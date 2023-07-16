Engineers at the Nebraska Department of Transportation are gearing up to replace a bridge on U.S. Highway 275/L Street at South 72nd Street.

In a few years, that is.

The interchange there is an awkward one that involves east-west L Street frontage roads on either side of U.S. 275’s four lanes. Ramps connecting the crossing roads sit in the shadow of the U.S. 275 bridge as it shoots over 72nd Street.

NDOT has scheduled a public information meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Buena Vista High School in South Omaha to lay out its plans for the new interchange.

The idea of replacing the bridge has been out there for quite a while. Back in 2015, NDOT planners met with nearby property owners seeking ideas about what to do with the interchange.

Eight years later, the bridge has deteriorated, engineers have concluded. Crash rates have risen and are higher than comparable interchanges around the Omaha metro area.

NDOT is considering two alternatives:

Replace the existing bridge — This option would be most similar to the existing interchange. On U.S. 275/L Street, two lanes in each direction with raised islands would be reconstructed to separate traffic on the approach to the new bridge. The signalized intersection on 72nd Street would include dual left- and right-turn lanes on the exit ramps off U.S. 275/L Street, as well as offset turn lanes from 72nd Street to the U.S. 275/L Street on-ramps. The intersection under the bridge on 72nd Street would be reconstructed to provide the offset left-turn lanes. Ramp terminals would be rebuilt.

— This option would be most similar to the existing interchange. On U.S. 275/L Street, two lanes in each direction with raised islands would be reconstructed to separate traffic on the approach to the new bridge. The signalized intersection on 72nd Street would include dual left- and right-turn lanes on the exit ramps off U.S. 275/L Street, as well as offset turn lanes from 72nd Street to the U.S. 275/L Street on-ramps. The intersection under the bridge on 72nd Street would be reconstructed to provide the offset left-turn lanes. Ramp terminals would be rebuilt. Tear down the bridge and build an at-grade intersection — The signalized intersection would include dual left- and right-turn lanes in each direction. On U.S. 275/L Street, two lanes in each direction with raised medians would be constructed to separate traffic. On the west side, access to the north frontage road would be reconstructed to connect to U.S. 275/L Street. On the east side, the previous ramp connections to the frontage roads would be removed. Improvements on 72nd Street would include reconstruction to allow for the dual left-turn lanes onto U.S. 275/L Street.

Whichever option is selected, the interchange — which is about 1½ miles south of Interstate 80 — is going to need to absorb a lot more traffic.

Currently about 68,000 vehicles pass through the intersection on 72nd Street and 46,000 on U.S. 275/L Street. In 2050, NDOT projects those numbers will rise to 112,000 and 83,000.

The reconstruction won’t happen for a while, though. Environmental reviews are expected to continue until late 2025, with construction planned for 2027 and 2028.

Information on the project is available on the NDOT website at ndot.info/22469. Feedback and comments on the project can be submitted on the NDOT website through Aug. 7, or by emailing Sierra Luhn at Sierra.Luhn@nebraska.gov.

What’s New

Blondo Street between North 117th Street and Papillion Parkway will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until November 10.

Eastbound traffic on Honeysuckle Drive at North 203rd Street will be shifted to the center lane for street repair until Tuesday.

Millard Avenue between South 144th Street and Industrial Road will have various lane restrictions for ADA-conforming curb construction until Aug. 1.

California Street between Commercial Federal Plaza and North 132nd Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound for fiber-optic installation in the outside curb lane until July 23.

Fort Street between North 118th Street and North 120th Street will be restricted to one lane westbound for street panel replacement in the outside curb lane until Thursday.

Fort Street between North Oaks Boulevard and North 94th Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound for street panel replacement in the inside lane until Friday.

North 108th Street between Grand Avenue and Fowler Avenue will be restricted to one lane in each direction for street panel replacement in the southbound lanes until Friday.

Eastbound traffic will be shifted to the center lane on Cass Street between West Dodge Road and North 84th Street for utility work until Tuesday.

North 31st Avenue at Ames Avenue will be restricted northbound in the right turn lane for street repair until Friday.

North 30th Street between State and Reynolds Streets will have varying lane restrictions for street paving until Friday.

Cuming Street between North 24th and North 23rd Streets will be restricted to one lane eastbound for utility work in the inside lane until Thursday.

Cuming between North 16th and North 17th Streets will have westbound traffic shifted to the center lane for utility work/water main repair until July 31.

Traffic in the southbound curb lane on North 16th Street and the northbound curb lane on North 17th Street will be shifted to the center lane between Cuming Street and Mike Fahey Street due to construction until Sept. 9. Southbound traffic will also be shifted to the center lane on North 16th Street between Mike Fahey Street and California Street until Tuesday.

and the northbound curb lane on will be shifted to the center lane due to construction until Sept. 9. Southbound traffic will also be shifted to the center lane on until Tuesday. Q Street between South 120th and South 84th Streets will have various lane restrictions for street grinding until Aug. 10.

