Travelers on Dodge Street face yet another challenge with the closure last Wednesday of the outside eastbound lane at North 74th Street. The lane will be shut down through the end of this week while workers install a temporary traffic signal.

That comes on top of rotating lane and ramp closures at the Interstate 680 and West Dodge Road interchange, which will continue into next fall while bridges are repaired. Lane restrictions will continue at the intersection of Dodge and North 84th Streets for the next two weeks, and westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until November 2023.

Drivers hopping over to Cass Street won't find much relief there. Lane restrictions because of utility work will continue between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street until mid-May. And on Thursday, Omaha Public Works announced that the eastbound curb lane will be closed between North 86th Street and North 85th Street until Tuesday for concrete repair.

"I can't believe they narrowed two thoroughfares at the same time!" wrote a poster on the Dundee Memorial Park Neighborhood Association Facebook page. "This was not well thought out."

Farnam Street is no longer a workable commuter route, either. The city has shut down the road completely — through November — between South 48th Street and Saddle Creek Road, and at South 46th Street, for road improvements related to the new Saddle Creek campus of the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

That project started, coincidentally, just two weeks after the Omaha City Council heeded complaints from the Dundee Memorial Park Neighborhood Association and unanimously defeated the engineers' plan to build traffic roundabouts on Farnam at 50th and 52nd streets (unpopular) as part of a plan to return Farnam to permanent two-way traffic (very, very popular) after 65 years with reversible lanes at rush hours. The road will remain closed through November to widen the street and improve the intersections.

Several residents complained on the association's Facebook page last week that a lack of warning signs or a posted detour caused baffled commuters to back up at 50th Street and use driveways for U-turns. One poster called the situation a "nightmare."

Austin Rowser, the city's assistant public works director, said four portable dynamic message signs have been placed: one on eastbound Dodge before the Farnam split, two on Saddle Creek, and one on westbound Farnam. There are "soft closures" at the east and west ends of the project, which allow local access but not through traffic. There are no plans to post additional signs.

Rowser said the city also put out two press releases announcing the closure. While it is city policy not to post detours (except truck routes) in order to avoid loading traffic onto a single street, he said Dodge and Leavenworth streets are logical alternatives for commuters.

"The city's network of streets is needed to handle the closure safely and efficiently," Rowser said in an email. "We leave that choice to the driver, and for long-term closures these choices are based on travel time. It takes about two weeks before drivers land on an alternative route they prefer."

Peter Manhart, the Association's streets coordinator, said in an interview he hopes the city takes advantage of it to bring back two-way traffic on a trial basis.

"Why wouldn't this be the perfect way to test two-way traffic?" Manhart said. "One hundred forty-eight hours a week, it works just fine. It will work the other 20 hours, too."

At the very least, he predicted, quiet should return to the neighborhood for awhile.

"After six months of this, you won't have anybody on Farnam," Manhart said. "It'll be a ghost town."

What’s New

South 72nd Street will be restricted southbound at Farnam Street for utility work in the outside curb lane until Wednesday.

South 60th Street between Center Street and Grover Street will have lane restrictions for curb repair until late May.

The eastbound lanes on FNB Parkway will be closed from approximately 140th Street (just north of Charleston's) to 137th Street through Friday because of crane operations.

Westbound traffic on Lake Street between North 25th Street and North 26th Street will be shifted to the center lane through May 12 for utility work because of a water main break.

North 20th Street between Cass Street and Chicago Street will be restricted southbound for bridge repair until late May.

South 13th Street between J Street and I Street will be restricted to one lane northbound for utility work in the outside curb lane until May 8.

Maple Street between North 49th Street and North 48th Street will be closed for utility work through Friday.

The intersection of North 64th Street and Lake Street will be closed for CSO sewer separation work until late May.

will be closed for CSO sewer separation work until late May. In Lincoln, nighttime closures (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) on the southbound ramps at the Van Dorn Street interchange with U.S. Highway 77 will be begin today and continue through May 18.

will be begin today and continue through May 18. In Grand Island, there will be intermittent lane closures on U.S. 281 from Interstate 80 north to West Schimmer Drive, near the Stuhr Museum for bridge repair and asphalt resurfacing through December.

