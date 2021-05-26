Tornadoes touch down in SW Nebraska as severe weather moves in

» Be prepared for power outages. Downed tree limbs and power lines are possible with the wind speeds forecast across parts of the state.

» Bring in or tie down anything that could get blown around. Put your car in the garage if possible.

» If you'll be driving during a night-time rainstorm, realize that it might be hard to see and you could be driving into flood waters.

All manner of severe weather is possible with these storms, from flooding rains, to damaging straight-line winds, to large hail and tornadoes.

Tornadoes aren't the primary threat with this system, said Mike Moritz, meteorologist with the weather service. Instead, it's the possibility of widespread damaging winds and bouts of large hail. Any of those could cause havoc, he noted. In parts of the state winds in excess of 70 mph are possible, he said.

* * *

Overnight storms could keep Omahans awake Wednesday night into Thursday with heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Storms are expected to develop across central Nebraska around 6 or 7 p.m. Wednesday and reach the Omaha area around 11 p.m.