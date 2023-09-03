Pretty soon it’s going to be a tighter squeeze, driving up the North Freeway.

Starting Tuesday, one northbound lane of U.S. Highway 75 between Hamilton and Fort Streets will close to traffic so that workers can begin painting the bridges that cross the freeway in North Omaha, said Barbara Gerbino-Bevins, district construction engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The painting, and the lane closures, are likely to continue through most of next year.

The first bridges to be repainted will be on Lake Street and Binney Street, Gerbino-Bevins said. Over the next two months, both bridges will be painted from east to west.

First, the outside northbound lane will be closed. Then, the inside lanes both north and southbound. Finally, the outside southbound lane.

The entrance ramp from Lake Street to northbound Highway 75 also will be closed during the project. Hamilton Street is suggested as an alternative.

Once Lake and Binney have been repainted — likely in early November — work will stop for the winter months because it will be too cold to paint, Gerbino-Bevins said.

Next spring, the North Freeway painting project will resume. The order has yet to be determined, but the other bridges — Ames Avenue, Sprague Street, Bristol Street, Parker Street, Hamilton Street, and the Creighton pedestrian bridge — all will get their turn, likely in similar pairs.

The bridges won’t be painted any funky colors, just basic brown. But painting is necessary to protect their exterior surface from the elements, Gerbino-Bevins said.

“All these bridges were built 40, 50 years ago,” she said.

The painting is part of an 18-month, $25 million project to renovate the bridges that stitch together the two parts of North Omaha, which were divided when the freeway was constructed in the 1980s.

The bridges also are receiving structural repairs. The decks are being strengthened with a new membrane overlay and a fresh coat of asphalt.

Some milling and resurfacing also is being done on the freeway itself.

The bridge deck work is expected to last for 12 to 16 years, and the paint for up to 25 years.

What’s New

Nighttime lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. are planned on the Kennedy Freeway (U.S. Highway 75) between Q and F Streets, including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway, through the fall.

including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway, through the fall. Ninth Avenue in Council Bluffs will be closed for road construction in both directions at Interstate 29, and westbound west of South 36th Street to Harrah's Boulevard , until late October.

will be closed for road construction in both directions , until late October. Bennington Road from 168th to 180th Streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for asphalt resurfacing.

will be closed from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for asphalt resurfacing. Krug Avenue between South 45th and South 48th Streets will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Thursday.

Hascall Street between South 45th and South 48th Streets will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Friday.

South 42nd Street between Grover and Center Streets will have various lane restrictions for utility work until Wednesday.

Martin Avenue between North 36th and North 34th Streets will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Sept. 28.

North 20th Street between Burdette and Grace Streets will have various lane restrictions for speed bump installation until Sept. 16.

Missouri Avenue between South 18th and South 16th Streets will be restricted to one lane eastbound for utility work in the outside curb lane until Sept. 13.

Around Omaha

Intermittent lane and shoulder closures will take place on I-80 at the Giles Road, 84th Street, 72nd Street, 60th Street and 13th Street exits for a project to create accident investigation sites. Completion is expected in the fall.

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)

Eagle Run Drive between North 140th Street and West Maple Road will have various lane restrictions for panel replacement until Sept. 19 .

will have various lane restrictions for panel replacement until Sept. 19 Eagle Run Drive between North 140th Street and Binney Street will be closed for street panel replacement until Thursday.

will be closed for street panel replacement until Thursday. The eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 64/West Maple Road over the Elkhorn River will be closed through the fall to remove and replace pavement and improve lighting. Traffic will be shifted to one of the westbound lanes. The access to JC Robinson Boulevard, leading to Waterloo, will be closed.

will be closed through the fall to remove and replace pavement and improve lighting. Traffic will be shifted to one of the westbound lanes. The access to leading to Waterloo, will be closed. Blondo Street between North 117th Street and Papillion Parkway will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until Nov. 10.

