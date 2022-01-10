 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tours with Preston Love Jr. share 'rich history' of North Omaha
nomahatour-p2

Preston Love Jr. loves sharing stories about his North Omaha neighborhood. He’s formed North Omaha Legacy Tours, he says, to inform people of the area’s rich heritage and to stimulate growth on 24th and 30th Streets.

 STABLE GRAY INC.

Back in the Day: Scenes of North Omaha

When Preston Love Jr. talks about the history of the Jewell Building near 24th and Grant Streets in North Omaha, he travels beyond the stories of its days as the famous Dreamland Ballroom.

Tales of how every famous African American musician once played there, from Count Basie to Duke Ellington, are just one aspect of the building, which now houses the Great Plains Black History Museum. Upstairs is the Omaha Economic Development Corporation.

nomahatour-p7

Love brings a unique touch to the stories that illustrate North Omaha’s history with North Omaha Legacy Tours.

Love says he brings a unique touch to the stories that illustrate North Omaha’s history, one of the reasons he is taking his informal tours of the area to a new level. He’s formed North Omaha Legacy Tours, he said, to inform people of the area’s rich heritage and to stimulate growth on 24th and 30th Streets, the main arteries the tour follows.

The founder and director of the Institute for Urban Development says sharing all he knows about where he grew up is more important than ever.

“We’re at a time when many people are trying to be better enlightened to other cultures,” he said. “Demystify and learn about North Omaha in a way they haven’t done in the past.”

nomahatour-p1

The Jewell Building near 24th and Grant Streets. The former Dreamland Ballroom now houses the Great Plains Black History Museum and the Omaha Economic Development Corporation.

It was unique that an African American named Jimmy Jewell had the wherewithal to finance a building such as the Jewell in the 1920s, Love said. He shares stories about the Omaha Star newspaper office across the street and the nearby Bryant Center, where many of the city’s most famous athletes got their start.

Love then takes a more personal dive into the Jewell’s history, recounting how his father, Preston Love Sr., as a young man would hide on the fire escape to listen to the musical greats who visited.

011022-owh-new-nomahatour-p3

The Jewell Building once housed the Dreamland Ballroom, where many great musicians once played.

One night, he was caught by Basie, a jazz pianist who never forgot the youngster who could play the saxophone with such skill. He eventually hired him to fill in when his band was short, the first step on Love’ Sr.’s own lifetime musical career.

Those stories help you understand the culture and significance behind the structures of note in his North Omaha neighborhood, Love said.

“If you really want a tour, you need all of that in context with the culture and history,” he said.

That’s why Kathy Bigsby Moore and several others from Presbyterian Church of the Cross in west Omaha recently took a morning tour with Love. It was part of an initiative they’ve started, Agape for All, in which they are learning about diverse parts of the Omaha community.

nomahatour-p4

A corner of 24th and Lake Streets in January 1963. Preston Love Jr. calls it “ground zero,” the iconic center of North Omaha. “It always has been and presently still is. As I see what is happening in the future it will continue to be.”

“This is going to be such a good learning opportunity for people,” she said. “Many people don’t really know the history of North Omaha.”

Her favorite parts of the tour were stops at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation and the Revive Center Omaha for lunch.

Willie Barney, CEO and founder of The Empowerment Network and co-founder of the Revive Center with his wife, Yolanda, spoke at the Revive Center and was amazing, she said, connecting the history shared by Love to future development in the area.

011022-owh-new-nomahatour-p6

The Revive Center Omaha at 24th and Lake features African American foods, events and markets. It's also a stop on the tour.

Barney said he and his wife have worked for years to emphasize the arts, culture and business opportunities available in North Omaha. He said Love’s tours will help accelerate that effort.

“Many visitors from out of town and even local residents in the city of Omaha don’t know the rich history, the amazing culture or the business and entertainment options available for the whole family here at 24th and Lake and throughout North Omaha,” Barney said. “The tour gives them a chance to experience the great things happening in North Omaha firsthand.”

nomahatour-p5

The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation is one of the stops on the tour.

Love said his favorite part of a tour is when people say, “I didn’t know that.” He’ll hear it when he shares a story about Malcolm X’s life in Omaha or that Ellington played here.

“That’s the quote I hear constantly,” he said. “We have a rich story to tell.”

About 40 people from Moore’s church were on the tour that she took recently. Love charges $30 for an hour tour or $45 for two hours. Lunch or copies of some books that detail the area’s history can add another $15 to the cost and bring funds to the area.

Love is excited that groups here for the College World Series or the Berkshire Hathaway meetings or just people from other neighborhoods might want to take some time to learn about where he grew up. That will have an economic impact, help the area proudly move forward and bridge cultural gaps, he said.

“It’s my beloved community,” he said, “and the more I can teach people about our wonderful history, the better.’’

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

