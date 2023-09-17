State traffic engineers are shutting down two of four lanes on West Maple Road over the Elkhorn River this fall to fix a rough stretch of roadway near Waterloo.

Contractors will remove and replace pavement in the eastbound lanes along a one-mile section of the road east of U.S. Highway 275, said Barbara Gerbino-Bevins, district traffic engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction using the westbound lanes for about 2 ½ miles, she said.

West Maple Road (also known as Nebraska Highway 64) was originally a two-lane road west of Elkhorn until it was widened in the early 2000s with the construction of the new westbound lanes, Gerbino-Bevins said. The eastbound lanes were the original roadway and were built about 20 years earlier.

“That pavement is in very poor shape,” she said.

The project began at the end of August. Since then, workers have been constructing temporary crossover lanes to take eastbound vehicles to and from the westbound lanes.

In addition to resurfacing the eastbound lanes, intersections will also be repaved, medians resurfaced and lighting improved.

For the duration of the project, access is being blocked from West Maple to JC Robinson Boulevard. One lane of the two-lane exit ramp from southbound Highway 275 to West Maple is being dedicated to carrying traffic onto North Front Street in Waterloo.

About 7,600 vehicles use this segment of West Maple each day, according to state traffic counts. Drivers who wish to bypass the construction zone to get to Highway 275 can use West Dodge Road, or take 204th Street north to Highway 36, and then drive west.

Construction is expected to wrap up by Thanksgiving, Gerbino-Bevins said.

* * * * *

NDOT’s off-again, on-again plans to close portions of the Dodge Street exit ramp and Douglas Street entrance ramp to Interstate 480 in order to complete the $60 million refurbishment of the downtown freeway are off again.

On Sept. 5, and again on Sept. 12, the department announced plans to wrap up the I-480 project while closing each ramp during a 10-day period. A portion of Riverfront Drive near the Kiewit Luminarium that runs beneath the elevated freeway also was slated to close.

Now the project has been postponed indefinitely, Gerbino-Bevins said. The reason? NDOT hasn’t yet received approval from the Union Pacific railroad, which has freight lines running underneath the bridge.

The project is expected to go forward once that consent is received.

What’s New

South Saddle Creek Road between Jones and Leavenworth Streets will be restricted to one lane southbound for street repair in the inside lane until Thursday.

North 24th Street between Seward Street and Lake Street will have varying lane restrictions for utility adjustments until Thursday.

will have varying lane restrictions for utility adjustments until Thursday. F Street between South 42nd Street and South 44th Avenue will be restricted westbound until Wednesday because of a water main break.

North 87th Street between Indian Hills Drive and Douglas Street will be restricted southbound until Wednesday because of a water main break.

The intersection of South 17th Street and Harney Street will have various lane restrictions until Oct. 2 because of a streetscaping project.

South 22nd Street between Mason and Pacific Streets will be closed to through traffic for utility work until Tuesday.

The onramp from northbound 60th Street to westbound Interstate 80 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday to allow workers to fill potholes on the westbound I-80 bridge.

Temporary shoulder and lane closures can be expected on U.S. Highway 77 north and south of the I-80 56th Street interchange in Lincoln until March 2024 while workers add left and right turn lanes on Highway 77 and widen westbound shoulders on I-80 entrance and exit ramps.

Around Omaha

Intermittent lane and shoulder closures will take place on I-80 at the Giles Road, 84th Street, 72nd Street, 60th Street and 13th Street exits for a project to create accident investigation sites. Completion is expected in the fall.

for a project to create accident investigation sites. Completion is expected in the fall. Intermittent nighttime lane closures can be expected in the following interstates through the fall due to a median barrier-sealing project: I-480 in both directions between U.S. 75/Kennedy Freeway and North 14th Street; I-680 in both directions between U.S. 6/West Dodge Road and Nebraska Highway 133/Blair High Road.

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)

Eagle Run Drive between North 140th Street and Binney Street will be closed for street panel replacement until Thursday.

will be closed for street panel replacement until Thursday. Miracle Hills Drive between North 120th and Nicholas Streets will be restricted to one lane eastbound for utility work in the inside lane until Sept. 25.

will be restricted to one lane eastbound for utility work in the inside lane until Sept. 25.

Blondo Street between North 117th Street and Papillion Parkway will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until Nov. 10.

will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until Nov. 10. West Maple Road between North 180th and North 177th Streets will be restricted to one lane eastbound until Sept. 25 for roadwork related to the construction of a Costco warehouse store. The right lane of northbound 180th Street from Emmet Street to just north of Evans Street also is closed as part of the same project.

will be restricted to one lane eastbound until Sept. 25 for roadwork related to the construction of a Costco warehouse store. The right lane of northbound also is closed as part of the same project. Expect lane restrictions on 156th Street south of Bennington Road near Kempten Creek Drive until late September. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times.

until late September. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times. State Street is closed from 156th to 147th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall. Fort Street is closed from 183rd to 195th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall. North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street widening until Nov. 30.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)

Leavenworth Street between Saddle Creek Road and South 49th Street will be restricted to one lane westbound for utility work until Sept. 24.

