It’s been nearly two weeks since a busted water main turned the ground beneath 42nd and Marcy Streets into quicksand, and workers are still cleaning up the mess.

On June 20, water bubbled up onto the street out of the 8-inch pipe, rolled downhill and puddled at the Leavenworth Street intersection. The soil was so soupy, the back of a Metropolitan Utilities District truck sank into a void beneath the pavement. It took two tow trucks to pull it out and allow repairs to begin.

Water service was cut off to about 75 customers until that evening, said Tracey Christensen, an MUD spokeswoman, and the excavation backfilled the following day.

A three-block stretch of 42nd between Pacific and Leavenworth Streets has been closed to traffic ever since. It’s a critical piece of road that connects the University of Nebraska Medical Center to the VA’s Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System.

“It did a lot of damage to the street,” said Scott Musgrove, an engineer with Omaha’s Public Works Department. “It washed soil out from underneath the road.”

About 400 feet of the water main is being replaced, less than half the length of this year’s other big break May 15 on West Center Road between 105th and 108th Streets. One lane still remains closed there.

MUD and Omaha Public Works have been working side by side on 42nd Street to repair the damaged water line and the street.

“We’re working on trying to get the street opened,” Musgrove said. “Nothing’s going to change until after the Fourth of July.”

Christensen said MUD crews will finish up their part of the job during the week of July 10. With luck, perhaps 42nd Street — a critical north-south link between Dodge Street and Interstate 80 — will be reopened soon after.

In the meantime, drivers can use 36th Street or 48th Street to get around the street closure.

What’s New

The right southbound lane of U.S. Highway 75/North Freeway at Weber Street is closed for road construction until Aug. 28.

is closed for road construction until Aug. 28. South 93rd Street between West Dodge Road and Harney Street will be closed to through traffic for utility work through Wednesday.

will be closed to through traffic for utility work through Wednesday. North 34th Street between Jaynes Street and Camden Avenue will be closed to through traffic for utility work until Friday.

will be closed to through traffic for utility work until Friday. Miami Street between North 62nd Street and North 63rd Street will be closed to through traffic for sewer repair until Tuesday.

will be closed to through traffic for sewer repair until Tuesday. South 42nd Street between Pacific and Leavenworth Streets is closed until further notice for repair work because of a water-main break.

is closed until further notice for repair work because of a water-main break. Grace Street between North 16th Street and North 18th Street is closed for CSO storm sewer upgrades until Sept. 26.

is closed for CSO storm sewer upgrades until Sept. 26. South 17th Street between Farnam Street and Harney Street will be restricted to one lane South bound for street repair until Tuesday.

will be restricted to one lane South bound for street repair until Tuesday. A lane will be closed intermittently and a 12-foot lane restriction is in place on U.S. Highway 6 between County Road 4 and Silver Street in Ashland for road maintenance work until Sept. 30.

for road maintenance work until Sept. 30. The left lane is closed in both directions on U.S. Highway 30 between Highway 275 and Highway 25 on the north side of Fremont for bridge repairs.

Around Omaha

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)

North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street widening until November.

will be closed with local access only for street widening until November. The right lane of northbound 180th Street from Emmet to just north of Evans Streets is closed until further notice to allow for construction of a right-turn lane into the new Costco warehouse store.

is closed until further notice to allow for construction of a right-turn lane into the new Costco warehouse store. North 177th Street between West Maple Road and Spaulding Street will be closed for street improvements until July 15.

will be closed for street improvements until July 15. Expect lane restrictions on 156th Street south of Bennington Road near Kempten Creek Drive through mid-August. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times.

through mid-August. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times. State Street is closed from 156th to 147th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall. Military Road from 168th to just west of 171st Streets will be closed until early August to widen the road and add a right-turn lane at 171st Street .

will be closed until early August to widen the road and add a right-turn lane at 171st Street Fort Street is closed from 183rd to 195th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall. The 228th Street Bridge over Nebraska Link 28B (the western extension of the West Dodge Expressway) is reduced to one lane for bridge preservation and repairs through fall. A temporary traffic signal on either end of the bridge will control traffic.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)

The Parker Street bridge over U.S. Highway 75 (North Freeway) will be closed for road improvements and to repair and paint several bridge structures through September.

Westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 41st Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7.

Dodge Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street/Rose Blumkin Drive will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December.

will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December. North 69th Street between Wirt Street and Spencer Street is closed until Thursday because of utility work.

is closed until Thursday because of utility work. North 65th Avenue between Lake and Miami Streets will be closed until Aug. 30 for installation of storm sewers under Omaha's "Clean Solutions for Omaha" program.

will be closed until Aug. 30 for installation of storm sewers under Omaha's "Clean Solutions for Omaha" program. Cass Street between North 72nd and North 76th Streets will have various lane restrictions for street improvements related to the Crossroads redevelopment through Sunday.

will have various lane restrictions for street improvements related to the Crossroads redevelopment through Sunday. Westbound traffic on Blondo Street will be shifted to the northbound turn lane at the intersection with North 66th Street due to construction through July 10.

will be shifted to the northbound turn lane due to construction through July 10. Saddle Creek Road between Leavenworth and Emile Streets will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work in the southbound lanes through July 17.

will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work in the southbound lanes through July 17. North 29th Street between Blondo and Burdette Streets will be closed through June for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements.

will be closed through June for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements. North 16th Street will be closed at various points between Pinkney and Clark Streets for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted.

will be closed at various points between for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted. Because of construction at the Kiewit corporate campus, North 15th Street between Cass and Mike Fahey Streets will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, North 15th Street between Mike Fahey Street and California Street will be restricted southbound, and Mike Fahey Street between North 16th Street and North 15th Street will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane.

will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, will be restricted southbound, and will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. The eastbound curb lane on Douglas Street will be closed between 44th and Saddle Creek Road for construction until December.

will be closed for construction until December. Florence Boulevard between Spencer and Emmet Streets will have various lane restrictions for utility work through Monday.

will have various lane restrictions for utility work through Monday. Pratt Street between Fontenelle Boulevard and North 45th Avenue will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall construction through July 11.

will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall construction through July 11. Burt Street between North 25th Street and North 27th Plaza is closed until Aug. 31 for bridge construction.

