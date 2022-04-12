Townhomes set to rise near 54th and Leavenworth Streets

The demolition of three vacant homes and two brick duplexes will make way for a 19-unit townhouse development near 54th and Leavenworth Streets.

The project received approval Tuesday from the Omaha City Council.

Noddle Cos., the developer on the project, sought $1.65 million in tax-increment financing for the $9.3 million project.

Developers met with the local neighborhood association and made some changes to the project's color scheme and materials on the façade, said Ted Zetzman with Noddle Cos.

Zetzman said rising construction costs bumped up the overall cost of the project. Original documents estimated the cost at $8.7 million. The TIF request also increased from the original estimate of $1.5 million.

Each three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhome would be about 1,700 square feet, according to previous documents sent to the city's planning department. The units would be priced at about $450,000.

Construction would begin in May and is expected to wrap up by December 2023, the documents said.

