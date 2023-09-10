The last year has been painful for drivers on South 42nd Street in Omaha.

From Dodge Street south to the city limits, motorists have been compelled to navigate a gauntlet of detours, lane closures and lane shifts while road crews and utility workers bring a major street and its aging infrastructure up to modern standards.

But winter might bring some relief.

This summer has seen two disruptive road closures due to water-main breaks on 42nd Street, each lasting several weeks.

In June, a ruptured pipe at Marcy Street shut down traffic between Pacific and Leavenworth Streets, near the VA Nebraska/Western Iowa Health Care System complex.

And in August, a broken main at Harney Street halted traffic for three weeks between Farnam Street and Dewey Avenue, in the middle of the Nebraska Medical Center campus.

More recently, additional utility work on 42nd has closed one southbound lane between Pacific and Center Streets (until Oct. 17), and caused varying lane restrictions between Center and Grover Streets (until Sept. 20).

Other repaving projects have taken place on the south end of the corridor.

The biggest project, though, is the replacement of two old bridges over the railroad tracks just south of Interstate 80 with one brand-new one.

When the $12.5 million project began in October 2022, Omaha Public Works decided to close 42nd Street south of the freeway — a “vital connection” used by 30,000 vehicles a day, according to an information sheet on the city’s website.

It was a hard call, but engineers decided closing the road completely for 15 months was the least-painful option. The work could get done faster, cheaper, and more safely than if they tried to keep traffic flowing.

Eleven months ago, contractors began tearing down the old span, which was built in 1960 and had reached the end of its useful life, said Austin Rowser, Omaha’s assistant public works director.

“It’s just replacing an old bridge,” he said. “Being a feeder (road) for the med center and the VA, and with the I-80 interchange, we need to be sure we keep it in good condition.”

Traffic was detoured via Center Street, South 60th Street and L Street. Demolition was completed early this year, and workers began to put down a new foundation and retaining wall. This month, the concrete bridge deck is being laid down.

The project is hitting the homestretch.

“Right now we’re on schedule to finish by December,” Rowser said. “We’re looking forward to having that guy open up again soon.”

For about 30,000 daily drivers on 42nd Street, that day can hardly come soon enough.

What’s New

Miracle Hills Drive between North 120th and Nicholas Streets will be restricted to one lane eastbound for utility work in the inside lane until Wednesday.

Varying lane restrictions can be expected along Sorenson Parkway between North 78th and North 30th Streets for curb ramp construction until Sept. 26.

for curb ramp construction until Sept. 26. North 156th Street will be restricted to one lane northbound at Binney Street/Spencer Street for utility work in the inside lane until Tuesday.

will be restricted to one lane northbound for utility work in the inside lane until Tuesday. The intersection of North 94th and Blondo Streets will have various lane restrictions for sewer repair until Thursday.

will have various lane restrictions for sewer repair until Thursday. Douglas Street between South 87th and South 88th Streets — including the intersection of South 88th and Douglas Street — will be closed for street repair from a water-main break until Sept. 18.

will be closed for street repair from a water-main break until Sept. 18. Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction and the westbound lanes are closed on Cass Street between North 74th and North 76th Streets for utility work until Nov. 5.

for utility work until Nov. 5. North 30th Street between Ida Street and Titus Avenue will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work in the outside curb lane until Sept. 20.

North 30th Street, 250 feet north of Sorensen Parkway, will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work in the outside curb lane until Tuesday.

Cumberland Drive at North 204th Avenue will be restricted to one lane eastbound until Wednesday.

South 96th Street between L and F Streets will have various lane restrictions for sidewalk replacement until Sept. 20.

South 20th Street between Castelar and Dupont Streets will have northbound traffic shifted into the southbound lane for panel replacement until Friday.

Eastbound traffic will be shifted to the center lane on Capitol Avenue between North 17th and North 18th Streets for utility work until Thursday.

for utility work until Thursday. Lane restrictions are in place at 17th and Dodge Streets because of fiber-optic installation until Sept. 19 .

because of fiber-optic installation until Sept. 19 Nicholas Street between 11th and 16th Streets is closed for street repair until Tuesday.

is closed for street repair until Tuesday. South 13th Street between Pine and William Streets will be restricted to one lane northbound for utility work in the outside curb lane until Wednesday.

Around Omaha

Intermittent lane and shoulder closures will take place on I-80 at the Giles Road, 84th Street, 72nd Street, 60th Street and 13th Street exits for a project to create accident investigation sites. Completion is expected in the fall.

