The Iowa Department of Transportation is just a day away from reopening Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs, where the freeway has been closed in both directions for well over a year — the northbound lanes since November 2021, and the southbound lanes since March 2022.

The closures were part of a $180 million reconstruction of the I-480/I-29/West Broadway interchange downtown, directly across the Missouri River from downtown Omaha. The new interchange smooths the link to Omaha and for the first time creates a direct access from I-29 to West Broadway, Council Bluffs’ main east-west thoroughfare.

“It’s really going to be great, establishing that direct link,” said Austin Yates, a district transportation systems management and operations engineer for Iowa DOT. “That previously did not exist. We never had it.”

The lengthy closures removed traffic completely from northbound I-29 between Nebraska Avenue and Avenue G (Exit 54A), and southbound I-29 from North 25th Street (Exit 55) to Nebraska Avenue — all together, about two miles of freeway.

The I-29 exit ramp to Interstate 480 West also has been closed.

The total closure of a highway as part of a planned construction project is thought to be unprecedented in the 70-year history of the Interstate system. It might have been inconvenient, but Yates said it saved money and time.

“It would have taken at least twice as long — three to five years,” he said.

During the closures, traffic was diverted to newly built frontage just below the highway superstructure. Dynamic messaging signs warned drivers of the detour.

“Even though we were saying the Interstate was closed, there was still a connection,” Yates said.

Iowa DOT is nearing the end of a $1.5 billion transformation of the city's Interstate network that began in 2008. Significant changes have been made to I-29 — Council Bluffs’ north-south spine — as well as I-80 and I-480, which intersect.

Yates said northbound I-29 will be closed at Nebraska Avenue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. tonight, as will the ramp from Nebraska Avenue to northbound I-29.

Similar closures are planned on southbound I-29 at 16th Street, and on the 25th Street ramp, at 10 p.m. Monday and continuing until 5 a.m. the following morning.

The northbound lanes will be fully open and available to traffic at the end of the closure on Monday morning, and the southbound lanes will be fully open Tuesday.

The reopening times could vary, depending on weather. Currently thunderstorms are expected Sunday.

Yates said the ramp from southbound I-29 to I-480 West still isn’t ready to reopen, and some work will continue on the interchange into 2024. But the part of the project impacting traffic the most is now complete.

“We’re really grateful to our customers, that they’ve hung with us through all this,” he said.

What’s New

Nighttime lane closures (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) can be expected on Interstate 80 eastbound at the I-680 interchange through the fall while workers install high-friction traffic surface to improve traction. Traffic on I-80 eastbound and I-680 northbound will be rerouted to the L-I-Center bypass ramp.

through the fall while workers install high-friction traffic surface to improve traction. Traffic on I-80 eastbound and I-680 northbound will be rerouted to the L-I-Center bypass ramp. West Maple Road between North 180th and North 177th Streets will be restricted to one lane eastbound until Sept. 25 for roadwork related to the construction of a Costco warehouse store. The right lane of northbound 180th Street from Emmet Street to just north of Evans Street also is closed as part of the same project.

will be restricted to one lane eastbound until Sept. 25 for roadwork related to the construction of a Costco warehouse store. The right lane of northbound also is closed as part of the same project. North 90th Street between West Dodge Road and Indian Hills Drive will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work in the outside curb lane until Saturday.

will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work in the outside curb lane until Saturday. Dodge Street between North 35th and North 34th Streets will be restricted eastbound for utility work until Saturday.

will be restricted eastbound for utility work until Saturday. North 132nd Street between Eagle Run Drive and Birch Drive will have various lane restrictions for street panel replacement until Aug. 25.

will have various lane restrictions for street panel replacement until Aug. 25. North 30th Street will be restricted to one lane northbound at Sorensen Parkway for utility work in the inside lane until Friday.

will be restricted to one lane for utility work in the inside lane until Friday. Cuming Street between North 15th and North 20th Streets will have various lane restrictions for ADA curb ramp construction until Wednesday.

will have various lane restrictions for ADA curb ramp construction until Wednesday. Southbound traffic will be shifted to the center lane on North 30th Street between Wirt and Binney Streets for utility work until Aug. 20.

for utility work until Aug. 20. Q Street between South 90th and South 120th Streets will have various lane restrictions for street paving until Wednesday.

will have various lane restrictions for street paving until Wednesday. Binney Street between North 48th Street and North 48th Avenue will be closed to through traffic for utility work until Wednesday.

will be closed to through traffic for utility work until Wednesday. South 138th Street between Arbor Street and Montclair Drive will be closed to through traffic for utility work until Wednesday.

will be closed to through traffic for utility work until Wednesday. Mercy Road will be restricted to one lane westbound at South 72nd Street for street repair in the outside curb lane until Aug. 20.

will be restricted to one lane westbound for street repair in the outside curb lane until Aug. 20. South 117th Street between West Center Road and Arbor Street will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Thursday.

