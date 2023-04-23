City traffic engineers will shut down two blocks of Farnam Street and an intersection near the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the next eight months for street improvements.

Farnam will be closed to all traffic between Saddle Creek Road and South 48th Street beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, and remain closed through December 2023 to widen the street and improve intersections. The intersection of Farnam and South 46th Street also will be closed beginning Monday through November. Both projects are related to the construction of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s new Saddle Creek campus.

The two blocks affected include the Rathskeller Bier Haus & Restaurant and KPTM Fox 42. It also includes the east end of Farnam’s one-way traffic zone. Access for businesses and local residents will be maintained, according to the Omaha Public Works Department.

Alternate routes are Dodge Street and Douglas Street.

The start of the two Farnam Street projects comes just three weeks after the Omaha City Council cut off funds for design of a nearby stretch of Farnam because it included two controversial traffic roundabouts opposed by many local residents.

The proposed roundabouts are a part of a plan to convert Farnam into permanent two-way traffic from Happy Hollow Boulevard to 46th Street, instead of being a one-way street at certain times, with the directions reversed at different time using reversible lanes. The conversion back to permanent two-way traffic is popular, but the city's plan to replace traffic lights with roundabouts has drawn opposition from neighbors.

The Farnam Street construction beginning this week is unrelated to the possible conversion of the street for two-way traffic, said Austin Rowser, assistant public works director.

Here are some more traffic hot spots in Omaha, and across the region:

What’s New

Overnight lane and ramp closures are planned at the Interstate 680/Dodge Road interchange while workers repair bridges. Work will continue until the fall of 2023.

while workers repair bridges. Work will continue until the fall of 2023. The intersection of North 84th Street and Dodge Street will have lane restrictions through mid-May because of intersection improvements.

will have lane restrictions through mid-May because of intersection improvements. Leavenworth Street between South 44th Street and South 45th Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction for utility work by MUD in both inside lanes until May 5.

Maple Street between North 49th Street and North 49th Avenue will be closed for utility work between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Wednesday.

will be closed for utility work between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Wednesday. North 30th Street between Bondesson Street and State Street will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work through mid-June.

will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work through mid-June. Military Avenue between Maple Street and Binney Street will have lane restrictions through mid-June.

Around Omaha

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)

North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street widening until November 2023.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)

Westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until November 2023.

will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until November 2023. Periodic lane closures will continue on I-480 from 20th Street to the Iowa state line for lane restriping and sign installation until May 26 as part of a 2-year, $60 million road and bridge renovation project.

for lane restriping and sign installation until May 26 as part of a 2-year, $60 million road and bridge renovation project. North 29th Street between Blondo Street and Burdette Street will be closed through the fall of 2023 for construction of the Highlander Development and associated sewer improvements.

will be closed through the fall of 2023 for construction of the Highlander Development and associated sewer improvements. North 16th Street will be closed at various points between Pinkney Street and Clark Street for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted.

will be closed at various points between for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted. Because of construction at the Kiewit corporate campus, North 15th Street between Cass Street and Mike Fahey Street will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, North 15th Street between Mike Fahey Street and California Street will be restricted southbound, and Mike Fahey Street between North 16th Street and North 15th Street will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane .

will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, will be restricted southbound, and will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane . Cass Street between North 76th Street and North 72nd Street will have lane restrictions for utility work until mid-May.

will have lane restrictions for utility work until mid-May. Willis Avenue between North 22nd Street and North 24th Street will be closed to through traffic for utility and street improvements until mid-May.

will be closed to through traffic for utility and street improvements until mid-May. The intersection of North 29th Street and Weber Street will be closed for CSO sewer separation improvements until early May.

will be closed for CSO sewer separation improvements until early May. Military Avenue between Maple Street and Binney Street will have various lane restrictions for CSO sewer separation improvements until mid-June.

will have various lane restrictions for CSO sewer separation improvements until mid-June. North 65th Avenue between Grant Street and Lake Street will be closed to through traffic for CSO sewer separation improvements until mid-June.

will be closed to through traffic for CSO sewer separation improvements until mid-June. The intersection of North 72nd Street and Cass Street will have lane restrictions for utility work until May 1.

Southwest (south of West Dodge Road and west of I-680/80)

South 156th Street between Pacific Street and Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will have closures for street widening until November 2023.

will have closures for street widening until November 2023. Pacific Street between South 155th Street and South 157th Street will have lane restrictions for street widening until November 2023.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until November 2023. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024. South 120th Street between Pedersen Drive and I Street will have southbound traffic shifted to the center lane near 4202 S. 120th St. for utility work until May 8.

Southeast (south of Dodge St and east of I-680/80)

South 42nd Street between the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and D Street will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December 2023.

Harney Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound from 38th Avenue to 37th Street , and 37th Street will be closed between Harney and Farnam Street due to construction until early May.

14th Street will be closed between Farnam and Douglas Streets, and curbside lanes will be closed on Farnam, Douglas and 15th Street until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower on that block.

Q Street between South 61st Street and South 72nd Street will be closed for street improvements until late August.

Q Street between Millard Avenue and John Galt Boulevard will have various lane restrictions for fiber-optic installation until late April.

I Street between South 108th Street and South 102nd Street will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November 2023.

Grover Street between South 56th Street and South 59th Avenue will be closed for street reconstruction until further notice.

Woolworth Avenue between South 21st Street and South 20th Street will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall replacement by Jensen Gardens until mid-July. South 20th Street between Woolworth and Center Street will also be restricted southbound as part of the same project.

Center Street between South 67th Street and South 42nd Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound for fiber-optic installation in the outside curb lane until May 17.

Sarpy County

84th Street between Capehart Road and Platteview Road will be reduced to one lane due to panel repair through the end of April.

will be reduced to one lane due to panel repair through the end of April. 204th Street between Capehart Road and Westridge Road near Gretna will close for construction through mid-May as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project.

near Gretna will close for construction through mid-May as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. 192nd Street from Lincoln Road to the railroad bridge is closed through the fall of 2023 for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project.

Around Nebraska

Lane restrictions are planned on I-80 between Phillips and Giltner (reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November.

(reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November. Lane closures also are planned on I-80 between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits (reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

(reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November. Lane closures are planned on U.S. Highway 275 north of the Douglas County line while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall 2023.

In Iowa

Interstate 29 is closed northbound between Nebraska Avenue and G Avenue (Exit 54A) in Council Bluffs , and southbound from North 25th Street (Exit 55) to Nebraska Avenue until November 2023, due to road construction. Detours are in operation.

is closed , and until November 2023, due to road construction. Detours are in operation. The I-29 Exit 53B ramp to I-480 West and the Eighth Avenue West/B Road N entrance ramp in Council Bluffs are closed until November 2023.

and the are closed until November 2023. The South Expressway from I-80 to 19th Avenue in Council Bluffs will be rebuilt until November 2023, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction.

