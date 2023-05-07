If you’ve dodged traffic cones in the evenings lately because of unexpected lane closures on Interstate 680 — well, get ready for more of the same.

Last week, workers began sealing the joints between lanes on I-680 between the I-80 interchange and Fort Street. That will result in shifting lane closures on the heavily traveled six miles of highway.

Unless you’re a night owl, you shouldn’t notice much disruption. Contractors aren’t allowed to close lanes until 9 p.m., said Barbara Gerbino-Bevins, district construction engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. They must reopen them by 6 a.m., before the morning traffic rush.

The project is scheduled to run through mid-July.

These aren’t the only nighttime lane closures on I-680 this summer. An ongoing project to put a new overlay on the I-680 bridge over the Big Papillion Creek between Pacific Street and the West Dodge Expressway has restricted traffic in that area intermittently after 7 p.m.

At the same time, work continues on the bridges at the I-680/Dodge interchange. A new membrane is being installed to protect the bridge decks, topped by three inches of fresh asphalt. This is prompting periodic ramp closures at night. This project will wrap up in July.

All work will be suspended during the College World Series June 15-26.

More work on the interstate highway is planned for later in the summer. For six weeks beginning July 31, workers will install a high-friction surface treatment on eastbound I-80 at the southbound ramp from I-680.

The treatment gives a better braking surface and has been shown to reduce accidents.

Also on I-80, work will begin in mid-July to seal joints in the median barricade that separates eastbound and westbound traffic. Gerbino-Evans said lane closures are unlikely, but inside shoulders may be closed at night. Work is slated to last six weeks.

“That one will be really fast,” she said.

And starting Monday, the left lanes of both eastbound and westbound of Interstate 480 in downtown Omaha will be closed from 16th to 20th Streets, weather permitting. The I-480 westbound ramp to 14th Street and nearby shoulders will also be closed.

Also, from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. May 15, the left lane of I-480 westbound will be closed from 10th to 14th Streets.

More information about major traffic projects in the area is available at the Nebraska Department of Transportation's "Moving the Metro" web site, dot.nebraska.gov/projects/publications/mtm-2023/

What’s New

South 132nd Street will be restricted to one lane northbound at Augusta Avenue/Kingswood Drive for street repair in the outside curb lane through Thursday.

South 90th Street will be restricted to one lane northbound at Harney Street for street repair in the outside curb lane through Friday.

South 42nd Street will be restricted to one lane northbound at Bancroft Street for street repair in the outside curb lane through Wednesday.

The westbound curb lane on Leavenworth Street between 38th Street and 38th Avenue will be closed for construction work through Thursday. Leavenworth will also be restricted eastbound at South 18th Street for fiber-optic installation, also through Thursday.

will be closed for construction work through Thursday. will also be restricted eastbound at for fiber-optic installation, also through Thursday. The eastbound curb lane on Douglas Street will be closed between 44th and Saddle Creek Road for construction until December.

Lane restrictions will be in place for the next two weeks on Platteview Road between 27th and 36th Streets in unincorporated Sarpy County for panel repair.

in unincorporated Sarpy County for panel repair. In Fremont, there will be intermittent closures of southbound on- and off-ramps on U.S. 275 at the 23rd Street, Military Avenue, Morningside Road, and Old Highway 8 interchanges through Friday for roadway resurfacing, weather permitting. Ramps will be closed one at a time for about four hours.

Around Omaha

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)





North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street widening until November 2023.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)

The intersection of North 84th Street and Dodge Street will have lane restrictions through mid-May because of intersection improvements.

will have lane restrictions through mid-May because of intersection improvements. Westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 41st Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7.

will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7. Periodic lane closures will continue on I-480 from 20th Street to the Iowa state line for lane restriping and sign installation until May 26 as part of a 2-year, $60 million road and bridge renovation project.

for lane restriping and sign installation until May 26 as part of a 2-year, $60 million road and bridge renovation project. North 65th Avenue between Grant Street and Lake Street will be closed to through traffic for CSO sewer separation improvements until mid-June.

will be closed to through traffic for CSO sewer separation improvements until mid-June. The intersection of North 64th Street and Lake Street will be closed for CSO sewer separation work until late May.

will be closed for CSO sewer separation work until late May. North 30th Street between Bondesson Street and State Street will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work through mid-June.

will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work through mid-June. North 29th Street between Blondo Street and Burdette Street will be closed through June 2023 for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements.

will be closed through June 2023 for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements. North 20th Street between Cass Street and Chicago Street will be restricted southbound for bridge repair until late May.