Westbound traffic on Q Street between South 84th and South 87th Streets will be shifted to the center lane for water main replacement through Aug. 1. South 84th Street between Park Drive and Q Street will be restricted to one lane northbound as part of the same project.

will be shifted to the center lane for water main replacement through Aug. 1. will be restricted to one lane northbound as part of the same project. South 50th Street between Frances and Martha Streets will be restricted southbound until Tuesday while workers repair a water main break.

will be restricted southbound until Tuesday while workers repair a water main break. Lane restrictions are planned on Q Street between South 28th and South 27th Streets until July 25 because of utility work.

until July 25 because of utility work. A portion of 234th Street north of Schram Road just west of Gretna is closed for replacement of a 550-foot area of culvert until December.

The intersection of North 16th and Wirt Streets will have various lane restrictions for street repairs from Wednesday through Aug. 2.

400th Street south of Iowa Highway 92 in Carson, Iowa, in eastern Pottawattamie County, will be closed until Sept. 8 for replacement of a concrete culvert.

Around Omaha

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)

The 228th Street Bridge over Nebraska Link 28B (the western extension of the West Dodge Expressway) is reduced to one lane for bridge preservation and repairs through fall. A temporary traffic signal on either end of the bridge will control traffic.

The 228th Street ramp onto the westbound West Dodge Expressway will be closed for bridge preservation and repair work until July 25.

The right lane of northbound 180th Street from Emmet Street to just north of Evans Street is closed until further notice to allow for construction of a right-turn lane into the new Costco warehouse store.

is closed until further notice to allow for construction of a right-turn lane into the new Costco warehouse store. Expect lane restrictions on 156th Street south of Bennington Road near Kempten Creek Drive through mid-August. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times.

through mid-August. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times. State Street is closed from 156th to 147th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall. Military Road from 168th to just west of 171st Streets will be closed until early August to widen the road and add a right-turn lane at 171st Street .

will be closed until early August to widen the road and add a right-turn lane at 171st Street Fort Street is closed from 183rd to 195th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall. North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street widening until November.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)

The Parker Street bridge over U.S. Highway 75 (North Freeway) will be closed for road improvements and to repair and paint several bridge structures through September.

The right southbound lane of U.S. Highway 75/North Freeway at Weber Street is closed for road construction until Aug. 28.

is closed for road construction until Aug. 28. Westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 41st Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7.

Dodge Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street/Rose Blumkin Drive will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December.

will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December. North 65th Avenue between Lake and Miami Streets will be closed until Aug. 30 for installation of storm sewers under Omaha's "Clean Solutions for Omaha" program.

will be closed until Aug. 30 for installation of storm sewers under Omaha's "Clean Solutions for Omaha" program. S addle Creek Road between Leavenworth and Emile Streets will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work in the southbound lanes through July 17.

will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work in the southbound lanes through July 17. North 24th Street between Burt and Cass Streets will be restricted southbound for utility work until July 26.

will be restricted southbound for utility work until July 26. North 16th Street will be closed at various points between Pinkney and Clark Streets for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted.

will be closed at various points between for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted. Because of construction at the Kiewit corporate campus, North 15th Street between Cass and Mike Fahey Streets will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, North 15th Street between Mike Fahey Street and California Street will be restricted southbound, and Mike Fahey Street between North 16th and North 15th Streets will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane.

will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, will be restricted southbound, and will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. Grace Street between North 16th and North 18th Streets is closed for CSO storm sewer upgrades until Sept. 26.

is closed for CSO storm sewer upgrades until Sept. 26. Burt Street between North 25th Street and North 27th Plaza is closed until Aug. 31 for bridge construction.

Southwest (south of West Dodge Road and west of I-680/80)

South 156th Street between Pacific Street and Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will have closures for street widening until November.

will have closures for street widening until November. Pacific Street between South 155th and South 157th Streets will have lane restrictions for street widening until November.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until November. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024. Discovery Drive between South 138th and South 136th Streets will have various lane closures for street repair until Thursday.

Southeast (south of Dodge Street and east of I-680/80)

Shoulder closures on the inside lane and occasional nighttime lane closures (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) will occur on I-480 from 20th Street to I-80, I-80 from the Missouri River to Nebraska Highway 370, and I-680 from I-80 to Fort Street until the end of August while workers power-wash and seal concrete median barriers.

until the end of August while workers power-wash and seal concrete median barriers. Nighttime lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. are planned on the Kennedy Freeway (U.S. Highway 75) from the Interstate 480 interchange to Chandler Road, including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway, through Oct. 31.

including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway, through Oct. 31. South 60th Street between Q Street and Fay Boulevard will have various lane restrictions for street repair until July 27.

will have various lane restrictions for street repair until July 27. South 48th Street between Howard and Leavenworth Streets will be closed for utility work until Sept. 5.

will be closed for utility work until Sept. 5. South 42nd Street between Pacific and Leavenworth Streets is closed until further notice for repair work because of a water-main break.