Around Omaha

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)



Alternating lane closures are planned on I-680 from I-80 West/Lincoln (Exit 446) to West Maple Road (Exit 4) until Aug. 1 because of road construction and pavement repairs.

until Aug. 1 because of road construction and pavement repairs. North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street widening until November 2023.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)





Periodic lane closures will continue on I-480 from 20th Street to the Iowa state line for lane restriping and sign installation until May 26 as part of a 2-year, $60 million road and bridge renovation project.

for lane restriping and sign installation until May 26 as part of a 2-year, $60 million road and bridge renovation project. North 65th Avenue between Grant Street and Lake Street will be closed to through traffic for CSO sewer separation improvements until mid-June.

will be closed to through traffic for CSO sewer separation improvements until mid-June. North 30th Street between Bondesson Street and State Street will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work through mid-June.

will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work through mid-June. North 29th Street between Blondo Street and Burdette Street will be closed through June 2023 for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements.

will be closed through June 2023 for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements. North 16th Street will be closed at various points between Pinkney Street and Clark Street for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted.

will be closed at various points between for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted. Because of construction at the Kiewit corporate campus, North 15th Street between Cass Street and Mike Fahey Street will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, North 15th Street between Mike Fahey Street and California Street will be restricted southbound, and Mike Fahey Street between North 16th Street and North 15th Street will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane.

will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, will be restricted southbound, and will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane.

Willis Avenue between North 22nd Street and North 24th Street will be closed to through traffic for utility and street improvements until mid-May.

will be closed to through traffic for utility and street improvements until mid-May. Military Avenue between Maple Street and Binney Street will have various lane restrictions for CSO sewer separation improvements until mid-June.

Southwest (south of West Dodge Road and west of I-680/80)

South 156th Street between Pacific Street and Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will have closures for street widening until November 2023.

will have closures for street widening until November 2023. Pacific Street between South 155th Street and South 157th Street will have lane restrictions for street widening until November 2023.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until November 2023. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024. South 120th Street between Pedersen Drive and I Street will have southbound traffic shifted to the center lane near 4202 S. 120th St. for utility work until May 8.

Southeast (south of Dodge St and east of I-680/80)

South 42nd Street between the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and D Street will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December 2023.

Leavenworth Street between South 44th Street and South 45th Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction for utility work in both inside lanes until May 5.

Harney Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound from 38th Avenue to 37th Street , and 37th Street will be closed between Harney and Farnam Street due to construction until May 9.

14th Street will be closed between Farnam and Douglas Streets, and curbside lanes will be closed on Farnam, Douglas and 15th Street until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower.

Q Street between South 61st Street and South 72nd Street will be closed for street improvements until late August.

I Street between South 108th Street and South 102nd Street will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November 2023.

Grover Street between South 56th Street and South 59th Avenue will be closed for street reconstruction through December 2023.

Woolworth Avenue between South 21st Street and South 20th Street will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall replacement by Jensen Gardens until mid-July. South 20th Street between Woolworth and Center Street will also be restricted southbound as part of the same project.

Center Street between South 67th Street and South 42nd Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound for fiber-optic installation in the outside curb lane until May 17.

Sarpy/Cass County

204th Street between Capehart Road and Westridge Road near Gretna will close for construction through mid-May as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project.

near Gretna will close for construction through mid-May as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. 192nd Street from Lincoln Road to the railroad bridge is closed through the fall of 2023 for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project.

is closed through the fall of 2023 for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project. Lane restrictions can be expected on U.S. 34/75 from Plattsmouth to the Bellevue bridges through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from Nebraska Highway 1 to Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth through November 2024 to allow for road construction.

Around Nebraska

Lane restrictions are planned on I-80 between Phillips and Giltner (reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November.

(reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November. Lane closures also are planned on I-80 between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits (reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

(reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November. Lane closures are planned on U.S. 275 from Nebraska Highway 36 to U.S. 30/East 23rd Street in Fremont while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall 2023.

while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall 2023. Nebraska Highway 79 is closed in Dodge County at North Bend from U.S. 30 to County Road R, with detours in place.

In Iowa

Interstate 29 is closed northbound between Nebraska Avenue and G Avenue (Exit 54A) in Council Bluffs , and southbound from North 25th Street (Exit 55) to Nebraska Avenue until November 2023, due to road construction. Detours are in operation.

is closed , and until November 2023, due to road construction. Detours are in operation. The I-29 Exit 53B ramp to I-480 West and the Eighth Avenue West/B Road N entrance ramp in Council Bluffs are closed until November 2023.

and the are closed until November 2023. The South Expressway from I-80 to 19th Avenue in Council Bluffs will be rebuilt until November 2023, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction.

