Alphabet Soup by Shannon Sargent, Sioux City, Iowa, retired sergeant of the U.S. Marine Corps, who teaches sculpture classes and serves as exhibitions and collections coordinator at the Sioux City Art Center.