Around Omaha

Intermittent lane and shoulder closures will take place on I-80 at the Giles Road, 84th Street, 72nd Street, 60th Street and 13th Street exits for a project to create accident investigation sites. Completion is expected in the fall.

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)

Eagle Run Drive between North 140th Street and West Maple Road will have various lane restrictions for panel replacement until Sept. 19 .

will have various lane restrictions for panel replacement until Sept. 19 Eastbound traffic on Fort Street between North 144th and North 140th Streets will be shifted to the center lane for street repair until Monday .

will be shifted to the center lane for street repair until Monday The 228th Street Bridge over Nebraska Link 28B (the western extension of the West Dodge Expressway) is reduced to one lane for bridge preservation and repairs through fall. A temporary traffic signal on either end of the bridge will control traffic.

is reduced to one lane for bridge preservation and repairs through fall. A temporary traffic signal on either end of the bridge will control traffic. Blondo Street between North 117th Street and Papillion Parkway will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until Nov. 10.

will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until Nov. 10.

Expect lane restrictions on 156th Street south of Bennington Road near Kempten Creek Drive through mid-August. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times.

through mid-August. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times. State Street is closed from 156th to 147th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall. Military Road from 168th Street to just west of 171st Street will be closed until early August to widen the road and add a right-turn lane at 171st Street .

will be closed until early August to widen the road and add a right-turn lane at 171st Street Fort Street is closed from 183rd to 195th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall. North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street widening until November.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)

Leavenworth Street between Saddle Creek Road and South 49th Street will be restricted to one lane westbound for utility work until Sept. 24.

will be restricted to one lane westbound for utility work until Sept. 24. Traffic in the southbound curb lane on North 16th Street and the northbound curb lane on North 17th Street will be shifted to the center lane between Cuming Street and Mike Fahey Street due to construction until Sept. 9.

and the northbound curb lane on will be shifted to the center lane due to construction until Sept. 9. The right lane on Interstate 680 is closed from the Northeast 31st Street interchange east to the Iowa state line until Dec. 29 while workers repair a damaged expansion joint on the west end of the Mormon Bridge.

is closed until Dec. 29 while workers repair a damaged expansion joint on the The Parker Street bridge over U.S. Highway 75 (North Freeway) will be closed for road improvements and to repair and paint several bridge structures through September.

will be closed for road improvements and to repair and paint several bridge structures through September. The right southbound lane of U.S. Highway 75/North Freeway at Weber Street is closed for road construction until Aug. 28.

is closed for road construction until Aug. 28. Poppleton Avenue between Loveland Drive and Ridgewood Avenue will be closed for street improvements until Aug. 24.

will be closed for street improvements until Aug. 24. Dodge Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street/Rose Blumkin Drive will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December.

will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December. Westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 41st Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7.

will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7. Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction on North 72nd Street between Bedford Avenue and Pinkney Street until Thursday because of a water main break.

until Thursday because of a water main break. North 65th Avenue between Lake and Miami Streets will be closed until Aug. 30 for installation of storm sewers under Omaha’s “Clean Solutions for Omaha” program.

will be closed until Aug. 30 for installation of storm sewers under Omaha’s “Clean Solutions for Omaha” program. The eastbound lane of Martin Avenue between North 34th and North 30th Streets will be closed for utility work until Aug. 22.

will be closed for utility work until Aug. 22. Mary Street between North 28th Avenue and North 30th Street will be closed to through traffic for sewer repair until Wednesday.

will be closed to through traffic for sewer repair until Wednesday. The intersection of North 18th and Grace Streets will be closed for sewer work until Nov. 28.

will be closed for sewer work until Nov. 28. North 16th Street will be closed at various points between Pinkney and Clark Streets for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted.

will be closed at various points between for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted. Because of construction at the Kiewit corporate campus, North 15th Street between Cass and Mike Fahey Streets will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, North 15th Street between Mike Fahey and California Streets will be restricted southbound, and Mike Fahey Street between North 16th and North 15th Streets will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. North 16th Street between Cuming and Mike Fahey Streets will have restrictions in the southbound curb lane.

will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, will be restricted southbound, and will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. will have restrictions in the southbound curb lane. Grace Street between North 16th and North 18th Streets is closed for CSO storm sewer upgrades until Sept. 26.

is closed for CSO storm sewer upgrades until Sept. 26. Cuming Street between the North Freeway and North 25th Avenue will be restricted to one lane in each direction for utility work in the eastbound lanes until Monday.

will be restricted to one lane in each direction for utility work in the eastbound lanes until Monday. Burt Street between North 25th Street and North 27th Plaza is closed until Aug. 31 for bridge construction.

Southwest (south of West Dodge Road and west of I-680/80)

South 156th Street between Pacific Street and Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will have closures for street widening until November.

will have closures for street widening until November. Pacific Street between South 155th and South 157th Streets will have lane restrictions for street widening until November.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until November. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024.

