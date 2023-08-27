The Nebraska Department of Transportation is giving U.S. Highway 275 a whole new look through Fremont and beyond.

For several years now, the highway has been buzzing with construction crews — expanding parts of the highway, building new interchanges, rebuilding bridges, reconfiguring ramps.

In July, a new interchange was opened to the brand new Fremont Southeast Beltway, a 3.2-mile expressway connecting U.S. 275 with U.S. Highway 77, streamlining access to the Costco chicken plant and other industrial sites in southeast Fremont.

Heading north, bridges are under construction at Morningside Road and several other interchanges, channeling traffic down to a single lane on the shoulder. Over the summer, the exit and entrance ramps have been resurfaced at 23rd Street and Military Avenue, as well as Morningside. Lane closures and ramp closures can be expected as this section of the project moves toward completion this fall.

Traffic has also been narrowed to one lane in segments from Luther Road west to the interchange that ties together Highways 275, 30 and 77 at the north end of the city.

“Fremont is a very busy place right now,” said Barbara Gerbino-Bevins, NDOT district construction engineer.

The biggest transformation along U.S. 275, though, is occurring farther north. An 18½-mile stretch of the highway from just north of West Point to just east of Scribner is being widened from two lanes to four.

NDOT kicked off the expansion project in 2021. Since then, bulldozers and road graders have slowly built the future southbound lanes that will connect the two towns. The project includes a bypass road around Scribner, and construction on existing levees that protect West Point and Scribner from the nearby Elkhorn River.

The current focus of construction is between Scribner and the Cuming County line, where there are periodic lane closures with flaggers to guide traffic.

“They’re working to get the southbound lanes done and traffic moved over — hopefully, this fall,” Gerbino-Bevins said.

After that, both lanes of traffic will move to the new lanes while the existing ones are resurfaced and reconfigured for future northbound traffic. She said that will most likely happen next spring and continue into the fall of 2024.

The completion of the $141.5 million project will bring more of U.S. 275 into the Nebraska Expressway system, a network of four-lane highways connecting all Nebraska cities with more than 15,000 residents to the Interstate highway system.

The Legislature laid out plans for the expressway system in 1988, encompassing 600 miles of expanded roadway along 16 existing highway corridors.

But funding for the expressways lagged until the passage of the Build Nebraska Act in 2011, which earmarked ¼ cent from the state sales tax to completing the network by 2033.

There is still more work to be done on U.S. 275, though. The highway remains two lanes from north of West Point to west of Pilger. The 27-mile segment is now being designed. It is scheduled for construction between 2025 and 2029.

Once that is complete, four-lane travel will be possible all the way from Omaha to Norfolk — something northeast Nebraska travelers have dreamed of for decades.

What’s New

Beginning Monday, the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 64/West Maple Road over the Elkhorn River will be closed through the fall to remove and replace pavement and improve lighting. Traffic will be shifted to one of the westbound lanes. The access to JC Robinson Boulevard, leading to Waterloo, will be closed.

will be closed through the fall to remove and replace pavement and improve lighting. Traffic will be shifted to one of the westbound lanes. The access to leading to Waterloo, will be closed. Arbor Street between South 117th and South 119th Streets will be closed to through traffic for street repairs until Tuesday.

will be closed to through traffic for street repairs until Tuesday. Castelar Street between South 46th Street and South 46th Avenue will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Saturday.

will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Saturday. The intersection of North 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway will have various lane restrictions for sewer repair until Thursday.

will have various lane restrictions for sewer repair until Thursday. Northwest Radial Highway will be restricted southbound at Parker Street for street repair until Wednesday.

will be restricted southbound for street repair until Wednesday. South 101st Street between Krug Avenue and Hascall Street will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Sept. 7.

will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Sept. 7. Eagle Run Drive between North 140th Street and Binney Street will be closed for street panel replacement until Sept. 8.

Around Omaha

Intermittent lane and shoulder closures will take place on I-80 at the Giles Road, 84th Street, 72nd Street, 60th Street and 13th Street exits for a project to create accident investigation sites. Completion is expected in the fall.

