Tours with Preston Love Jr. share 'rich history' of North Omaha

“We’re at a time when many people are trying to be better enlightened to other cultures,” he said. “Demystify and learn about North Omaha in a way they haven’t done in the past.”

It was unique that an African American named Jimmy Jewell had the wherewithal to finance a building such as the Jewell in the 1920s, Love said. He shares stories about the Omaha Star newspaper office across the street and the nearby Bryant Center, where many of the city’s most famous athletes got their start.

Love then takes a more personal dive into the Jewell’s history, recounting how his father, Preston Love Sr., as a young man would hide on the fire escape to listen to the musical greats who visited.

One night, he was caught by Basie, a jazz pianist who never forgot the youngster who could play the saxophone with such skill. He eventually hired him to fill in when his band was short, the first step on Love’ Sr.’s own lifetime musical career.

Those stories help you understand the culture and significance behind the structures of note in his North Omaha neighborhood, Love said.

“If you really want a tour, you need all of that in context with the culture and history,” he said.