will be restricted to one lane westbound for utility work until Sept. 24. The right lane on Interstate 680 is closed from the 31st Street interchange east to the Iowa state line until Dec. 29 while workers repair a damaged expansion joint on the west end of the Mormon Bridge.

is closed until Dec. 29 while workers repair a damaged expansion joint on the The Parker Street bridge over U.S. Highway 75 (North Freeway) will be closed for road improvements and repair through September. One northbound lane of U.S. 75 between Hamilton and Fort Streets also will be closed while workers paint the bridges at Lake and Binney Streets until early November. The entrance ramp from Lake Street to northbound Highway 75 also will be closed during the project.

will be closed for road improvements and repair through September. One also will be closed while workers paint the bridges at Lake and Binney Streets until early November. The also will be closed during the project. The intersection of North 94th and Blondo Streets will have various lane restrictions for sewer repair until Monday.

will have various lane restrictions for sewer repair until Monday. Varying lane restrictions can be expected along Sorenson Parkway between North 78th and North 30th Streets for curb ramp construction until Sept. 26.

for curb ramp construction until Sept. 26. Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction and the westbound lanes are closed on Cass Street between North 74th and North 76th Streets for utility work until Nov. 5.

for utility work until Nov. 5. Dodge Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street/Rose Blumkin Drive will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December.

will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December. Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction on North 72nd Street between Bedford Avenue and Pinkney Street until Sept. 29 because of a water-main break.

until Sept. 29 because of a water-main break. North 65th Avenue between Miami and Lake Streets is closed until Tuesday for a sanitary sewer separation project.

is closed until Tuesday for a sanitary sewer separation project. Westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 41st Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7.

will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7. Martin Avenue between North 36th and North 34th Streets will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Sept. 28.

will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Sept. 28. North 30th Street between Ida Street and Titus Avenue will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work in the outside curb lane until Wednesday.

will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work in the outside curb lane until Wednesday. North 29th Street between Blondo and Burdette Streets is closed until Tuesday because of sewer improvements.

is closed until Tuesday because of sewer improvements.

The intersection of North 18th and Grace Streets will be closed for sewer work until Nov. 28.

will be closed for sewer work until Nov. 28. Lane restrictions are in place at 17th and Dodge Streets because of fiber-optic installation until Tuesday .

because of fiber-optic installation until Tuesday North 16th Street will be closed at various points between Burdette and Ohio Streets for CSO sewer separation improvements through December. Truck detour routes will be posted.

will be closed at various points between for CSO sewer separation improvements through December. Truck detour routes will be posted. Because of construction at the Kiewit corporate campus, North 15th Street between Mike Fahey and California Streets will be restricted southbound, and Mike Fahey Street between North 16th and North 15th Streets will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane until March 15, 2024. North 16th and North 17th Streets between Cuming and Mike Fahey will have restrictions in the southbound curb lane until Friday.

will be restricted southbound, and will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane until March 15, 2024. will have restrictions in the southbound curb lane until Friday. Grace Street between North 16th and North 18th Streets is closed for CSO storm sewer upgrades until Sept. 26.

Southwest (south of West Dodge Road and west of I-680/80)

Nighttime lane closures (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) can be expected on Interstate 80 eastbound at the I-680 interchange through the fall while workers install high-friction traffic surface to improve traction. Traffic on I-80 eastbound and I-680 northbound will be rerouted to the L-I-Center bypass ramp.

through the fall while workers install high-friction traffic surface to improve traction. Traffic on I-80 eastbound and I-680 northbound will be rerouted to the L-I-Center bypass ramp. South 156th Street between Pacific Street and Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will have closures for street widening until November.

will have closures for street widening until November. Pacific Street between South 155th and South 157th Streets will have lane restrictions for street widening until November.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until November. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024. Arbor Street between South 117th and South 119th Streets is closed because of street repair until Monday.

Southeast (south of Dodge Street and east of I-680/80)

Nighttime lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. are planned on the Kennedy Freeway (U.S. Highway 75) between Q and F Streets, including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway, through the fall.

including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway, through the fall. Overnight lane restrictions are planned through the fall on I-80 eastbound between L Street and I-680 and on the I-680 interchange for installation of a high-friction surface treatment.

for installation of a high-friction surface treatment. South 96th Street between L and F Streets will have various lane restrictions for sidewalk replacement until Wednesday.

will have various lane restrictions for sidewalk replacement until Wednesday. Douglas Street between South 87th and South 88th Streets — including the intersection of South 88th and Douglas Street — will be closed for street repair from a water-main break until Monday. South 88th from Douglas to Capitol Avenue will be closed until Saturday as part of the same project.

will be closed for street repair from a water-main break until Monday. will be closed until Saturday as part of the same project. The West Dodge Frontage Road South between 84th and 86th Streets is closed for building construction until Sept. 25.

is closed for building construction until Sept. 25. Westbound traffic is shifted to the center lane on Q Street between South 84th and South 87th Streets for water-main replacement until Thursday.

