The Omaha metro area is expected to see two rounds of storms between Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

A tornado watch is in effect in Douglas and Sarpy Counties until 11 p.m. Wednesday as storms are expected to move into the area, according to the National Weather Service.

The first round of storms could hit Omaha as early as 6 p.m., and a second round is expected overnight and could last until 4 a.m. Thursday, said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's office in Valley.

The incoming storms could lead to hail up to 3 inches in diameter, wind gusts up to 65 mph and the potential for one or two tornadoes, Fajman said.

Flash flooding is also a concern, Fajman said, as persistent storms could drop large amounts of rain over the same area.