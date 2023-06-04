One of the two north-south corridors that connect Bennington with west Omaha is about to get thinner.

Beginning Monday, lane restrictions will be in place on 156th Street south of Bennington Road.

The project will temporarily narrow the two-lane roadway from the bridge approach just south of Bennington Road to 600 feet south of Kempten Creek Drive, said Ryan Ruff, construction and permits supervisor for the Douglas County Traffic Engineer’s office.

He said the purpose of the project is to widen the roadway and construct a turn lane into the new Kempten Creek subdivision.

Head-to-head traffic will be maintained, but both northbound and southbound lanes will be narrowed, Ruff said. Flaggers may be used at times.

Work is scheduled to continue for 75 calendar days, putting expected completion in mid-August.

The suggested alternate route is 168th Street, which is the only other direct north-south connection to west Omaha. Motorists headed towards downtown Omaha can take Bennington Road to Highway 133 and Interstate 680.

The 156th Street project isn’t the only Bennington-area road project that will start this week. Douglas Country has also closed Military Road from 168th Street to just west of 171st Street, next to Bennington South Middle School.

The closure will allow workers to widen the road for a new turn lane into the school, Ruff said. Work is scheduled to finish before school starts in August.

One other major project in the fast-growing area of northwest Omaha/Bennington area involves the closure of State Street between 147th and 156th Streets. This stretch has been closed since April to allow the reconstruction and expansion of the road to three lanes. The rebuilt road is scheduled to open this fall.

What’s New

West Center Road between South 108th Street and South 105th Street will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday for utility work connected with a water-main break last month.

Overnight maintenance will be conducted on the West Dodge Expressway on and off ramps and bridge overpasses between 132nd and 204th Streets Monday through Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be restricted on the ramps at 132nd, 144th, 156th, 168th and 180th Streets , and lanes will be closed on the bridges at 137th, 168th, 192nd and 204th Streets . West Dodge will remain open, with lane restrictions.

North 72nd Street between Pinkney Street and Bedford Avenue will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work in the outside curb lane Sunday and Monday.

Dodge Street between 9th Street and 10th Street will be restricted westbound for sidewalk repair through Thursday.

Abbott Drive between Carter Boulevard and Abbott Avenue will be restricted to one lane southbound for street panel replacement in the outside curb lane through Thursday.

Pratt Street between Fontenelle Boulevard and North 45th Avenue will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall construction through July 11.

L Street between South 102nd Street and South 96th Street will have various lane restrictions for street repairs through Friday.

The intersection of North 32nd Street and Hamilton Street will be closed for sewer repair through Tuesday.

North 10th Street between Cass Street and Abbott Drive/Cuming Street will have varying restrictions northbound for street panel replacement through Friday.

Mercy Road between South 68th Street and Aksarben Drive will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until early August.



Around Omaha

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)

Overnight lane and ramp closures are planned at the Interstate 680/Dodge Road interchange while workers repair bridges. Work will continue until the fall of 2023.

while workers repair bridges. Work will continue until the fall of 2023. Alternating lane closures are planned on I-680 from I-80 West/Lincoln (Exit 446) to West Maple Road (Exit 4) until Aug. 1 because of road construction and pavement repairs.

until Aug. 1 because of road construction and pavement repairs. North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street widening until November 2023.

will be closed with local access only for street widening until November 2023. The intersection of North 108th Street and Fort Street will have various lane restrictions for utility work through June 23.

will have various lane restrictions for utility work through June 23. North 177th Street between West Maple Road and Spaulding Street will be closed for street improvements until July 15.

will be closed for street improvements until July 15.

Fort Street is closed from 183rd Street to 195th Street due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until the fall of 2023.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until the fall of 2023. The 228th Street Bridge over Nebraska Link 28B (the western extension of the West Dodge Expressway) is reduced to one lane for bridge preservation and repairs through the fall of 2023. A temporary traffic signal on either end of the bridge will control traffic.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)

The intersection of North 84th Street and Dodge Street will have lane restrictions through Friday because of intersection improvements.

will have lane restrictions through Friday because of intersection improvements. Dodge Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street/Rose Blumkin Drive will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December.

Westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 41st Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7.