Southeast (south of Dodge Street and east of I-680/80)

Shoulder closures on the inside lane and occasional nighttime lane closures (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) will occur on I-480 from U.S. Highway 75/Kennedy Freeway to North 14th Street, I-80 from the Iowa state line to Nebraska Highway 370, and I-680 from West Dodge Road (Exit 3) to Blair High Road (Exit 6) until the end of August while workers seal concrete median barriers.

until the end of August while workers seal concrete median barriers. Nighttime lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. are planned on the Kennedy Freeway (U.S. Highway 75) from the Interstate 480 interchange to Chandler Road, including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway, through Oct. 31.

including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway, through Oct. 31. South 48th Street between Howard and Leavenworth Streets will be closed for utility work until Sept. 5.

will be closed for utility work until Sept. 5. South 42nd Street between the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and D Street will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December.

will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December. Varying lane restrictions are planned on South 42nd Street between Grover and Center Streets until Monday for street milling and paving.

until Monday for street milling and paving. Varying lane restrictions are planned on Jones Street between South 19th and South 20th Streets until Monday.

until Monday. 14th Street will be closed between Farnam and Douglas Streets, and curbside lanes will be closed on Farnam, Douglas and 15th Street until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower.

will be closed and curbside lanes will be closed on until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower. Saddle Creek Road between Emile Street and Leavenworth Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction for utility work in the southbound lanes until Aug. 24 .

will be restricted to one lane in each direction for utility work in the southbound lanes until Aug. 24 The eastbound curb lane on Douglas Street will be closed between 44th and Saddle Creek Road for construction until December.

will be closed between for construction until December. Q Street between South 61st and South 72nd Streets will be closed for street improvements until late August.

will be closed for street improvements until late August. Westbound traffic on Q Street between South 84th and South 87th Streets will be shifted to the center lane for water-main replacement through Friday. South 84th Street between Park Drive and Q Street will be restricted to one lane northbound as part of the same project.

will be shifted to the center lane for water-main replacement through Friday. will be restricted to one lane northbound as part of the same project. Mercy Road between South 68th Street and Aksarben Drive will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until Wednesday.

will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until Wednesday. I Street between South 108th and South 102nd Streets will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November.

will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November. Grover Street between South 56th Street and South 59th Avenue will be closed for street reconstruction through December.

Sarpy/Cass Counties

204th Street between Capehart and Westridge Roads near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. Capehart Road east of 204th Street also is closed until late August as part of the same project.

near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. also is closed until late August as part of the same project. 192nd Street from Lincoln Road to the railroad bridge is closed through the fall for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project.

is closed through the fall for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project. Platteview Road from Highway 31 to 210th Street is closed through January to allow construction of a three-lane road. Pflug Road is suggested as an alternate route.

is closed through January to allow construction of a three-lane road. Pflug Road is suggested as an alternate route. Due to wet weather, the reopening of Meridian Street from 185th to 192nd Streets and the southern stretch of 192nd Street has been postponed until late August.

has been postponed until late August. Giles Road from 188th to 192nd Streets will be closed for at least an additional week for paving.

will be closed for at least an additional week for paving. Lane restrictions can be expected on U.S. 34/75 from Plattsmouth to the Bellevue bridges through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from Nebraska Highway 1 to Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth through November 2024 to allow for road construction.

through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from through November 2024 to allow for road construction. U.S. 34 will have a lane closed in each direction over U.S. 75 and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway and South Fifth Street .

will have a lane closed in each direction and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway . The right lane is closed in both directions on Nebraska Highway 370/Cornhusker Road from 192nd to 180th Streets east of Gretna due to road construction.

due to road construction. A portion of 234th Street north of Schram Road just west of Gretna is closed for replacement of a 550-foot area of culvert until December.

Around Nebraska

Intermittent overnight lane closures can be expected on Interstate 80 from Exit 426 (Ashland) to Exit 442 (Giles Road) .

. Lane restrictions are planned on I-80 between Phillips and Giltner (reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November.

(reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November. Lane closures also are planned on I-80 between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits (reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

(reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November. Alternating lane closures are planned overnight on I-80 between Exit 382 (Milford) and Exit 395 (Northwest 48th Street) west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair.

west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair. Lane closures are planned on U.S. Highway 275 from Nebraska Highway 36 to U.S. 30/East 23rd Street in Fremont while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall.

while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall. The left lane of eastbound U.S. 275 between Military Avenue and Morningside Road in Fremont is closed for bridge construction work.

is closed for bridge construction work. Nebraska Highway 79 is closed in Dodge County at North Bend from U.S. 30 to County Road R, with detours in place through the fall.

In Iowa

The South Expressway from I-80 to 19th Avenue in Council Bluffs will be rebuilt until November, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction.

will be rebuilt until November, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction. 400th Street south of Iowa Highway 92 in Carson, Iowa, in eastern Pottawattamie County, will be closed until Sept. 8 for replacement of a concrete culvert.

