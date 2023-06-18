The construction workers are back at it on the Kennedy Freeway.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has restarted a project to resurface nearly three miles of southbound U.S. Highway 75, from the Interstate 480 interchange to Chandler Road.

The work will mean overnight lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on the freeway, several exits, and ramps connecting to it from Interstate 80 and I-480.

The work involves milling off the old asphalt, installing a thick textile overlay to strengthen the road, and then repaving it, said Barbara Gerbino-Bevins, NDOT’s district construction engineer.

Because they’re at night, these road closures are not expected to hamstring traffic on the Kennedy Freeway as much as occurred last year, when daytime lane closures added as much as 10 to 15 minutes to commute times.

Still, she said, there could be occasional daytime closures for shoulder work or sign installation. But they are likely to be brief.

This is the third straight summer NDOT has been at work on the project. So why not finish it all at once? Gerbino-Bevins said the textile overlay — which is not cloth, but actually a beefier coating more like plastic — must be put down only when the temperature is certain to remain above 50 degrees, day and night.

In Nebraska, that pretty much restricts work to the summer months.

The project is currently slated for 57 working days, which means it should wrap up in late August.

On the North Freeway — the stretch of U.S. 75 that runs through North Omaha — construction will begin this week on the Lake Street overpass.

Two-way traffic will be maintained on the four-lane bridge and the interchange will remain open, Gerbino-Bevins said, but there will be some left-turn restrictions.

This is part of a longer-term project to rebuild all of the bridges over the North Freeway. They were built in the 1980s.

What’s New

Westbound traffic on Blondo Street will be shifted to the northbound turn lane at the intersection with North 66th Street due to construction through July 10.

will be shifted to the northbound turn lane due to construction through July 10. Dodge Street between the West Dodge Road y-intersection and South 81st Street (near Methodist Hospital) will be restricted eastbound for utility work through June 26.

(near Methodist Hospital) will be restricted eastbound for utility work through June 26. Saddle Creek Road between Leavenworth Street and Emile Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work in the southbound lanes through July 17.

will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work in the southbound lanes through July 17. North 69th Street between Wirt Street and Spencer Street will be closed to through traffic for utility work through Saturday.

will be closed to through traffic for utility work through Saturday. Fort Street between North 114th Street and North 120th Street will have various lane restrictions for street repair through Thursday.

will have various lane restrictions for street repair through Thursday. South 180th Street between Oak Street and Van Camp Drive will be under flagger operations due to street repair from Tuesday through Friday.

will be under flagger operations due to street repair from Tuesday through Friday. The right lane of northbound 180th Street from Emmet Street to just north of Evans Street will be closed for an unspecified time period due to road construction.

will be closed for an unspecified time period due to road construction. South 84th Street between Grover Street and West Center Road will have various lane restrictions for curb ramp construction through June 28.

will have various lane restrictions for curb ramp construction through June 28. South 90th Street between Q Street and Lakeview Drive will be restricted northbound for utility work through July 3.

will be restricted northbound for utility work through July 3. Oak View Drive between South 144th Street and West Center Road will have various lane restrictions for curb ramp construction through June 28.

will have various lane restrictions for curb ramp construction through June 28. North 30th Street between Whitmore Street and Huntington Avenue will be restricted to one lane southbound for street paving in the outside curb lane from Monday through Wednesday.

will be restricted to one lane southbound for street paving in the outside curb lane from Monday through Wednesday. Florence Boulevard between Spencer Street and Emmet Street will have various lane restrictions for utility work through June 26.

will have various lane restrictions for utility work through June 26. Capehart Road east of 204th Street is closed until early August due to construction related to the Gretna Crossing Park project.

is closed until early August due to construction related to the Gretna Crossing Park project. The intersection of South 20th Street and H Street will be closed for sewer repair through Tuesday.

will be closed for sewer repair through Tuesday. Ridgewood Avenue between Pacific Street and Poppleton Avenue will be closed for street improvements through July 6.

will be closed for street improvements through July 6. Lane closures are planned on 132nd Street between Highway 370 and Capehart Road in Sarpy County due to road construction until early August.

in Sarpy County due to road construction until early August. Giles Road from 180th Street to 188th Street will reopen Wednesday after being closed for several weeks for paving. The same day, Giles Road from 188th Street to 192nd Street will be closed until mid-August, also for paving.

Around Omaha

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)

North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street widening until November 2023.

will be closed with local access only for street widening until November 2023. The intersection of North 108th Street and Fort Street will have various lane restrictions for utility work through June 23.

will have various lane restrictions for utility work through June 23. North 177th Street between West Maple Road and Spaulding Street will be closed for street improvements until July 15.

will be closed for street improvements until July 15. Expect lane restrictions on 156th Street south of Bennington Road near Kempten Creek Drive through mid-August. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times.

through mid-August. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times. State Street is closed from 156th Street to 147th Street due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until the fall of 2023.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until the fall of 2023. Military Road from 168th Street to just west of 171st Street will be closed until early August to widen the road and add a right-turn lane at 171st Street .

will be closed until early August to widen the road and add a right-turn lane at 171st Street Fort Street is closed from 183rd Street to 195th Street due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until the fall of 2023.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until the fall of 2023. The 228th Street Bridge over Nebraska Link 28B (the western extension of the West Dodge Expressway) is reduced to one lane for bridge preservation and repairs through the fall of 2023. A temporary traffic signal on either end of the bridge will control traffic.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)

Dodge Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street/Rose Blumkin Drive will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December.

will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December. Westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 41st Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7.