Southwest (south of West Dodge Road and west of I-680/80)

South 156th Street between Pacific Street and Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will have closures for street widening until November.

will have closures for street widening until November. Pacific Street between South 155th and South 157th Streets will have lane restrictions for street widening until November.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until November. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024. Oak View Drive between South 144th Street and West Center Road will have various lane restrictions for curb ramp construction through Wednesday.

Southeast (south of Dodge Street and east of I-680/80)

Nighttime lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. are planned on the Kennedy Freeway (U.S. Highway 75) from the Interstate 480 interchange to Chandler Road, including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway, through Oct. 31.

including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway, through Oct. 31. South 70th Street between South 72nd and Q Streets will be closed to through traffic for street widening through July 11.

will be closed to through traffic for street widening through July 11. Ridgewood Avenue between Pacific Street and Poppleton Avenue will be closed for street improvements through Thursday.

will be closed for street improvements through Thursday. South 42nd Street between the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and D Street will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December.

will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December. West Center Road between South 102nd and South 108th Streets will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work/water main break until Aug. 14.

will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work/water main break until Aug. 14. 14th Street will be closed between Farnam and Douglas Streets, and curbside lanes will be closed on Farnam, Douglas and 15th Street until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower.

will be closed and curbside lanes will be closed on until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower. Q Street between South 61st and South 72nd Streets will be closed for street improvements until late August.

will be closed for street improvements until late August. Mercy Road between South 68th Street and Aksarben Drive will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until early August.

will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until early August. I Street between South 108th and South 102nd Streets will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November.

will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November. Grover Street between South 56th Street and South 59th Avenue will be closed for street reconstruction through December.

will be closed for street reconstruction through December. Woolworth Avenue between South 21st and South 20th Streets will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall replacement by Jensen Gardens until Sunday. South 20th Street between Woolworth and Center Street will also be restricted southbound as part of the same project.

Sarpy/Cass County

204th Street between Capehart and Westridge Roads near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. Capehart Road east of 204th Street also is closed until early August as part of the same project.

near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. also is closed until early August as part of the same project. 192nd Street from Lincoln Road to the railroad bridge is closed through fall for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project.

is closed through fall for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project. Giles Road from 188th to 192nd Streets will be closed until mid-August, also for paving.

will be closed until mid-August, also for paving. Lane closures are planned on 132nd Street between Highway 370 and Capehart Road in Sarpy County due to road construction until early August.

in Sarpy County due to road construction until early August. Lane restrictions can be expected on U.S. 34/75 from Plattsmouth to the Bellevue bridges through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from Nebraska Highway 1 to Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth through November 2024 to allow for road construction.

through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from through November 2024 to allow for road construction. U.S. 34 will have a lane closed in each direction over U.S. 75 and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway and South Fifth Street .

will have a lane closed in each direction and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway . The right lane is closed in both directions on Nebraska Highway 370/Cornhusker Road from 192nd to 180th Streets east of Gretna due to road construction.

Around Nebraska

Intermittent overnight lane closures can be expected on Interstate 80 from Exit 426 (Ashland) to Exit 442 (Giles Road) .

. Lane restrictions are planned on I-80 between Phillips and Giltner (reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November.

(reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November. Lane closures also are planned on I-80 between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits (reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

(reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November. Alternating lane closures are planned overnight on I-80 between Exit 382 (Milford) and Exit 395 (Northwest 48th Street) west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair.

west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair. Lane closures are planned on U.S. 275 from Nebraska Highway 36 to U.S. 30/East 23rd Street in Fremont while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall.

while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall. Nebraska Highway 79 is closed in Dodge County at North Bend from U.S. 30 to County Road R , with detours in place through fall.

is closed in Dodge County at , with detours in place through fall. Intermittent lane closures are expected on U.S. 281 in Grand Island from Interstate 80 north to West Schimmer Drive , near the Stuhr Museum for bridge repair and asphalt resurfacing through December.

, near the Stuhr Museum for bridge repair and asphalt resurfacing through December. The new lanes on the Columbus-to-Fremont Expressway, U.S. Highway 30, are now open between North Bend and Fremont. Traffic will run in a head-to-head, two-way configuration while the new eastbound lanes are under construction. The project is scheduled to wrap up in late summer 2024.

In Iowa

Interstate 29 is closed northbound between Nebraska Avenue and Avenue G (Exit 54A) in Council Bluffs , and southbound from North 25th Street (Exit 55) to Nebraska Avenue until November, due to road construction. Detours are in operation.

is closed , and until November, due to road construction. Detours are in operation. The I-29 Exit 53B ramp to I-480 West and the Eighth Avenue West/B Road N entrance ramp in Council Bluffs are closed until November.

and the are closed until November. The South Expressway from I-80 to 19th Avenue in Council Bluffs will be rebuilt until November, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction.