is closed until further notice for repair work because of a water-main break. South 42nd Street between the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and D Street will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December.

will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December. South 42nd Street will be restricted to one lane northbound at Grover Street for street panel replacement in the outside curb lane until July 26.

will be restricted to one lane for street panel replacement in the outside curb lane until July 26. West Center Road between South 102nd and South 108th Streets will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work/water main break until Aug. 14.

will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work/water main break until Aug. 14. 14th Street will be closed between Farnam and Douglas Streets, and curbside lanes will be closed on Farnam, Douglas and 15th Street until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower.

will be closed and curbside lanes will be closed on until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower. The eastbound curb lane on Douglas Street will be closed between 44th and Saddle Creek Road for construction until December.

will be closed between for construction until December. Q Street between South 61st and South 72nd Streets will be closed for street improvements until late August.

will be closed for street improvements until late August. Q Street between South 52nd Street and South 51st Avenue will be restricted eastbound for utility work until Wednesday.

will be restricted eastbound for utility work until Wednesday. Mercy Road between South 68th Street and Aksarben Drive will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until early August.

will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until early August. I Street between South 108th and South 102nd Streets will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November.

will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November. Grover Street between South 70th Street and South 69th Plaza will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane for street repair until Thursday.

will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane for street repair until Thursday. Grover Street between South 56th Street and South 59th Avenue will be closed for street reconstruction through December.

will be closed for street reconstruction through December. Mason Street between South 43rd Avenue and South 45th Street will be closed for sewer utility work until Thursday.

Sarpy/Cass County

204th Street between Capehart and Westridge Roads near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. Capehart Road east of 204th Street also is closed until early August as part of the same project.

near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. also is closed until early August as part of the same project. 192nd Street from Lincoln Road to the railroad bridge is closed through the fall for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project.

is closed through the fall for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project. Giles Road from 188th to 192nd Streets will be closed until mid-August, also for paving.

will be closed until mid-August, also for paving. Lane closures are planned on 132nd Street between Highway 370 and Capehart Road in Sarpy County due to road construction until early August.

in Sarpy County due to road construction until early August. Lane restrictions can be expected on U.S. 34/75 from Plattsmouth to the Bellevue bridges through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from Nebraska Highway 1 to Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth through November 2024 to allow for road construction.

through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from through November 2024 to allow for road construction. U.S. 34 will have a lane closed in each direction over U.S. 75 and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway and South Fifth Street .

will have a lane closed in each direction and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway . The right lane is closed in both directions on Nebraska Highway 370/Cornhusker Road from 192nd to 180th Streets east of Gretna due to road construction.

Around Nebraska

Intermittent overnight lane closures can be expected on Interstate 80 from Exit 426 (Ashland) to Exit 442 (Giles Road) .

. Lane restrictions are planned on I-80 between Phillips and Giltner (reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November.

(reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November. Lane closures also are planned on I-80 between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits (reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

(reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November. Alternating lane closures are planned overnight on I-80 between Exit 382 (Milford) and Exit 395 (Northwest 48th Street) west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair.

west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair. Lane closures are planned on U.S. 275 from Nebraska Highway 36 to U.S. 30/East 23rd Street in Fremont while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall.

while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall. Nebraska Highway 79 is closed in Dodge County at North Bend from U.S. 30 to County Road R , with detours in place through the fall.

is closed in Dodge County at , with detours in place through the fall. Intermittent lane closures are expected on U.S. 281 in Grand Island from Interstate 80 north to West Schimmer Drive , near the Stuhr Museum for bridge repair and asphalt resurfacing through December.

, near the Stuhr Museum for bridge repair and asphalt resurfacing through December. The new lanes on the Columbus-to-Fremont Expressway, U.S. Highway 30 , are now open between North Bend and Fremont . Traffic will run in a head-to-head, two-way configuration while the new eastbound lanes are under construction. The project is scheduled to wrap up in late summer 2024.

, are now open . Traffic will run in a head-to-head, two-way configuration while the new eastbound lanes are under construction. The project is scheduled to wrap up in late summer 2024. A lane will be closed intermittently and a 12-foot lane restriction is in place on U.S. Highway 6 between County Road 4 and Silver Street in Ashland for road maintenance work until Sept. 30.

for road maintenance work until Sept. 30. The left lane is closed in both directions on U.S. Highway 30 between Highway 275 and Highway 25 on the north side of Fremont for bridge repairs.

In Iowa

Interstate 29 is closed northbound between Nebraska Avenue and Avenue G (Exit 54A) in Council Bluffs , and southbound from North 25th Street (Exit 55) to Nebraska Avenue until November, due to road construction. Detours are in operation.

is closed , and until November, due to road construction. Detours are in operation. The I-29 Exit 53B ramp to I-480 West and the Eighth Avenue West/B Road N entrance ramp in Council Bluffs are closed until November.

and the are closed until November. The South Expressway from I-80 to 19th Avenue in Council Bluffs will be rebuilt until November, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of July 2023