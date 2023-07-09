Nighttime drivers on local Interstate highways in the next few weeks may see workers spraying something on the concrete median barriers.

Starting Monday and through the end of August, a Nebraska Department of Transportation contractor will be coating those barriers with sealant designed to keep them from crumbling.

The work will happen between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. along the inside shoulders of Interstate 80, Interstate 680 and Interstate 480, said Barbara Gerbino-Bevins, NDOT’s district construction engineer.

She said there will be only a few lane closures, but orange traffic cones will block traffic from the freeways’ inside lanes.

The median barriers, intended to block errant drivers from smashing into each other head-on at high speeds, need sealing because they don’t hold up so well against the elements.

The barriers appear solid, but their surfaces actually are porous, Gerbino-Bevins said. That means road chemicals — especially salt–based brine used for winter de-icing — can seep into the concrete. Then rain and snow can get inside and weaken it.

“You see a bit more cracking,” she said. “The more water that infiltrates, the more need for patching.”

Every dozen years or so, NDOT hires contractors to power-wash the barriers and spray them with a silicone-based sealant.

The freeways involved are I-480 from 20th Street to I-80; I-80 from the Missouri River to Nebraska Highway 370; and I-680 from I-80 to Fort Street.

Compared with multimillion-dollar road construction projects, this one is a relative bargain at just under $542,000.

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

What’s New

The 228th Street ramp onto the westbound West Dodge Expressway will be closed for bridge preservation and repair work from Tuesday until July 25.

will be closed for bridge preservation and repair work from Tuesday until July 25. South 61st Street between Center and Frances Streets will be closed until Saturday because of a water main break.

South 48th Street between Howard and Leavenworth Streets will be closed for utility work until Sept. 5.

South 48th Avenue between U Street and W Street will be closed for sewer repair until July 17.

Q Street between South 52nd Street and South 51st Avenue will be restricted eastbound for utility work until July 19.

Q Street between South 28th and South 27th Streets will be restricted to one lane eastbound for utility work until July 17.

will be restricted to one lane eastbound for utility work until July 17. South 60th Street between Q Street and Fay Boulevard will have various lane restrictions for street repair until July 27.

will have various lane restrictions for street repair until July 27. South 42nd Street will be restricted to one lane northbound at Grover Street for street panel replacement in the outside curb lane until July 26.

Mason Street between South 43rd Avenue and South 45th Street will be closed for sewer utility work until July 20.

The intersection of South 39th and E Streets will be closed until Saturday for street panel replacement.

Redman Avenue will be restricted eastbound at North 46th Street until Wednesday because of a water main break.

will be restricted until Wednesday because of a water main break. The intersection of North 16th and Locust Streets will be closed for CSO storm sewer separation work until Wednesday.

Douglas Street will be restricted eastbound at South 17th Street for utility work until Wednesday.

will be restricted for utility work until Wednesday. North 25th Avenue between Cuming and Indiana Streets will be closed for street repairs until Wednesday.

will be closed for street repairs until Wednesday. North 24th Street between Burt and Cass Streets will be restricted southbound for utility work until July 26.

Grover Street between South 70th Street and South 69th Plaza will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane for street repair until July 20.

Discovery Drive between South 138th and South 136th Streets will have various lane closures for street repair until July 20.

South 14th Street between Missouri Avenue and M Street will be closed for street repairs until Friday.

