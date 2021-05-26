Tornadoes touch down in SW Nebraska; flash flooding possible in SE part of state

The Omaha and Lincoln metro areas are at greatest risk of damaging storms during the overnight hours, so residents are advised to plan ahead before going to bed: Have a mechanism for receiving a warning; be prepared for power outages; and move loose items to safety.

In Omaha, storm chances pick up after dark but ratchet up significantly around midnight and last until daybreak, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of western Nebraska is under a tornado watch, which means conditions are ripe for a tornado to form.

In southwest Nebraska, multiple individuals called in tornado sightings between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear how many distinct tornadoes had occurred. At least one large wedge tornado was spotted and in another instance, the tornado was described as shifting to rope-like. All were located in Dundy or Hitchcock Counties — north of Benkelman and near Palisade. A tornado warning was also in effect in the Panhandle near Harrison.

As of 6:15 p.m., the worst of the damage reported was snapped telephone poles and power lines, according to the Storm Prediction Center.