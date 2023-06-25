The biggest piece of Sarpy County’s giant CONNECTSarpy road improvement project is headed into its final stages.

On Wednesday, county traffic engineers opened a newly paved section of Giles Road from 180th Street to 188th Street and shut down the final stretch for construction, between 188th and 192nd Streets.

That project is expected to be complete in mid-August, said Katy Glover, a Sarpy County spokeswoman.

Upgrading the Giles Road corridor is part of a $90 million project called "CONNECTSarpy" to bring modern roads to a fast-growing, 9-square-mile section of western Sarpy County stretching from Harrison Street to Highway 370, and from 168th Street to 204th Street.

“It’s the largest package of road projects in county history,” Glover said in an email.

At $45 to $50 million, the Western Sarpy project is the single biggest piece of the package, which was funded through a county bond issue. Another major project is the construction of the Platteview Road Expressway, which involves the widening of Platteview Road to four lanes from U.S. Highway 75 to State Road 50.

CONNECTSarpy was launched in part because of the growth local leaders are in that part of the county, with even more expected in one of the fastest-growing parts of Nebraska’s fastest-growing county.

Hundreds of homes already exist along Giles in neighborhoods such as Garden Oaks, Whitetail Creek and Remington Ridge. Several more subdivisions are platted, with the potential for up to 1,600 more homes. The area also includes five new schools, 1,000 undeveloped acres, and a planned flood-control reservoir that will add demand for new homes.

Begun in early 2021, the Western Sarpy project builds 192nd Street into a new road curving east (called Meridian Street) to connect it with 180th Street about a quarter-mile south of Giles Road. That created a major north-south road in western Sarpy that could one day link up with a future Interstate 80 interchange.

Where those two streets connect, 180th now curves to the east to pass over a railroad line and the South Papillion Creek before straightening out and continuing north.

The project included the construction of three roundabouts on 180th Street, at Cornhusker Road, Camelback Avenue and Lincoln Road.

Other portions already completed include:

Paving of 12 lane miles of 180th, Lincoln, Giles and Meridian Street.

Activation of a traffic signal at 180th and Giles.

Paving of sidewalk and trails along 180th, Giles, and Meridian.

Construction of retaining walls along 180th.

In addition to the stretch of Giles Road east of 192nd, other sections still to be completed are: 192nd from Lincoln to Giles, Meridian from 192nd to 180th, and Cornhusker on either side of 192nd.

The project is slated for completion sometime this fall, Glover said.

What’s New

South 70th Street between South 72nd and Q Streets will be closed to through traffic for street-widening through July 11.

will be closed to through traffic for street-widening through July 11. North 65th Avenue between Lake and Miami Streets will be closed until Aug. 30 for installation of storm sewers under Omaha's "Clean Solutions for Omaha" program.

will be closed until Aug. 30 for installation of storm sewers under Omaha's "Clean Solutions for Omaha" program. South 42nd Street between Pacific and Leavenworth Streets is closed until further notice for repair work because of a water-main break.

is closed until further notice for repair work because of a water-main break. Q Street between South 131st and South 135th Streets will be restricted to one lane westbound for street repair in the outside curb lane through Tuesday.

will be restricted to one lane westbound for street repair in the outside curb lane through Tuesday. The new lanes on the Columbus-to-Fremont Expressway, U.S. Highway 30 , are now open between North Bend and Fremont . Traffic will run in a head-to-head, two-way configuration while the new eastbound lanes are under construction. The project is scheduled to wrap up in the late summer of 2024.

, are now open . Traffic will run in a head-to-head, two-way configuration while the new eastbound lanes are under construction. The project is scheduled to wrap up in the late summer of 2024. South 121st Street between Bel Drive and Village Court will be closed for water main repair until Saturday.

will be closed for water main repair until Saturday. Burke Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound at North 175th Street for street repair in the outside curb lane through Wednesday.

will be restricted to one lane eastbound for street repair in the outside curb lane through Wednesday. The intersection of South 168th and Harney Streets will have various lane restrictions for street repair through Friday.

will have various lane restrictions for street repair through Friday. Fort Street will have various eastbound lane restrictions at North 120th Street for street repair through Thursday.