Around Omaha

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)

North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street widening until November.

will be closed with local access only for street widening until November. The right lane of northbound 180th Street from Emmet to just north of Evans Streets is closed until further notice to allow for construction of a right-turn lane into the new Costco warehouse store.

is closed until further notice to allow for construction of a right-turn lane into the new Costco warehouse store. North 177th Street between West Maple Road and Spaulding Street will be closed for street improvements until July 15.

will be closed for street improvements until July 15. Expect lane restrictions on 156th Street south of Bennington Road near Kempten Creek Drive through mid-August. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times.

through mid-August. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times. State Street is closed from 156th to 147th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall. Military Road from 168th to just west of 171st Streets will be closed until early August to widen the road and add a right-turn lane at 171st Street .

will be closed until early August to widen the road and add a right-turn lane at 171st Street Fort Street is closed from 183rd to 195th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall. The 228th Street Bridge over Nebraska Link 28B (the western extension of the West Dodge Expressway) is reduced to one lane for bridge preservation and repairs through fall. A temporary traffic signal on either end of the bridge will control traffic.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)

The Parker Street bridge over U.S. Highway 75 (North Freeway) will be closed for road improvements and to repair and paint several bridge structures through September.

The right southbound lane of U.S. Highway 75/North Freeway at Weber Street is closed for road construction until Aug. 28.

is closed for road construction until Aug. 28. Westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 41st Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7.

Dodge Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street/Rose Blumkin Drive will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December.

will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December. North 65th Avenue between Lake and Miami Streets will be closed until Aug. 30 for installation of storm sewers under Omaha's "Clean Solutions for Omaha" program.

will be closed until Aug. 30 for installation of storm sewers under Omaha's "Clean Solutions for Omaha" program. Cass Street between North 72nd and North 76th Streets will have various lane restrictions for street improvements related to the Crossroads redevelopment through Sunday.

will have various lane restrictions for street improvements related to the Crossroads redevelopment through Sunday. Saddle Creek Road between Leavenworth and Emile Streets will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work in the southbound lanes through July 17.

will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work in the southbound lanes through July 17. North 29th Street between Blondo and Burdette Streets will be closed through June for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements.

will be closed through June for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements. North 16th Street will be closed at various points between Pinkney and Clark Streets for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted.

will be closed at various points between for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted. Because of construction at the Kiewit corporate campus, North 15th Street between Cass and Mike Fahey Streets will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, North 15th Street between Mike Fahey Street and California Street will be restricted southbound, and Mike Fahey Street between North 16th Street and North 15th Street will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane.

will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, will be restricted southbound, and will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. Grace Street between North 16th and North 18th Streets is closed for CSO storm sewer upgrades until Sept. 26.

is closed for CSO storm sewer upgrades until Sept. 26. Pratt Street between Fontenelle Boulevard and North 45th Avenue will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall construction through Tuesday.

will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall construction through Tuesday. Burt Street between North 25th Street and North 27th Plaza is closed until Aug. 31 for bridge construction.

Southwest (south of West Dodge Road and west of I-680/80)

South 156th Street between Pacific Street and Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will have closures for street widening until November.

will have closures for street widening until November. Pacific Street between South 155th and South 157th Streets will have lane restrictions for street widening until November.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until November. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024.

Southeast (south of Dodge Street and east of I-680/80)

Nighttime lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. are planned on the Kennedy Freeway (U.S. Highway 75) from the Interstate 480 interchange to Chandler Road, including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway, through Oct. 31.

including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway, through Oct. 31. South 70th Street between South 72nd and Q Streets will be closed to through traffic for street widening through Tuesday.

will be closed to through traffic for street widening through Tuesday. South 42nd Street between Pacific and Leavenworth Streets is closed until further notice for repair work because of a water-main break.

is closed until further notice for repair work because of a water-main break. South 42nd Street between the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and D Street will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December.

will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December. West Center Road between South 102nd and South 108th Streets will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work/water main break until Aug. 14.

will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work/water main break until Aug. 14. 14th Street will be closed between Farnam and Douglas Streets, and curbside lanes will be closed on Farnam, Douglas and 15th Street until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower.

will be closed and curbside lanes will be closed on until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower. The eastbound curb lane on Douglas Street will be closed between 44th and Saddle Creek Road for construction until December.

will be closed between for construction until December. Q Street between South 61st and South 72nd Streets will be closed for street improvements until late August.

will be closed for street improvements until late August. Mercy Road between South 68th Street and Aksarben Drive will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until early August.

will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until early August. I Street between South 108th and South 102nd Streets will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November.

will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November. Grover Street between South 56th Street and South 59th Avenue will be closed for street reconstruction through December.

will be closed for street reconstruction through December. Woolworth Avenue between South 21st and South 20th Streets will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall replacement by Jensen Gardens until Sunday. South 20th Street between Woolworth and Center Street will also be restricted southbound as part of the same project.

