Drivers who have endured the massive, 15-year reconstruction of Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs can get ready for a big change today.

At 11 p.m. this evening — weather permitting — the new ramp from the northbound frontage road to westbound Interstate 480 will open to traffic. Traffic heading to I-480 from the northbound lanes of I-29 will use that ramp as well when I-29 reopens later this year.

The change will allow northbound traffic bound for Nebraska via I-480 to merge onto the freeway sooner instead of accessing it via West Broadway in Council Bluffs, said Wendy Thompson, an Iowa Department of Transportation spokeswoman.

Northbound traffic has been diverted to the frontage road since the closure of northbound I-29 in November 2021. Now those motorists will be able to reach the I-480 ramp from the left lane.

Shortly after midnight, another Interstate ramp in Council Bluffs will close.

On the city’s east side, the ramp from Madison Avenue to eastbound Interstate 80 will be closed for six months to allow construction crews to rebuild it and connect to the new eastbound bridge currently under construction.

Iowa DOT’s official detour is nearly 4 miles long and directs motorists west from Madison Avenue on I-80 to I-29, south to Iowa Highway 92 to turn around at the interchange, and then backtracking to eastbound I-80.

But drivers may find it simpler to just continue to the next interchange east of Madison at East Kanesville Boulevard, via Valley View Drive, MacPherson Avenue, and Sunnydale Road.

The Madison Avenue interchange reconstruction involves rebuilding the interchange and bridges over Mosquito Creek. It is scheduled to continue until June 2026.

Thompson said the end is in sight for the transformative I-29/I-80 reconstruction in Council Bluffs, which began in 2008 and has cost more than $1 billion. It’s the largest Interstate highway project in Iowa’s history.

“These are our last big changes,” she said.

On the northwest edge of the overall project, the northbound lanes of I-29 between Nebraska Avenue and G Avenue (Exit 54A) are expected to reopen by August, Thompson said. The southbound lanes of I-29, closed from North 25th Street (Exit 55) to Nebraska Avenue, should reopen a month later.

Construction began on the I-480/I-29/West Broadway interchange work in 2021 after six years of environmental study, design and right-of-way acquisition.

This work was designed to offer direct access to West Broadway from I-29 and boost safe and efficient traffic movement on the freeways, in part by reducing the need for lane changes. The official end date is June 2024.

More information is available at councilbluffsinterstate.iowadot.gov.

What’s New

The northbound curb lane on 72nd Street between Grover Street and Hascall Street will be closed due to concrete work through Tuesday.

North 72nd Street will be restricted to one lane northbound between Spencer Street and Bedford Avenue until May 22 because of utility work.

Corby Street between North 32nd Street and North 33rd Street will be closed to through traffic for utility work through Tuesday.

South 42nd Street between J and M Streets will see varying lane restrictions because of curb repair through May 26.

Nicholas Street between North 97th Plaza and North 98th Street near Westroads Mall will be restricted to one lane westbound for utility work in the outside curb lane through Wednesday.

The intersection of South 108th Street and J Street will have various lane restrictions for street repair through Saturday.

South 180th Street between R Plaza and Q Street will be restricted to one lane northbound for utility work in the outside curb lane through Wednesday.

Lane and trail closures are expected just east and south of the intersection of 96th and Lincoln Streets in Papillion through late May while bridges are repaired.

In Lincoln, Saltillo Road from east of 84th Street to 120th Street, and 120th Street from Saltillo Road to Nebraska Highway 2 are being resurfaced as part of the larger Lincoln South Beltway project. Work will continue through the end of May.

Around Omaha

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)

Overnight lane and ramp closures are planned at the Interstate 680/Dodge Road interchange while workers repair bridges. Work will continue until the fall of 2023.

Alternating lane closures are planned on I-680 from I-80 West/Lincoln (Exit 446) to West Maple Road (Exit 4) until Aug. 1 because of road construction and pavement repairs.

North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street widening until November 2023.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)

The intersection of North 84th Street and Dodge Street will have lane restrictions through Friday because of intersection improvements.

Westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 41st Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7.

Periodic lane closures will continue on I-480 from 20th Street to the Iowa state line for lane restriping and sign installation until May 26 as part of a two-year, $60 million road and bridge renovation project.

North 65th Avenue between Grant Street and Lake Street will be closed to through traffic for CSO sewer separation improvements until mid-June.

Close A crew from Hawkins Construction demolishes the old westbound Interstate 80 bridge over Harry Langdon Boulevard on Saturday. A crew demolishes the old westbound Interstate 80 bridge over Harry Langdon Boulevard in Council Bluffs on Saturday. A westbound Interstate 80 bridge in Council Bluffs comes down Saturday, part of a years-long reconstruction project of I-80 and I-29 roadways and bridges. An old Interstate 80 bridge is torn down in Council Bluffs on Saturday. Hawkins Construction demolishes an old westbound Interstate 80 bridge in Council Bluffs on Saturday. Photos: Old I-80 bridge in Council Bluffs is torn down A crew from Hawkins Construction demolishes the old westbound Interstate 80 bridge over Harry Langdon Boulevard on Saturday. A crew demolishes the old westbound Interstate 80 bridge over Harry Langdon Boulevard in Council Bluffs on Saturday. A westbound Interstate 80 bridge in Council Bluffs comes down Saturday, part of a years-long reconstruction project of I-80 and I-29 roadways and bridges. An old Interstate 80 bridge is torn down in Council Bluffs on Saturday. Hawkins Construction demolishes an old westbound Interstate 80 bridge in Council Bluffs on Saturday.