for water-main replacement until Thursday. Mercy Road between 72nd Street and Aksarben Drive is restricted to one lane eastbound until Thursday.

is restricted to one lane eastbound until Thursday. Mercy Road from Aksarben Drive to 68th Street will have various lane restrictions because of bridge repair until Thursday.

will have various lane restrictions because of bridge repair until Thursday. Poppleton Avenue between Loveland Drive and Ridgewood Avenue is closed for street improvements until Thursday.

is closed for street improvements until Thursday. South 48th Street between Howard and Leavenworth Streets will be closed for utility work until Thursday.

will be closed for utility work until Thursday. South 42nd Street between the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and D Street will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December.

will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December. South 42nd Street between Grover and Center Streets will have various lane restrictions for utility work until Wednesday.

will have various lane restrictions for utility work until Wednesday. South 27th Street between I and J Streets is closed until Friday for manhole installation.

is closed until Friday for manhole installation. South 20th Street between Castelar and Dupont Streets will have northbound traffic shifted into the southbound lane for panel replacement until Tuesday.

will have northbound traffic shifted into the southbound lane for panel replacement until Tuesday. 14th Street will be closed between Farnam and Douglas Streets, and curbside lanes will be closed on Farnam, Douglas and 15th Street until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower.

will be closed and curbside lanes will be closed on until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower.

The eastbound curb lane on Douglas Street will be closed between 44th and Saddle Creek Road for construction until December.

will be closed between for construction until December. I Street between South 108th and South 102nd Streets will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November.

will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November. Grover Street between South 56th Street and South 59th Avenue will be closed for street reconstruction through December.

will be closed for street reconstruction through December. Q Street between South 61st and South 72nd Streets is closed for street improvements until Thursday, except for access to local businesses.

is closed for street improvements until Thursday, except for access to local businesses.

Traffic in the east curb lane is restricted on South 24th Street between Landon Court and Howard Street due to building construction until Tuesday.

due to building construction until Tuesday. South 20th Street between F and G Streets is closed for sewer repairs until Wednesday.

is closed for sewer repairs until Wednesday. South 13th Street between Pine and William Streets will be restricted to one lane northbound for utility work in the outside curb lane until Thursday.

will be restricted to one lane northbound for utility work in the outside curb lane until Thursday. The eastbound lane on Farnam Street between 10th and Eighth Streets is restricted until Sept. 26 because of building construction.

Sarpy/Cass Counties

The intersection of 204th Street and Capehart Road, and Capehart Road east of 204th Street, are closed as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project until mid-November.

192nd Street from Lincoln Road to the railroad bridge is closed through the fall for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project.

Platteview Road from Highway 31 to 210th Street is closed through January to allow construction of a three-lane road. Pflug Road is suggested as an alternate route.

is closed through January to allow construction of a three-lane road. Pflug Road is suggested as an alternate route. Lane restrictions can be expected on U.S. 34/75 from Plattsmouth to the Bellevue bridges through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from Nebraska Highway 1 to Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth through November 2024 to allow for road construction.

through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from through November 2024 to allow for road construction. U.S. 34 will have a lane closed in each direction over U.S. 75 and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway and South Fifth Street .

will have a lane closed in each direction and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway . The right lane is closed in both directions on Nebraska Highway 370/Cornhusker Road from 192nd to 180th Streets east of Gretna due to road construction.

due to road construction. A portion of 234th Street north of Schram Road just west of Gretna is closed for replacement of a 550-foot area of culvert until December.

Around Nebraska

Lane closures also are planned on I-80 between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits (reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

(reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November. Alternating lane closures are planned overnight on I-80 between Exit 382 (Milford) and Exit 395 (Northwest 48th Street) west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair.

west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair. Lane closures are planned on U.S. Highway 275 from Nebraska Highway 36 to U.S. 30/East 23rd Street in Fremont while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall.

while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall. The left lane is closed on U.S. 275 eastbound between Military Avenue and Morningside Road due to bridge construction.

due to bridge construction. Nebraska Highway 79 is closed in Dodge County at North Bend from U.S. 30 to County Road R , with detours in place through the fall.

is closed in Dodge County at , with detours in place through the fall. U.S. Highway 77 between Winnebago and Walthill is closed until November while two box culverts are replaced, with traffic detoured via U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 94. Then one lane will reopen, and traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals, flaggers, and a pilot car until the project is completed in mid-2024.

In Iowa

The Interstate 29 southbound ramp to Interstate 480/U.S. Highway 6 Omaha in Council Bluffs is closed for construction until Oct. 6.

in Council Bluffs is closed for construction until Oct. 6. Occasional nighttime lane and ramp closures may occur on Interstate 80 at the Madison Avenue interchange in Council Bluffs through June 2026 while the interchange is being rebuilt.

through June 2026 while the interchange is being rebuilt. The South Expressway from I-80 to 19th Avenue in Council Bluffs will be rebuilt until November, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction.

will be rebuilt until November, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction. Ninth Avenue in Council Bluffs will be closed for road construction in both directions at Interstate 29, and westbound west of South 36th Street to Harrah's Boulevard, until late October.