Around Omaha

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)

North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street-widening until November 2023.

will be closed with local access only for street-widening until November 2023. The intersection of North 108th and Fort Streets will have various lane restrictions for utility work through June 23.

will have various lane restrictions for utility work through June 23. The right lane of northbound 180th Street from Emmet to just north of Evans Streets will be closed for an unspecified time period due to road construction.

will be closed for an unspecified time period due to road construction. North 177th Street between West Maple Road and Spaulding Street will be closed for street improvements until July 15.

will be closed for street improvements until July 15. Expect lane restrictions on 156th Street south of Bennington Road near Kempten Creek Drive through mid-August. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times.

through mid-August. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times. State Street is closed from 156th to 147th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until the fall of 2023.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until the fall of 2023. Military Road from 168th to just west of 171st Streets will be closed until early August to widen the road and add a right-turn lane at 171st Street .

will be closed until early August to widen the road and add a right-turn lane at 171st Street Fort Street is closed from 183rd to 195th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until the fall of 2023.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until the fall of 2023. The 228th Street Bridge over Nebraska Link 28B (the western extension of the West Dodge Expressway) is reduced to one lane for bridge preservation and repairs through the fall of 2023. A temporary traffic signal on either end of the bridge will control traffic.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)

Westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 41st Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7.

will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7. Dodge Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street/Rose Blumkin Drive will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December.

will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December. Dodge Street between the West Dodge Road y-intersection and South 81st Street (near Methodist Hospital) will be restricted eastbound for utility work through Monday.

(near Methodist Hospital) will be restricted eastbound for utility work through Monday. Cass Street between North 72nd and North 76th Streets will have various lane restrictions for street improvements related to the Crossroads redevelopment through July 9.

will have various lane restrictions for street improvements related to the Crossroads redevelopment through July 9. Westbound traffic on Blondo Street will be shifted to the northbound turn lane at the intersection with North 66th Street due to construction through July 10.

will be shifted to the northbound turn lane due to construction through July 10. Saddle Creek Road between Leavenworth and Emile Streets will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work in the southbound lanes through July 17.

will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work in the southbound lanes through July 17. North 29th Street between Blondo and Burdette Streets will be closed through June 2023 for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements.

will be closed through June 2023 for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements. North 16th Street will be closed at various points between Pinkney and Clark Streets for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted.

will be closed at various points between for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted. Because of construction at the Kiewit corporate campus, North 15th Street between Cass and Mike Fahey Streets will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, North 15th Street between Mike Fahey Street and California Street will be restricted southbound, and Mike Fahey Street between North 16th Street and North 15th Street will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane.

will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, will be restricted southbound, and will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. The eastbound curb lane on Douglas Street will be closed between 44th and Saddle Creek Road for construction until December.

will be closed for construction until December. Florence Boulevard between Spencer and Emmet Streets will have various lane restrictions for utility work through Monday.

will have various lane restrictions for utility work through Monday. Pratt Street between Fontenelle Boulevard and North 45th Avenue will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall construction through July 11.

Southwest (south of West Dodge Road and west of I-680/80)

South 156th Street between Pacific Street and Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will have closures for street-widening until November 2023.

will have closures for street-widening until November 2023. Pacific Street between South 155th and South 157th Streets will have lane restrictions for street-widening until November 2023.

will have lane restrictions for street-widening until November 2023. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street-widening until December 2024.

will have lane restrictions for street-widening until December 2024. Oak View Drive between South 144th Street and West Center Road will have various lane restrictions for curb ramp construction through Wednesday.