Cass Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street will have various lane restrictions for street improvements related to the Crossroads redevelopment through mid-July.

will have various lane restrictions for street improvements related to the Crossroads redevelopment through mid-July. North 65th Avenue between Grant Street and Lake Street will be closed to through traffic for CSO sewer separation improvements until June 19.

will be closed to through traffic for CSO sewer separation improvements until June 19. North 29th Street between Blondo Street and Burdette Street will be closed through June 2023 for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements.

will be closed through June 2023 for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements. North 24th Street between Spencer Street and Sprague Street will have various lane closures for street repair through June 13.

will have various lane closures for street repair through June 13. North 16th Street will be closed at various points between Pinkney Street and Clark Street for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted.

will be closed at various points between for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted. Because of construction at the Kiewit corporate campus, North 15th Street between Cass Street and Mike Fahey Street will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, North 15th Street between Mike Fahey Street and California Street will be restricted southbound, and Mike Fahey Street between North 16th Street and North 15th Street will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane.

will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, will be restricted southbound, and will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. North 10th Street between Cuming Street/Abbott Drive and Capitol Avenue will have various lane restrictions for street panel replacement through Monday.



will have various lane restrictions for street panel replacement through Monday. The eastbound curb lane on Douglas Street will be closed between 44th and Saddle Creek Road for construction until December.

will be closed for construction until December. Military Avenue between Maple Street and Binney Street will have various lane restrictions for CSO sewer separation improvements until June 19.

will have various lane restrictions for CSO sewer separation improvements until June 19. Riverfront Drive between Abbott Drive and South Eighth Street will have various lane restrictions for street panel replacement through Monday.

Southwest (south of West Dodge Road and west of I-680/80)

South 156th Street between Pacific Street and Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will have closures for street widening until November 2023.

will have closures for street widening until November 2023. Pacific Street between South 155th Street and South 157th Street will have lane restrictions for street widening until November 2023.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until November 2023. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024.

Southeast (south of Dodge Street and east of I-680/80)

South 42nd Street between the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and D Street will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December 2023.

West Center Road between South 102nd Street and South 108th Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction due to utility work/water main break until Aug. 14.

14th Street will be closed between Farnam and Douglas Streets, and curbside lanes will be closed on Farnam, Douglas and 15th Street until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower.

Q Street between South 61st and South 72nd Streets will be closed for street improvements until late August.

Intermittent lane closures are planned on L Street between Dahlman Avenue and U.S. Highway 75/Kennedy Freeway until Monday because of road construction.

until Monday because of road construction. I Street between South 108th and South 102nd Streets will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November 2023.

Grover Street between South 56th Street and South 59th Avenue will be closed for street reconstruction through December 2023.

Woolworth Avenue between South 21st and South 20th Streets will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall replacement by Jensen Gardens until July 9. South 20th Street between Woolworth and Center Street will also be restricted southbound as part of the same project.

Sarpy/Cass County

204th Street between Capehart Road and Westridge Road near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project.

near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. 192nd Street from Lincoln Road to the railroad bridge is closed through the fall of 2023 for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project.

is closed through the fall of 2023 for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project. Lane restrictions can be expected on U.S. 34/75 from Plattsmouth to the Bellevue bridges through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from Nebraska Highway 1 to Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth through November 2024 to allow for road construction.

through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from through November 2024 to allow for road construction. U.S. 34 will have a lane closed in each direction over U.S. 75 and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway and South Fifth Street .

will have a lane closed in each direction and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway . The right lane is closed in both directions on Nebraska Highway 370/Cornhusker Road from 192nd to 180th Streets east of Gretna due to road construction.

Around Nebraska

Intermittent overnight lane closures can be expected on Interstate 80 from Exit 426 (Ashland) to Exit 442 (Giles Road) through late June.

through late June. Lane restrictions are planned on I-80 between Phillips and Giltner (reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November.

(reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November. Lane closures also are planned on I-80 between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits (reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

(reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November. Alternating lane closures are planned overnight on I-80 between Exit 382 (Milford) and Exit 395 (Northwest 48th Street) west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair.

west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair. Lane closures are planned on U.S. 275 from Nebraska Highway 36 to U.S. 30/East 23rd Street in Fremont while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall 2023.

while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall 2023. Nebraska Highway 79 is closed in Dodge County at North Bend from U.S. 30 to County Road R , with detours in place through fall of 2023.

is closed in Dodge County at , with detours in place through fall of 2023. Intermittent lane closures are expected on U.S. 281 in Grand Island from Interstate 80 north to West Schimmer Drive, near the Stuhr Museum for bridge repair and asphalt resurfacing through December.

In Iowa

Interstate 29 is closed northbound between Nebraska Avenue and G Avenue (Exit 54A) in Council Bluffs , and southbound from North 25th Street (Exit 55) to Nebraska Avenue until November 2023, due to road construction. Detours are in operation.

is closed , and until November 2023, due to road construction. Detours are in operation. The I-29 Exit 53B ramp to I-480 West and the Eighth Avenue West/B Road N entrance ramp in Council Bluffs are closed until November 2023.

and the are closed until November 2023. The South Expressway from I-80 to 19th Avenue in Council Bluffs will be rebuilt until November 2023, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction.

will be rebuilt until November 2023, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction. The right lane of Interstate 880 between Exits 15 and 16 (just west of the I-80 interchange, near Minden and Neola) is closed and vehicle width restrictions are in effect because of road construction work through June 19.