will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until Nov. 10. West Maple Road between North 180th and North 177th Streets will be restricted to one lane eastbound until Sept. 25 for roadwork related to the construction of a Costco warehouse store. The right lane of northbound 180th Street from Emmet Street to just north of Evans Street also is closed as part of the same project.

will be restricted to one lane eastbound until Sept. 25 for roadwork related to the construction of a Costco warehouse store. The right lane of northbound also is closed as part of the same project. Expect lane restrictions on 156th Street south of Bennington Road near Kempten Creek Drive until late September. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times.

until late September. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times. State Street is closed from 156th to 147th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall. Fort Street is closed from 183rd to 195th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall. North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street widening until Nov. 30.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)

Leavenworth Street between Saddle Creek Road and South 49th Street will be restricted to one lane westbound for utility work until Sept. 24.

will be restricted to one lane westbound for utility work until Sept. 24. Traffic in the southbound curb lane on North 16th Street and the northbound curb lane on North 17th Street will be shifted to the center lane between Cuming Street and Mike Fahey Street due to construction until Saturday.

and the northbound curb lane on will be shifted to the center lane due to construction until Saturday. The right lane on Interstate 680 is closed from the Northeast 31st Street interchange east to the Iowa state line until Dec. 29 while workers repair a damaged expansion joint on the west end of the Mormon Bridge.

is closed until Dec. 29 while workers repair a damaged expansion joint on the The Parker Street bridge over U.S. Highway 75 (North Freeway) will be closed for road improvements and to repair and paint several bridge structures through September.

will be closed for road improvements and to repair and paint several bridge structures through September. Binney Street between North 48th Avenue and North 48th Street is closed for utility work until Sept. 13.

is closed for utility work until Sept. 13. Dodge Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street/Rose Blumkin Drive will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December.

will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December. North 65th Avenue between Grant and Lake Streets is closed until Tuesday for a sanitary sewer separation project.

is closed until Tuesday for a sanitary sewer separation project. Westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 41st Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7.

will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7. Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction on North 72nd Street between Bedford Avenue and Pinkney Street until Sept. 29 because of a water-main break.

until Sept. 29 because of a water-main break. The intersection of North 18th and Grace Streets will be closed for sewer work until Nov. 28.

will be closed for sewer work until Nov. 28. North 16th Street will be closed at various points between Burdette and Ohio Streets for CSO sewer separation improvements through December. Truck detour routes will be posted.

will be closed at various points between for CSO sewer separation improvements through December. Truck detour routes will be posted. Because of construction at the Kiewit corporate campus, North 15th Street between Cass and Mike Fahey Streets will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, North 15th Street between Mike Fahey and California Streets will be restricted southbound, and Mike Fahey Street between North 16th and North 15th Streets will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. North 16th and North 17th Streets between Cuming and Mike Fahey will have restrictions in the southbound curb lane until Saturday.

will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, will be restricted southbound, and will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. will have restrictions in the southbound curb lane until Saturday. Grace Street between North 16th and North 18th Streets is closed for CSO storm sewer upgrades until Sept. 26.

Southwest (south of West Dodge Road and west of I-680/80)

Nighttime lane closures (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) can be expected on Interstate 80 eastbound at the I-680 interchange through the fall while workers install high-friction traffic surface to improve traction. Traffic on I-80 eastbound and I-680 northbound will be rerouted to the L-I-Center bypass ramp.

through the fall while workers install high-friction traffic surface to improve traction. Traffic on I-80 eastbound and I-680 northbound will be rerouted to the L-I-Center bypass ramp. South 156th Street between Pacific Street and Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will have closures for street widening until November.

will have closures for street widening until November. Pacific Street between South 155th and South 157th Streets will have lane restrictions for street widening until November.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until November. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024.