Southeast (south of Dodge Street and east of I-680/80)

South 93rd Street between Q and O Streets will be closed to through traffic for utility work until Monday.

will be closed to through traffic for utility work until Monday. South 90th Street between Q Street and Lakeview Drive will be restricted northbound for utility work through July 3.

will be restricted northbound for utility work through July 3. South 84th Street between Grover Street and West Center Road will have various lane restrictions for curb ramp construction through Wednesday.

will have various lane restrictions for curb ramp construction through Wednesday. Nighttime lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. are planned on the Kennedy Freeway (U.S. Highway 75) from the Interstate 480 interchange to Chandler Road, including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway.

including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway. Ridgewood Avenue between Pacific Street and Poppleton Avenue will be closed for street improvements through July 6.

will be closed for street improvements through July 6. South 42nd Street between the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and D Street will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December 2023.

will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December 2023. West Center Road between South 102nd and South 108th Streets will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work/water main break until Aug. 14.

will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work/water main break until Aug. 14. 14th Street will be closed between Farnam and Douglas Streets, and curbside lanes will be closed on Farnam, Douglas and 15th Street until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower.

will be closed and curbside lanes will be closed on until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower. Q Street between South 61st and South 72nd Streets will be closed for street improvements until late August.

will be closed for street improvements until late August. Mercy Road between South 68th Street and Aksarben Drive will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until early August.

will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until early August. I Street between South 108th and South 102nd Streets will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November 2023.

will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November 2023. Grover Street between South 56th Street and South 59th Avenue will be closed for street reconstruction through December 2023.

will be closed for street reconstruction through December 2023. Woolworth Avenue between South 21st and South 20th Streets will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall replacement by Jensen Gardens until July 9. South 20th Street between Woolworth and Center Street will also be restricted southbound as part of the same project.

Sarpy/Cass County

204th Street between Capehart and Westridge Roads near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. Capehart Road east of 204th Street also is closed until early August as part of the same project.

near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. also is closed until early August as part of the same project. 192nd Street from Lincoln Road to the railroad bridge is closed through the fall of 2023 for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project.

is closed through the fall of 2023 for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project. Giles Road from 188th to 192nd Streets will be closed until mid-August, also for paving.

will be closed until mid-August, also for paving. Lane closures are planned on 132nd Street between Highway 370 and Capehart Road in Sarpy County due to road construction until early August.

in Sarpy County due to road construction until early August. Lane restrictions can be expected on U.S. 34/75 from Plattsmouth to the Bellevue bridges through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from Nebraska Highway 1 to Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth through November 2024 to allow for road construction.

through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from through November 2024 to allow for road construction. U.S. 34 will have a lane closed in each direction over U.S. 75 and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway and South Fifth Street .

will have a lane closed in each direction and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway . The right lane is closed in both directions on Nebraska Highway 370/Cornhusker Road from 192nd to 180th Streets east of Gretna due to road construction.

Around Nebraska

Intermittent overnight lane closures can be expected on Interstate 80 from Exit 426 (Ashland) to Exit 442 (Giles Road) through late June.

through late June. Lane restrictions are planned on I-80 between Phillips and Giltner (reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November.

(reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November. Lane closures also are planned on I-80 between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits (reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

(reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November. Alternating lane closures are planned overnight on I-80 between Exit 382 (Milford) and Exit 395 (Northwest 48th Street) west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair.

west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair. Lane closures are planned on U.S. 275 from Nebraska Highway 36 to U.S. 30/East 23rd Street in Fremont while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall 2023.

while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall 2023. Nebraska Highway 79 is closed in Dodge County at North Bend from U.S. 30 to County Road R , with detours in place through fall of 2023.

is closed in Dodge County at , with detours in place through fall of 2023. Intermittent lane closures are expected on U.S. 281 in Grand Island from Interstate 80 north to West Schimmer Drive, near the Stuhr Museum for bridge repair and asphalt resurfacing through December.

In Iowa

Interstate 29 is closed northbound between Nebraska Avenue and Avenue G (Exit 54A) in Council Bluffs , and southbound from North 25th Street (Exit 55) to Nebraska Avenue until November 2023, due to road construction. Detours are in operation.

is closed , and until November 2023, due to road construction. Detours are in operation. The I-29 Exit 53B ramp to I-480 West and the Eighth Avenue West/B Road N entrance ramp in Council Bluffs are closed until November 2023.

and the are closed until November 2023. The South Expressway from I-80 to 19th Avenue in Council Bluffs will be rebuilt until November 2023, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023