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)





The 228th Street Bridge over Nebraska Link 28B (the western extension of the West Dodge Expressway) is reduced to one lane for bridge preservation and repairs through fall. A temporary traffic signal on either end of the bridge will control traffic.

is reduced to one lane for bridge preservation and repairs through fall. A temporary traffic signal on either end of the bridge will control traffic. Blondo Street between North 117th Street and Papillion Parkway will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until Nov. 10.

will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until Nov. 10. West Maple Road between North 180th and North 177th Streets will be restricted to one lane eastbound until Sept. 25 for roadwork related to the construction of a Costco warehouse store. The right lane of northbound 180th Street from Emmet Street to just north of Evans Street also is closed as part of the same project.

will be restricted to one lane eastbound until Sept. 25 for roadwork related to the construction of a Costco warehouse store. The right lane of northbound also is closed as part of the same project. Expect lane restrictions on 156th Street south of Bennington Road near Kempten Creek Drive until late September. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times.

until late September. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times. State Street is closed from 156th to 147th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall. Fort Street is closed from 183rd to 195th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall. North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street widening until Nov. 30.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)

Leavenworth Street between Saddle Creek Road and South 49th Street will be restricted to one lane westbound for utility work until Sept. 24.

will be restricted to one lane westbound for utility work until Sept. 24. Traffic in the southbound curb lane on North 16th Street and the northbound curb lane on North 17th Street will be shifted to the center lane between Cuming Street and Mike Fahey Street due to construction until Sept. 9.

and the northbound curb lane on will be shifted to the center lane due to construction until Sept. 9. The right lane on Interstate 680 is closed from the Northeast 31st Street interchange east to the Iowa state line until Dec. 29 while workers repair a damaged expansion joint on the west end of the Mormon Bridge.

is closed until Dec. 29 while workers repair a damaged expansion joint on the The Parker Street bridge over U.S. Highway 75 (North Freeway) will be closed for road improvements and to repair and paint several bridge structures through September.

will be closed for road improvements and to repair and paint several bridge structures through September. The right southbound lane of U.S. Highway 75/North Freeway at Weber Street is closed for road construction until Monday.

is closed for road construction until Monday.

Dodge Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street/Rose Blumkin Drive will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December.

will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December. Westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 41st Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7.

will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7. Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction on North 72nd Street between Bedford Avenue and Pinkney Street until Sept. 29 because of a water-main break.

until Sept. 29 because of a water-main break. North 65th Avenue between Lake and Miami Streets will be closed until Aug. 30 for installation of storm sewers under Omaha’s “Clean Solutions for Omaha” program.

will be closed until Aug. 30 for installation of storm sewers under Omaha’s “Clean Solutions for Omaha” program. The intersection of North 18th and Grace Streets will be closed for sewer work until Nov. 28.

will be closed for sewer work until Nov. 28. North 16th Street will be closed at various points between Pinkney and Clark Streets for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted.

will be closed at various points between for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted. Because of construction at the Kiewit corporate campus, North 15th Street between Cass and Mike Fahey Streets will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, North 15th Street between Mike Fahey and California Streets will be restricted southbound, and Mike Fahey Street between North 16th and North 15th Streets will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. North 16th Street between Cuming and Mike Fahey Streets will have restrictions in the southbound curb lane.

will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, will be restricted southbound, and will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. will have restrictions in the southbound curb lane. Grace Street between North 16th and North 18th Streets is closed for CSO storm sewer upgrades until Sept. 26.

Southwest (south of West Dodge Road and west of I-680/80)

Nighttime lane closures (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) can be expected on Interstate 80 eastbound at the I-680 interchange through the fall while workers install high-friction traffic surface to improve traction. Traffic on I-80 eastbound and I-680 northbound will be rerouted to the L-I-Center bypass ramp.

through the fall while workers install high-friction traffic surface to improve traction. Traffic on I-80 eastbound and I-680 northbound will be rerouted to the L-I-Center bypass ramp. South 156th Street between Pacific Street and Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will have closures for street widening until November.

will have closures for street widening until November. Pacific Street between South 155th and South 157th Streets will have lane restrictions for street widening until November.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until November. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024.

