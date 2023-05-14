Drivers who have endured the massive, 15-year reconstruction of Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs can get ready for a big change today.

At 11 p.m. this evening — weather permitting — the new ramp from the northbound frontage road to westbound Interstate 480 will open to traffic. Traffic heading to I-480 from the northbound lanes of I-29 will use that ramp as well when I-29 reopens later this year.

The change will allow northbound traffic bound for Nebraska via I-480 to merge onto the freeway sooner instead of accessing it via West Broadway in Council Bluffs, said Wendy Thompson, an Iowa Department of Transportation spokeswoman.

Northbound traffic has been diverted to the frontage road since the closure of northbound I-29 in November 2021. Now those motorists will be able to reach the I-480 ramp from the left lane.

Shortly after midnight, another interstate ramp in Council Bluffs will close.

On the city’s east side, the ramp from Madison Avenue to eastbound Interstate 80 will be closed for six months to allow construction crews to rebuild it and connect to the new eastbound bridge currently under construction.

Iowa DOT’s official detour is nearly four miles long and directs motorists west from Madison Avenue on I-80 to I-29, south to Iowa Highway 92 to turn around at the interchange, and then backtracking to eastbound I-80.

But drivers may find it simpler to just continue to the next interchange east of Madison at East Kanesville Boulevard, via Valley View Drive, MacPherson Avenue, and Sunnydale Road.

The Madison Avenue interchange reconstruction involves rebuilding the interchange and bridges over Mosquito Creek. It is scheduled to continue until June 2026.

Thompson said the end is in sight for the transformative I-29/I-80 reconstruction in Council Bluffs, which began in 2008 and has cost more than $1 billion. It’s the largest interstate highway project in Iowa’s history.

"These are our last big changes," she said.

On the northwest edge of the overall project, the northbound lanes of I-29 between Nebraska Avenue and G Avenue (Exit 54A) are expected to reopen by August, Thompson said. The southbound lanes of I-29, closed from North 25th Street (Exit 55) to Nebraska Avenue, should reopen a month later.

Construction began on the I-480/I-29/West Broadway interchange work in 2021 after six years of environmental study, design and right-of-way acquisition.

This work was designed to offer direct access to West Broadway from I-29 and boost safe and efficient traffic movement on the freeways, in part by reducing the need for lane changes. The official end date is June 2024.

More information is available at councilbluffsinterstate.iowadot.gov.

What’s New

The northbound curb lane on 72nd Street between Grover Street and Hascall Street will be closed due to concrete work through Tuesday.

North 72nd Street will be restricted to one lane northbound between Spencer Street and Bedford Avenue until May 22 because of utility work.

will be restricted to one lane northbound between until May 22 because of utility work. Corby Street between North 32nd Street and North 33rd Street will be closed to through traffic for utility work through Tuesday.

South 42nd Street between J and M Streets will see varying lane restrictions because of curb repair through May 26.

Nicholas Street between North 97th Plaza and North 98th Street near Westroads Mall will be restricted to one lane westbound for utility work in the outside curb lane through Wednesday.

near Westroads Mall will be restricted to one lane westbound for utility work in the outside curb lane through Wednesday. The intersection of South 108th Street and J Street will have various lane restrictions for street repair through Saturday.

South 180th Street between R Plaza and Q Street will be restricted to one lane northbound for utility work in the outside curb lane through Wednesday.

Lane and trail closures are expected just east and south of the intersection of 96th and Lincoln Streets in Papillion through late May while bridges are repaired.

In Lincoln, Saltillo Road from east of 84th Street to 120th Street, and 120th Street from Saltillo Road to Nebraska Highway 2 are being resurfaced as part of the larger Lincoln South Beltway project. Work will continue through the end of May.

Around Omaha

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)

Overnight lane and ramp closures are planned at the Interstate 680/Dodge Road interchange while workers repair bridges. Work will continue until the fall of 2023.

while workers repair bridges. Work will continue until the fall of 2023. Alternating lane closures are planned on I-680 from I-80 West/Lincoln (Exit 446) to West Maple Road (Exit 4) until Aug. 1 because of road construction and pavement repairs.

until Aug. 1 because of road construction and pavement repairs. North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street widening until November 2023.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)

The intersection of North 84th Street and Dodge Street will have lane restrictions through Friday because of intersection improvements.

will have lane restrictions through Friday because of intersection improvements. Westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 41st Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7.

will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7. Periodic lane closures will continue on I-480 from 20th Street to the Iowa state line for lane restriping and sign installation until May 26 as part of a 2-year, $60 million road and bridge renovation project.

for lane restriping and sign installation until May 26 as part of a 2-year, $60 million road and bridge renovation project. North 65th Avenue between Grant Street and Lake Street will be closed to through traffic for CSO sewer separation improvements until mid-June.

will be closed to through traffic for CSO sewer separation improvements until mid-June. The intersection of North 64th Street and Lake Street will be closed for CSO sewer separation work until late May.

will be closed for CSO sewer separation work until late May. Varying lane restrictions can be expected on North 30th Street between Whitmore Street and Craig Avenue through Wednesday because of ADA-related curb improvements.

through Wednesday because of ADA-related curb improvements. North 30th Street between Bondesson Street and State Street will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work through June 10.

will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work through June 10. North 29th Street between Blondo Street and Burdette Street will be closed through June 2023 for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements.

will be closed through June 2023 for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements. North 20th Street between Cass Street and Chicago Street will be restricted southbound for bridge repair until late May.

will be restricted southbound for bridge repair until late May. North 16th Street will be closed at various points between Pinkney Street and Clark Street for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted.

