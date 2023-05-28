Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Prepare for some pain if you drive on or over the North Freeway.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has embarked on an 18-month, $25 million project to renovate several bridges on the 3-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 75 that runs through North Omaha.

While most of the work will be done on the bridge overpasses, it will inevitably cause some lane closures on the freeway below, said Barbara Gerbino-Bevins, NDOT’s district construction engineer for the Omaha area.

The North Freeway was controversial when it was built in the late 1970s, cutting through the historic North Omaha community and forcing hundreds of families — mostly African American — to move. The last link, to the new Storz Expressway, opened in 1988.

Now the bridges need significant work. They need structural repairs and new paint on the underside. The bridge decks will be strengthened with a new membrane overlay and topped with fresh asphalt.

“This is the first time they’re receiving major repairs since they were built in the 1980s,” Gerbino-Bevins said. “The work here is pretty routine. Most of it is preventative.”

The seven bridges over the freeway stitch the halves of North Omaha together. Five of them — on Parker, Binney, Bristol, Sprague and Hamilton Streets — will be closed for two to three months each. Ames Avenue and Lake Street will see lane closures but will remain open to traffic.

The first, Parker Street, closed completely early last week (except for foot traffic) and will remain closed until August.

The construction schedule for the remaining bridges is:

Lake Street, June through September.

Binney Street, August through November.

Ames Avenue, August through December, resuming in April 2024.

Bristol Street, October through January 2024.

Sprague Street, January through mid-April 2024.

Hamilton Street, spring through fall 2024.

Beginning in August, there will be some milling and resurfacing on the freeway itself, Gerbino-Bevins said. That will cause some lane closures, but mostly at night.

However, there will be daytime lane closures during most of the project as workers paint the superstructures of each bridge.

“This is going to be the real pain point, in terms of traffic,” Gerbino-Bevins said. “That can’t be done overnight. While we’re doing that painting, we’ll lose a lane in each direction.”

The silver lining? NDOT says the bridge decks shouldn't need repairs again for 12-16 years — maybe longer, because of the new protective membrane — and the paint should hold out for 20-25 years. Travel on and over the North Freeway should be smooth for years to come.

What’s New

The intersection of South 81st Street and Dodge Street will have various lane restrictions for sewer repair through Friday.

The intersection of South 19th Street and Jackson Street will have various lane restrictions for utility work through Friday.

Millard Avenue between North 135th Street and North 134th Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound for utility work in the outside curb lane through Friday.

Beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m., North 24th Street between Spencer Street and Sprague Street will have various lane closures for street repair through June 13.

will have various lane closures for street repair through June 13. The intersection of North 108th Street and Fort Street will have various lane restrictions for utility work through June 23.

North 11th Street between Avenue H and Grace Street (at approximately 2205 N. 11th St.) will have southbound traffic shifted to the center lane for utility work through Friday.

North 10th Street between Cuming Street/Abbott Drive and Capitol Avenue will have various lane restrictions for street panel replacement through June 5.

Riverfront Drive between Abbott Drive and South Eighth Street will have various lane restrictions for street panel replacement through June 5.

Around Omaha

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)

Overnight lane and ramp closures are planned at the Interstate 680/Dodge Road interchange while workers repair bridges. Work will continue until the fall of 2023.

while workers repair bridges. Work will continue until the fall of 2023. Alternating lane closures are planned on I-680 from I-80 West/Lincoln (Exit 446) to West Maple Road (Exit 4) until Aug. 1 because of road construction and pavement repairs.

until Aug. 1 because of road construction and pavement repairs. North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street widening until November 2023.

will be closed with local access only for street widening until November 2023. North 177th Street between West Maple Road and Spaulding Street will be closed for street improvements until July 15.

will be closed for street improvements until July 15. State Street is closed from 156th Street to 147th Street due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until the fall of 2023.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until the fall of 2023. Fort Street is closed from 183rd Street to 195th Street due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until the fall of 2023.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until the fall of 2023. The 228th Street Bridge over Nebraska Link 28B (the western extension of the West Dodge Expressway) is reduced to one lane for bridge preservation and repairs through the fall of 2023. A temporary traffic signal on either end of the bridge will control traffic.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)

The intersection of North 84th Street and Dodge Street will have lane restrictions through Friday because of intersection improvements.

will have lane restrictions through Friday because of intersection improvements. Dodge Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street/Rose Blumkin Drive will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December.

Westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 41st Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7.

Cass Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street will have various lane restrictions for street improvements related to the Crossroads redevelopment through mid-July.

will have various lane restrictions for street improvements related to the Crossroads redevelopment through mid-July. North 65th Avenue between Grant Street and Lake Street will be closed to through traffic for CSO sewer separation improvements until June 19.

will be closed to through traffic for CSO sewer separation improvements until June 19. North 30th Street between Bondesson Street and State Street will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work through June 10.

will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work through June 10. North 29th Street between Blondo Street and Burdette Street will be closed through June 2023 for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements.

will be closed through June 2023 for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements. North 16th Street will be closed at various points between Pinkney Street and Clark Street for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted.

will be closed at various points between for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted. Because of construction at the Kiewit corporate campus, North 15th Street between Cass Street and Mike Fahey Street will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, North 15th Street between Mike Fahey Street and California Street will be restricted southbound, and Mike Fahey Street between North 16th Street and North 15th Street will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane.



will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, will be restricted southbound, and will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. The eastbound curb lane on Douglas Street will be closed between 44th and Saddle Creek Road for construction until December.

will be closed for construction until December. Military Avenue between Maple Street and Binney Street will have various lane restrictions for CSO sewer separation improvements until June 19.

will have various lane restrictions for CSO sewer separation improvements until June 19. The westbound curb lane on Fort Street between North 90th Street and North 91st Avenue will be restricted through Tuesday due to curb construction.

