Both Omaha and Council Bluffs will remain under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. as storms are expected to move into the metro area this evening.

The incoming storms have the potential to produce hail, damaging winds and potentially a tornado, and are most likely to hit Omaha between 5 and 8 p.m., according to Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's office in Valley.

The storms could bring hail up to 2 inches in diameter and winds strong enough to damage trees and power lines, according to the weather service.

As of Friday afternoon, storms were already moving through central Nebraska, according to DeWald.

"People need to be weather aware today," he said.

