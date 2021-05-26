Tornadoes touch down in SW Nebraska as severe weather moves in

6:15 p.m. update: Prepare for busy night
Emergency officials were tracking several tornado touchdowns in southwest Nebraska Wednesday evening as a powerful storm system sparked severe weather across the region.
The system is expected to deliver large hail, damaging winds, flooding rains and possibly more tornadoes across the state Wednesday night.
The Omaha and Lincoln metro areas are at greatest risk of damaging storms during the overnight hours, so residents are advised to plan ahead before going to bed: Have a mechanism for receiving a warning; be prepared for power outages; and move loose items to safety.
In Omaha, storm chances pick up after dark but ratchet up significantly around midnight and last until daybreak, according to the National Weather Service.
Most of western Nebraska is under a tornado watch, which means conditions are ripe for a tornado to form.
In southwest Nebraska, multiple individuals called in tornado sightings between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear how many distinct tornadoes had occurred. At least one large wedge tornado was spotted and in another instance, the tornado was described as shifting to rope-like. All were located in Dundy or Hitchcock Counties — north of Benkelman and near Palisade. A tornado warning was also in effect in the Panhandle near Harrison.
As of 6:15 p.m., the worst of the damage reported was snapped telephone poles and power lines, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
As unnerving as the tornadoes were, the National Weather Service has warned that tornadoes aren't the most widespread threat. Instead, there's a potential across much of Nebraska for powerful straight-line winds and large hail. In central Nebraska, wind speeds could reach in excess of 70 mph, according to the weather service.
* * *
5:15 p.m. update: Tornado lands in southwest Nebraska
Nebraskans were being advised Wednesday afternoon to prepare for a night of potentially dangerous weather.
By late afternoon, the severe weather had arrived as a large tornado touched down in the southwest corner of the state. The tornado, spotted north of Benkelman, snapped telephone poles and trees, but remained in a rural area, officials told the National Weather Service. A tornado warning remained in effect for the general area as of 5:15 p.m.
Photo of large tornado north of Benkelman NE taken by Monica Mercer! pic.twitter.com/V81bebFHtQ— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) May 26, 2021
The storms are expected to shift east as the night wears on.
Because of the overnight potential for severe storms, the weather service is advising Nebraskans to:
» Have a means of learning about dangerous weather after they go to bed. This could range from a weather radio to an app-based weather alert on a phone.
» Be prepared for power outages. Downed tree limbs and power lines are possible with the wind speeds forecast across parts of the state.
» Bring in or tie down anything that could get blown around. Put your car in the garage if possible.
» If you'll be driving during a night-time rainstorm, realize that it might be hard to see and you could be driving into flood waters.
All manner of severe weather is possible with these storms, from flooding rains, to damaging straight-line winds, to large hail and tornadoes.
Tornadoes aren't the primary threat with this system, said Mike Moritz, meteorologist with the weather service. Instead, it's the possibility of widespread damaging winds and bouts of large hail. Any of those could cause havoc, he noted. In parts of the state winds in excess of 70 mph are possible, he said.
* * *
Overnight storms could keep Omahans awake Wednesday night into Thursday with heavy rain and strong wind gusts.
Storms are expected to develop across central Nebraska around 6 or 7 p.m. Wednesday and reach the Omaha area around 11 p.m.
The storms will bring strong winds, reaching at least 60 mph, and some periods of heavy rain. Heavy rain shouldn't last long enough to cause many problems though, said Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
"The main show will be after dark for the Omaha area," Kern said. "It could be a bit of a noisy overnight."
Some rumbles of thunder accompanied by light rain showers could take place between 5 and 7 p.m. The heavier and potentially severe storms will likely roll in between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., Kern said.
People should secure lawn furniture and garbage cans, and be aware of any old or rotten tree branches that might fall.
In Lincoln and the area south of Interstate 80 across southeast Nebraska, the storms bring the risk of potential tornadoes and hail, she said.
Thursday should be much cooler with a high of 70 degrees. The rest of the week and weekend looks fairly dry, although some rain showers are possible Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures ranging in the 60s and 70s, Kern said.