Southwest (south of West Dodge Road and west of I-680/80)

South 156th Street between Pacific Street and Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will have closures for street widening until November 2023.

will have closures for street widening until November 2023. Pacific Street between South 155th Street and South 157th Street will have lane restrictions for street widening until November 2023.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until November 2023. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024.

Southeast (south of Dodge Street and east of I-680/80)

South 42nd Street between the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and D Street will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December 2023.

West Center Road between South 102nd Street and South 108th Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work/water main break until Aug. 14.

Harney Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound from 38th Avenue to 37th Street , and 37th Street will be closed between Harney and Farnam Street due to construction until Thursday.

14th Street will be closed between Farnam and Douglas Streets, and curbside lanes will be closed on Farnam, Douglas and 15th Street until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower.

Q Street between South 61st and South 72nd Streets will be closed for street improvements until late August.

Intermittent lane closures are planned on L Street between Dahlman Avenue and U.S. Highway 75/Kennedy Freeway until June 5 because of road construction.

until June 5 because of road construction. I Street between South 108th and South 102nd Streets will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November 2023.

Grover Street between South 56th Street and South 59th Avenue will be closed for street reconstruction through December 2023.

Woolworth Avenue between South 21st and South 20th Streets will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall replacement by Jensen Gardens until July 9. South 20th Street between Woolworth and Center Street will also be restricted southbound as part of the same project.

Q Street between South 28th and South 27th Streets will have various lane restrictions for utility work through Friday.

Sarpy/Cass County

204th Street between Capehart Road and Westridge Road near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project.

near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. 192nd Street from Lincoln Road to the railroad bridge is closed through the fall of 2023 for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project.

is closed through the fall of 2023 for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project. Lane restrictions can be expected on U.S. 34/75 from Plattsmouth to the Bellevue bridges through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from Nebraska Highway 1 to Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth through November 2024 to allow for road construction.

through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from through November 2024 to allow for road construction. U.S. 34 will have a lane closed in each direction over U.S. 75 and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway and South Fifth Street .

will have a lane closed in each direction and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway . Lane and trail closures are expected just east and south of the intersection of 96th and Lincoln Streets in Papillion through late May while bridges are repaired.

through late May while bridges are repaired. The right lane is closed in both directions on Nebraska Highway 370/Cornhusker Road from 192nd to 180th Streets east of Gretna due to road construction.

Around Nebraska

Intermittent overnight lane closures can be expected on Interstate 80 from Exit 426 (Ashland) to Exit 442 (Giles Road) through late June.

through late June. Lane restrictions are planned on I-80 between Phillips and Giltner (reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November.

(reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November. Lane closures also are planned on I-80 between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits (reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

(reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November. Alternating lane closures are planned overnight on I-80 between Exit 382 (Milford) and Exit 395 (Northwest 48th Street) west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair.

west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair. Lane closures are planned on U.S. 275 from Nebraska Highway 36 to U.S. 30/East 23rd Street in Fremont while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall 2023.

while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall 2023. Nebraska Highway 79 is closed in Dodge County at North Bend from U.S. 30 to County Road R , with detours in place through fall of 2023.

is closed in Dodge County at , with detours in place through fall of 2023. In Lincoln, Saltillo Road from east of 84th Street to 120th Street , and 120th Street from Saltillo Road to Nebraska Highway 2 are being resurfaced as part of the larger Lincoln South Beltway project. Work will continue through the end of May.

, and are being resurfaced as part of the larger Lincoln South Beltway project. Work will continue through the end of May. Intermittent lane closures are expected on U.S. 281 in Grand Island from Interstate 80 north to West Schimmer Drive, near the Stuhr Museum for bridge repair and asphalt resurfacing through December.

In Iowa

Interstate 29 is closed northbound between Nebraska Avenue and G Avenue (Exit 54A) in Council Bluffs , and southbound from North 25th Street (Exit 55) to Nebraska Avenue until November 2023, due to road construction. Detours are in operation.

is closed , and until November 2023, due to road construction. Detours are in operation. The I-29 Exit 53B ramp to I-480 West and the Eighth Avenue West/B Road N entrance ramp in Council Bluffs are closed until November 2023.

and the are closed until November 2023. The South Expressway from I-80 to 19th Avenue in Council Bluffs will be rebuilt until November 2023, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction.

will be rebuilt until November 2023, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction. The right lane of Interstate 880 between Exits 15 and 16 (just west of the I-80 interchange, near Minden and Neola) is closed and vehicle width restrictions are in effect because of road construction work through June 19.