will be restricted southbound for bridge repair until late May. North 16th Street will be closed at various points between Pinkney Street and Clark Street for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted.

will be closed at various points between for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted. Because of construction at the Kiewit corporate campus, North 15th Street between Cass Street and Mike Fahey Street will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, North 15th Street between Mike Fahey Street and California Street will be restricted southbound, and Mike Fahey Street between North 16th Street and North 15th Street will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. North 16th Street between Mike Fahey Street and California Street will have various lane restrictions for utility work through May 25.

will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, will be restricted southbound, and will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. will have various lane restrictions for utility work through May 25. Cass Street between North 76th Street and North 72nd Street will have lane restrictions for utility work until mid-May.

will have lane restrictions for utility work until mid-May. Willis Avenue between North 22nd Street and North 24th Street will be closed to through traffic for utility and street improvements until mid-May.

will be closed to through traffic for utility and street improvements until mid-May. Military Avenue between Maple Street and Binney Street will have various lane restrictions for CSO sewer separation improvements until mid-June.

will have various lane restrictions for CSO sewer separation improvements until mid-June. Westbound traffic on Lake Street between North 25th Street and North 26th Street will be shifted to the center lane through May 12 for utility work because of a water main break.

Southwest (south of West Dodge Road and west of I-680/80)

South 156th Street between Pacific Street and Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will have closures for street widening until November 2023.

will have closures for street widening until November 2023. Pacific Street between South 155th Street and South 157th Street will have lane restrictions for street widening until November 2023.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until November 2023. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024.

Southeast (south of Dodge St and east of I-680/80)

South 42nd Street between the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and D Street will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December 2023.

South 60th Street between Center Street and Grover Street will have lane restrictions for curb repair until late May.

will have lane restrictions for curb repair until late May. Harney Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound from 38th Avenue to 37th Street , and 37th Street will be closed between Harney and Farnam Street due to construction until Tuesday.

14th Street will be closed between Farnam and Douglas Streets, and curbside lanes will be closed on Farnam, Douglas and 15th Street until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower.

Q Street between South 61st Street and South 72nd Street will be closed for street improvements until late August.

I Street between South 108th Street and South 102nd Street will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November 2023.

Grover Street between South 56th Street and South 59th Avenue will be closed for street reconstruction through December 2023.

Woolworth Avenue between South 21st Street and South 20th Street will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall replacement by Jensen Gardens until mid-July. South 20th Street between Woolworth and Center Street will also be restricted southbound as part of the same project.

Center Street between South 67th Street and South 42nd Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound for fiber-optic installation in the outside curb lane until May 17.

Sarpy/Cass County

204th Street between Capehart Road and Westridge Road near Gretna will close for construction through mid-May as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project.

near Gretna will close for construction through mid-May as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. 192nd Street from Lincoln Road to the railroad bridge is closed through the fall of 2023 for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project.

is closed through the fall of 2023 for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project. Lane restrictions can be expected on U.S. 34/75 from Plattsmouth to the Bellevue bridges through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from Nebraska Highway 1 to Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth through November 2024 to allow for road construction.

Around Nebraska

Lane restrictions are planned on I-80 between Phillips and Giltner (reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November.

(reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November. Lane closures also are planned on I-80 between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits (reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

(reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November. Lane closures are planned on U.S. 275 from Nebraska Highway 36 to U.S. 30/East 23rd Street in Fremont while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall 2023.

while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall 2023. Nebraska Highway 79 is closed in Dodge County at North Bend from U.S. 30 to County Road R , with detours in place.

is closed in Dodge County at , with detours in place. Nighttime closures (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) on the southbound ramps at the Van Dorn Street interchange with U.S. Highway 77 in Lincoln through May 18.

through May 18. Intermittent lane closures are expected on U.S. 281 in Grand Island from Interstate 80 north to West Schimmer Drive, near the Stuhr Museum for bridge repair and asphalt resurfacing through December.

In Iowa

Interstate 29 is closed northbound between Nebraska Avenue and G Avenue (Exit 54A) in Council Bluffs , and southbound from North 25th Street (Exit 55) to Nebraska Avenue until November 2023, due to road construction. Detours are in operation.

is closed , and until November 2023, due to road construction. Detours are in operation. The I-29 Exit 53B ramp to I-480 West and the Eighth Avenue West/B Road N entrance ramp in Council Bluffs are closed until November 2023.

and the are closed until November 2023. The South Expressway from I-80 to 19th Avenue in Council Bluffs will be rebuilt until November 2023, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction.