will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7. Cass Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street will have various lane restrictions for street improvements related to the Crossroads redevelopment through mid-July.

will have various lane restrictions for street improvements related to the Crossroads redevelopment through mid-July. North 65th Avenue between Grant Street and Lake Street will be closed to through traffic for CSO sewer separation improvements until Monday.

will be closed to through traffic for CSO sewer separation improvements until Monday. North 29th Street between Blondo Street and Burdette Street will be closed through June 2023 for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements.

will be closed through June 2023 for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements. North 16th Street will be closed at various points between Pinkney Street and Clark Street for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted.

will be closed at various points between for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted. Because of construction at the Kiewit corporate campus, North 15th Street between Cass Street and Mike Fahey Street will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, North 15th Street between Mike Fahey Street and California Street will be restricted southbound, and Mike Fahey Street between North 16th Street and North 15th Street will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane.

will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, will be restricted southbound, and will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. The eastbound curb lane on Douglas Street will be closed between 44th and Saddle Creek Road for construction until December.

will be closed for construction until December. Military Avenue between Maple Street and Binney Street will have various lane restrictions for CSO sewer separation improvements until Monday.

will have various lane restrictions for CSO sewer separation improvements until Monday. Pratt Street between Fontenelle Boulevard and North 45th Avenue will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall construction through July 11.

Southwest (south of West Dodge Road and west of I-680/80)

South 156th Street between Pacific Street and Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will have closures for street widening until November 2023.

will have closures for street widening until November 2023. Pacific Street between South 155th Street and South 157th Street will have lane restrictions for street widening until November 2023.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until November 2023. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024.

Southeast (south of Dodge Street and east of I-680/80)

South 93rd Street between Q Street and O Street will be closed to through traffic for utility work until June 26.

will be closed to through traffic for utility work until June 26. South 70th Street at Grover Street will be restricted northbound for utility work until June 20.

will be restricted northbound for utility work until June 20. South 42nd Street between the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and D Street will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December 2023.

will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December 2023. West Center Road between South 102nd Street and South 108th Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work/water main break until Aug. 14.

will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work/water main break until Aug. 14. 14th Street will be closed between Farnam and Douglas Streets, and curbside lanes will be closed on Farnam, Douglas and 15th Street until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower.

will be closed and curbside lanes will be closed on until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower. Q Street between South 61st and South 72nd Streets will be closed for street improvements until late August.

will be closed for street improvements until late August. Mercy Road between South 68th Street and Aksarben Drive will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until early August.

will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until early August. I Street between South 108th and South 102nd Streets will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November 2023.

will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November 2023. Grover Street between South 56th Street and South 59th Avenue will be closed for street reconstruction through December 2023.

will be closed for street reconstruction through December 2023. Woolworth Avenue between South 21st and South 20th Streets will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall replacement by Jensen Gardens until July 9. South 20th Street between Woolworth and Center Street will also be restricted southbound as part of the same project.

Sarpy/Cass County

204th Street between Capehart Road and Westridge Road near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project.

near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. 192nd Street from Lincoln Road to the railroad bridge is closed through the fall of 2023 for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project.

is closed through the fall of 2023 for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project. Lane restrictions can be expected on U.S. 34/75 from Plattsmouth to the Bellevue bridges through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from Nebraska Highway 1 to Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth through November 2024 to allow for road construction.

through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from through November 2024 to allow for road construction. U.S. 34 will have a lane closed in each direction over U.S. 75 and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway and South Fifth Street .

will have a lane closed in each direction and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway . The right lane is closed in both directions on Nebraska Highway 370/Cornhusker Road from 192nd to 180th Streets east of Gretna due to road construction.

Around Nebraska

Intermittent overnight lane closures can be expected on Interstate 80 from Exit 426 (Ashland) to Exit 442 (Giles Road) through late June.

through late June. Lane restrictions are planned on I-80 between Phillips and Giltner (reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November.

(reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November. Lane closures also are planned on I-80 between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits (reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

(reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November. Alternating lane closures are planned overnight on I-80 between Exit 382 (Milford) and Exit 395 (Northwest 48th Street) west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair.

west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair. Lane closures are planned on U.S. 275 from Nebraska Highway 36 to U.S. 30/East 23rd Street in Fremont while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall 2023.

while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall 2023. Nebraska Highway 79 is closed in Dodge County at North Bend from U.S. 30 to County Road R , with detours in place through fall of 2023.

is closed in Dodge County at , with detours in place through fall of 2023. Intermittent lane closures are expected on U.S. 281 in Grand Island from Interstate 80 north to West Schimmer Drive, near the Stuhr Museum for bridge repair and asphalt resurfacing through December.

In Iowa

Interstate 29 is closed northbound between Nebraska Avenue and G Avenue (Exit 54A) in Council Bluffs , and southbound from North 25th Street (Exit 55) to Nebraska Avenue until November 2023, due to road construction. Detours are in operation.

is closed , and until November 2023, due to road construction. Detours are in operation. The I-29 Exit 53B ramp to I-480 West and the Eighth Avenue West/B Road N entrance ramp in Council Bluffs are closed until November 2023.

and the are closed until November 2023. The South Expressway from I-80 to 19th Avenue in Council Bluffs will be rebuilt until November 2023, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction.

will be rebuilt until November 2023, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction. The right lane of Interstate 880 between Exits 15 and 16 (just west of the I-80 interchange, near Minden and Neola) is closed and vehicle width restrictions are in effect because of road construction work through Monday.