Southeast (south of Dodge Street and east of I-680/80)



The West Dodge Frontage Road South between 84th and 86th Streets is closed for building construction until Sept. 25.

is closed for building construction until Sept. 25. Poppleton Avenue between Loveland Drive and Ridgewood Avenue is closed for street improvements until Sept. 13.

is closed for street improvements until Sept. 13. South 48th Street between Howard and Leavenworth Streets will be closed for utility work until Tuesday.

will be closed for utility work until Tuesday. South 42nd Street between the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and D Street will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December.

will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December. South 27th Street between I and J Streets is closed until Friday for manhole installation.

is closed until Friday for manhole installation. 14th Street will be closed between Farnam and Douglas Streets, and curbside lanes will be closed on Farnam, Douglas and 15th Street until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower.

will be closed and curbside lanes will be closed on until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower. South 101st Street between Krug Avenue and Hascall Street will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Thursday.

will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Thursday. The eastbound curb lane on Douglas Street will be closed between 44th and Saddle Creek Road for construction until December.

will be closed between for construction until December. I Street between South 108th and South 102nd Streets will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November.

will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November. Grover Street between South 56th Street and South 59th Avenue will be closed for street reconstruction through December.

will be closed for street reconstruction through December. Castelar Street between South 46th Street and South 46th Avenue is closed for street repairs until Friday.

is closed for street repairs until Friday. Q Street between South 61st and South 72nd Streets is closed for street improvements until Thursday, except for access to local businesses.

is closed for street improvements until Thursday, except for access to local businesses. South 20th Street between F and G Streets is closed for sewer repairs until Sept. 13.

Sarpy/Cass Counties



192nd Street from Lincoln Road to the railroad bridge is closed through the fall for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project.

is closed through the fall for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project. Platteview Road from Highway 31 to 210th Street is closed through January to allow construction of a three-lane road. Pflug Road is suggested as an alternate route.

is closed through January to allow construction of a three-lane road. Pflug Road is suggested as an alternate route. Lane restrictions can be expected on U.S. 34/75 from Plattsmouth to the Bellevue bridges through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from Nebraska Highway 1 to Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth through November 2024 to allow for road construction.

through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from through November 2024 to allow for road construction. U.S. 34 will have a lane closed in each direction over U.S. 75 and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway and South Fifth Street .

will have a lane closed in each direction and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway . The right lane is closed in both directions on Nebraska Highway 370/Cornhusker Road from 192nd to 180th Streets east of Gretna due to road construction.

due to road construction. A portion of 234th Street north of Schram Road just west of Gretna is closed for replacement of a 550-foot area of culvert until December.

Around Nebraska

Lane restrictions are planned on I-80 between Phillips and Giltner (reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November.

(reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November. Lane closures also are planned on I-80 between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits (reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

(reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November. Alternating lane closures are planned overnight on I-80 between Exit 382 (Milford) and Exit 395 (Northwest 48th Street) west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair.

west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair. Lane closures are planned on U.S. Highway 275 from Nebraska Highway 36 to U.S. 30/East 23rd Street in Fremont while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall.

while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall. Nebraska Highway 79 is closed in Dodge County at North Bend from U.S. 30 to County Road R , with detours in place through the fall.

is closed in Dodge County at , with detours in place through the fall. U.S. Highway 77 between Winnebago and Walthill is closed until November while two box culverts are replaced, with traffic detoured via U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 94. Then one lane will reopen, and traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals, flaggers, and a pilot car until the project is completed in mid-2024.

In Iowa

The Interstate 29 southbound ramp to Interstate 480/U.S. Highway 6 Omaha in Council Bluffs is closed for construction until Oct. 6.

in Council Bluffs is closed for construction until Oct. 6. Occasional nighttime lane and ramp closures may occur on Interstate 80 at the Madison Avenue interchange in Council Bluffs through June 2026 while the interchange is being rebuilt.

through June 2026 while the interchange is being rebuilt. The South Expressway from I-80 to 19th Avenue in Council Bluffs will be rebuilt until November, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction.

will be rebuilt until November, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction. 400th Street south of Iowa Highway 92 in Carson, Iowa, in eastern Pottawattamie County, will be closed until Sept. 8 for replacement of a concrete culvert.

PhotoFiles: Interstate 80 dedication in 1961 Interstate 80 opening Interstate 80, Gretna Interstate 80, Lincoln Interstate 80 dedication Interstate 80 dedication