will be closed at various points between for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted. Because of construction at the Kiewit corporate campus, North 15th Street between Cass Street and Mike Fahey Street will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, North 15th Street between Mike Fahey Street and California Street will be restricted southbound, and Mike Fahey Street between North 16th Street and North 15th Street will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. North 16th Street between Mike Fahey Street and California Street will have various lane restrictions for utility work through May 25.

will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, will be restricted southbound, and will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. will have various lane restrictions for utility work through May 25. The westbound curb lane of Dodge Street between 76th Street and 72nd Street is closed for utility work through Thursday.

is closed for utility work through Thursday. The eastbound curb lane on Douglas Street will be closed between 44th and Saddle Creek Road for construction until December.

will be closed for construction until December. Cass Street between North 76th Street and North 72nd Street will have lane restrictions for utility work through Monday.

will have lane restrictions for utility work through Monday. Willis Avenue between North 22nd Street and North 24th Street will be closed to through traffic for utility and street improvements through Monday.

will be closed to through traffic for utility and street improvements through Monday. Military Avenue between Maple Street and Binney Street will have various lane restrictions for CSO sewer separation improvements until June 19.

will have various lane restrictions for CSO sewer separation improvements until June 19. The westbound curb lane on Fort Street between North 90th Street and North 91st Avenue will be restricted through May 30 due to curb construction.

Southwest (south of West Dodge Road and west of I-680/80)

South 156th Street between Pacific Street and Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will have closures for street widening until November 2023.

will have closures for street widening until November 2023. Pacific Street between South 155th Street and South 157th Street will have lane restrictions for street widening until November 2023.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until November 2023. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024. Daytime lane restrictions (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) can be expected on Q Street between 144th Street and John Galt Boulevard through May 22 for installation of fiber-optic cable.

Southeast (south of Dodge St and east of I-680/80)

South 42nd Street between the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and D Street will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December 2023.

Harney Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound from 38th Avenue to 37th Street , and 37th Street will be closed between Harney and Farnam Street due to construction until June 1.

14th Street will be closed between Farnam and Douglas Streets, and curbside lanes will be closed on Farnam, Douglas and 15th Street until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower.

Q Street between South 61st Street and South 72nd Street will be closed for street improvements until late August.

Intermittent lane closures are planned on L Street between Dahlman Avenue and U.S. Highway 75/Kennedy Freeway until June 5 because of road construction.

until June 5 because of road construction. I Street between South 108th Street and South 102nd Street will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November 2023.

Grover Street between South 56th Street and South 59th Avenue will be closed for street reconstruction through December 2023.

Woolworth Avenue between South 21st Street and South 20th Street will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall replacement by Jensen Gardens until mid-July. South 20th Street between Woolworth and Center Street will also be restricted southbound as part of the same project.

Center Street between South 67th Street and South 42nd Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound for fiber-optic installation in the outside curb lane until May 17.

Sarpy/Cass County

204th Street between Capehart Road and Westridge Road near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project.

near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. 192nd Street from Lincoln Road to the railroad bridge is closed through the fall of 2023 for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project.

is closed through the fall of 2023 for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project. Lane restrictions can be expected on U.S. 34/75 from Plattsmouth to the Bellevue bridges through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from Nebraska Highway 1 to Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth through November 2024 to allow for road construction.

Around Nebraska

Lane restrictions are planned on I-80 between Phillips and Giltner (reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November.

(reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November. Lane closures also are planned on I-80 between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits (reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

(reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November. Lane closures are planned on U.S. 275 from Nebraska Highway 36 to U.S. 30/East 23rd Street in Fremont while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall 2023.

while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall 2023. Nebraska Highway 79 is closed in Dodge County at North Bend from U.S. 30 to County Road R , with detours in place.

is closed in Dodge County at , with detours in place. Nighttime closures (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) on the southbound ramps at the Van Dorn Street interchange with U.S. Highway 77 in Lincoln through Thursday.

through Thursday. Intermittent lane closures are expected on U.S. 281 in Grand Island from Interstate 80 north to West Schimmer Drive, near the Stuhr Museum for bridge repair and asphalt resurfacing through December.

In Iowa





The South Expressway from I-80 to 19th Avenue in Council Bluffs will be rebuilt until November 2023, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction. As part of the project, 23rd Avenue will be partially closed between the South Expressway and 6th Street through May 31.

will be rebuilt until November 2023, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction. As part of the project, will be partially closed through May 31. North 28th Street is closed at Avenue N in Council Bluffs through May 31 for storm-sewer rehabilitation.

Close A crew from Hawkins Construction demolishes the old westbound Interstate 80 bridge over Harry Langdon Boulevard on Saturday. A crew demolishes the old westbound Interstate 80 bridge over Harry Langdon Boulevard in Council Bluffs on Saturday. A westbound Interstate 80 bridge in Council Bluffs comes down Saturday, part of a years-long reconstruction project of I-80 and I-29 roadways and bridges. An old Interstate 80 bridge is torn down in Council Bluffs on Saturday. Hawkins Construction demolishes an old westbound Interstate 80 bridge in Council Bluffs on Saturday. Photos: Old I-80 bridge in Council Bluffs is torn down A crew from Hawkins Construction demolishes the old westbound Interstate 80 bridge over Harry Langdon Boulevard on Saturday. A crew demolishes the old westbound Interstate 80 bridge over Harry Langdon Boulevard in Council Bluffs on Saturday. A westbound Interstate 80 bridge in Council Bluffs comes down Saturday, part of a years-long reconstruction project of I-80 and I-29 roadways and bridges. An old Interstate 80 bridge is torn down in Council Bluffs on Saturday. Hawkins Construction demolishes an old westbound Interstate 80 bridge in Council Bluffs on Saturday.