Sarpy/Cass County

204th Street between Capehart and Westridge Roads near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. Capehart Road east of 204th Street also is closed until early August as part of the same project.

near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. also is closed until early August as part of the same project. 192nd Street from Lincoln Road to the railroad bridge is closed through the fall for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project.

is closed through the fall for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project. Giles Road from 188th to 192nd Streets will be closed until mid-August, also for paving.

will be closed until mid-August, also for paving. Lane closures are planned on 132nd Street between Highway 370 and Capehart Road in Sarpy County due to road construction until early August.

in Sarpy County due to road construction until early August. Lane restrictions can be expected on U.S. 34/75 from Plattsmouth to the Bellevue bridges through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from Nebraska Highway 1 to Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth through November 2024 to allow for road construction.

through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from through November 2024 to allow for road construction. U.S. 34 will have a lane closed in each direction over U.S. 75 and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway and South Fifth Street .

will have a lane closed in each direction and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway . The right lane is closed in both directions on Nebraska Highway 370/Cornhusker Road from 192nd to 180th Streets east of Gretna due to road construction.

Around Nebraska

Intermittent overnight lane closures can be expected on Interstate 80 from Exit 426 (Ashland) to Exit 442 (Giles Road) .

. Lane restrictions are planned on I-80 between Phillips and Giltner (reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November.

(reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November. Lane closures also are planned on I-80 between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits (reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

(reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November. Alternating lane closures are planned overnight on I-80 between Exit 382 (Milford) and Exit 395 (Northwest 48th Street) west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair.

west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair. Lane closures are planned on U.S. 275 from Nebraska Highway 36 to U.S. 30/East 23rd Street in Fremont while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall.

while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall. Nebraska Highway 79 is closed in Dodge County at North Bend from U.S. 30 to County Road R , with detours in place through the fall.

is closed in Dodge County at , with detours in place through the fall. Intermittent lane closures are expected on U.S. 281 in Grand Island from Interstate 80 north to West Schimmer Drive , near the Stuhr Museum for bridge repair and asphalt resurfacing through December.

, near the Stuhr Museum for bridge repair and asphalt resurfacing through December. The new lanes on the Columbus-to-Fremont Expressway, U.S. Highway 30 , are now open between North Bend and Fremont . Traffic will run in a head-to-head, two-way configuration while the new eastbound lanes are under construction. The project is scheduled to wrap up in late summer 2024.

, are now open . Traffic will run in a head-to-head, two-way configuration while the new eastbound lanes are under construction. The project is scheduled to wrap up in late summer 2024. A lane will be closed intermittently and a 12-foot lane restriction is in place on U.S. Highway 6 between County Road 4 and Silver Street in Ashland for road maintenance work until Sept. 30.

for road maintenance work until Sept. 30. The left lane is closed in both directions on U.S. Highway 30 between Highway 275 and Highway 25 on the north side of Fremont for bridge repairs.

In Iowa

Interstate 29 is closed northbound between Nebraska Avenue and Avenue G (Exit 54A) in Council Bluffs , and southbound from North 25th Street (Exit 55) to Nebraska Avenue until November, due to road construction. Detours are in operation.

is closed , and until November, due to road construction. Detours are in operation. The I-29 Exit 53B ramp to I-480 West and the Eighth Avenue West/B Road N entrance ramp in Council Bluffs are closed until November.

and the are closed until November. The South Expressway from I-80 to 19th Avenue in Council Bluffs will be rebuilt until November, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction.