Southeast (south of Dodge Street and east of I-680/80)

Shoulder closures on the inside lane and occasional nighttime lane closures (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) will occur on I-480 from U.S. Highway 75/Kennedy Freeway to North 14th Street, I-80 from the Iowa state line to Nebraska Highway 370, and I-680 from West Dodge Road (Exit 3) to Blair High Road (Exit 6) until the end of August while workers seal concrete median barriers.

until the end of August while workers seal concrete median barriers. Nighttime lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. are planned on the Kennedy Freeway (U.S. Highway 75) from the Interstate 480 interchange to Chandler Road, including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway, through Oct. 31.

including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway, through Oct. 31. South 48th Street between Howard and Leavenworth Streets will be closed for utility work until Sept. 5.

will be closed for utility work until Sept. 5. South 42nd Street between the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and D Street will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December.

will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December. 14th Street will be closed between Farnam and Douglas Streets, and curbside lanes will be closed on Farnam, Douglas and 15th Street until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower.

will be closed and curbside lanes will be closed on until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower. Southbound traffic on South 90th Street between the east and west legs of J Street will be restricted southbound until Monday for utility work.

will be restricted southbound until Monday for utility work. The eastbound curb lane on Douglas Street will be closed between 44th and Saddle Creek Road for construction until December.

will be closed between for construction until December. I Street between South 108th and South 102nd Streets will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November.

will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November. Grover Street between South 56th Street and South 59th Avenue will be closed for street reconstruction through December.

Sarpy/Cass Counties

204th Street between Capehart and Westridge Roads near Gretna will close for construction through this week as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. Capehart Road east of 204th Street also is closed as part of the same project.

near Gretna will close for construction through this week as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. also is closed as part of the same project. 192nd Street from Lincoln Road to the railroad bridge is closed through the fall for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project.

is closed through the fall for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project. Platteview Road from Highway 31 to 210th Street is closed through January to allow construction of a three-lane road. Pflug Road is suggested as an alternate route.

is closed through January to allow construction of a three-lane road. Pflug Road is suggested as an alternate route. Lane restrictions can be expected on U.S. 34/75 from Plattsmouth to the Bellevue bridges through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from Nebraska Highway 1 to Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth through November 2024 to allow for road construction.

through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from through November 2024 to allow for road construction. U.S. 34 will have a lane closed in each direction over U.S. 75 and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway and South Fifth Street .

will have a lane closed in each direction and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway . The right lane is closed in both directions on Nebraska Highway 370/Cornhusker Road from 192nd to 180th Streets east of Gretna due to road construction.

due to road construction. A portion of 234th Street north of Schram Road just west of Gretna is closed for replacement of a 550-foot area of culvert until December.

just west of Gretna is closed for replacement of a 550-foot area of culvert until December. Various lane and turn restrictions are in place at the intersection of 36th Street and Capehart Road until Thursday as part of Bellevue's multi-year 36th Street Improvement Project.

Around Nebraska

Lane restrictions are planned on I-80 between Phillips and Giltner (reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November.

(reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November. Lane closures also are planned on I-80 between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits (reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

(reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November. Alternating lane closures are planned overnight on I-80 between Exit 382 (Milford) and Exit 395 (Northwest 48th Street) west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair.

west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair.



Nebraska Highway 79 is closed in Dodge County at North Bend from U.S. 30 to County Road R , with detours in place through the fall.

is closed in Dodge County at , with detours in place through the fall. U.S. Highway 77 between Winnebago and Walthill is closed until November while two box culverts are replaced, with traffic detoured via U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 94. Then one lane will reopen, and traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals, flaggers, and a pilot car until the project is completed in mid-2024.

In Iowa

The Interstate 29 southbound ramp to Interstate 480/U.S. Highway 6 Omaha in Council Bluffs is closed for construction until Oct. 6.

in Council Bluffs is closed for construction until Oct. 6. Occasional nighttime lane and ramp closures may occur on Interstate 80 at the Madison Avenue interchange in Council Bluffs through June 2026 while the interchange is being rebuilt.

through June 2026 while the interchange is being rebuilt. The South Expressway from I-80 to 19th Avenue in Council Bluffs will be rebuilt until November, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction.

will be rebuilt until November, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction. 400th Street south of Iowa Highway 92 in Carson, Iowa, in eastern Pottawattamie County, will be closed until Sept. 8 for replacement of a concrete culvert.