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)

Eagle Run Drive between North 140th Street and Binney Street will be closed for street panel replacement until Sept. 21.

will be closed for street panel replacement until Sept. 21. The eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 64/West Maple Road over the Elkhorn River will be closed through the fall to remove and replace pavement and improve lighting. Traffic will be shifted to one of the westbound lanes. The access to JC Robinson Boulevard, leading to Waterloo, will be closed.

will be closed through the fall to remove and replace pavement and improve lighting. Traffic will be shifted to one of the westbound lanes. The access to leading to Waterloo, will be closed. Blondo Street between North 117th Street and Papillion Parkway will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until Nov. 10.

will have various lane restrictions for bridge repair until Nov. 10. West Maple Road between North 180th and North 177th Streets will be restricted to one lane eastbound until Sept. 25 for roadwork related to the construction of a Costco warehouse store. The right lane of northbound 180th Street from Emmet Street to just north of Evans Street also is closed as part of the same project.

will be restricted to one lane eastbound until Sept. 25 for roadwork related to the construction of a Costco warehouse store. The right lane of northbound also is closed as part of the same project. Expect lane restrictions on 156th Street south of Bennington Road near Kempten Creek Drive until late September. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times.

until late September. Lanes will be narrowed, and flaggers may be used at times. State Street is closed from 156th to 147th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall. Fort Street is closed from 183rd to 195th Streets due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the three-lane roadway until fall. North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street widening until Nov. 30.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)

Leavenworth Street between Saddle Creek Road and South 49th Street will be restricted to one lane westbound for utility work until Sept. 24.

will be restricted to one lane westbound for utility work until Sept. 24. The right lane on Interstate 680 is closed from the 31st Street interchange east to the Iowa state line until Dec. 29 while workers repair a damaged expansion joint on the west end of the Mormon Bridge.

is closed until Dec. 29 while workers repair a damaged expansion joint on the The Parker Street bridge over U.S. Highway 75 (North Freeway) will be closed for road improvements and repair through September. One northbound lane of U.S. 75 between Hamilton and Fort Streets also will be closed while workers paint the bridges at Lake and Binney Streets until early November. The entrance ramp from Lake Street to northbound Highway 75 also will be closed during the project.

will be closed for road improvements and repair through September. One also will be closed while workers paint the bridges at Lake and Binney Streets until early November. The also will be closed during the project. Dodge Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street/Rose Blumkin Drive will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December.

will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December. Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction on North 72nd Street between Bedford Avenue and Pinkney Street until Sept. 29 because of a water-main break.

until Sept. 29 because of a water-main break. North 65th Avenue between Miami and Lake Streets is closed until Sept. 19 for a sanitary sewer separation project.

is closed until Sept. 19 for a sanitary sewer separation project. Dodge Street between Fairacres Drive and 62nd Street will have lane restrictions for utility work until Tuesday.

will have lane restrictions for utility work until Tuesday. Binney Street between North 48th Avenue and North 48th Street is closed for utility work until Wednesday.

is closed for utility work until Wednesday. Westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 41st Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7.

will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7. Martin Avenue between North 36th and North 34th Streets will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Sept. 28.

will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Sept. 28. North 29th Street between Blondo and Burdette Streets is closed until Sept. 19 because of sewer improvements.

is closed until Sept. 19 because of sewer improvements. North 20th Street between Burdette and Grace Streets will have various lane restrictions for speed bump installation until Saturday.

will have various lane restrictions for speed bump installation until Saturday. The intersection of North 18th and Grace Streets will be closed for sewer work until Nov. 28.

will be closed for sewer work until Nov. 28. North 16th Street will be closed at various points between Burdette and Ohio Streets for CSO sewer separation improvements through December. Truck detour routes will be posted.

will be closed at various points between for CSO sewer separation improvements through December. Truck detour routes will be posted. Because of construction at the Kiewit corporate campus, North 15th Street between Mike Fahey and California Streets will be restricted southbound, and Mike Fahey Street between North 16th and North 15th Streets will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane until March 15, 2024.

will be restricted southbound, and will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane until March 15, 2024. Grace Street between North 16th and North 18th Streets is closed for CSO storm sewer upgrades until Sept. 26.

is closed for CSO storm sewer upgrades until Sept. 26. The right lanes of the I-480 westbound ramp to Dodge Street, and the Douglas Street on-ramp to eastbound I-480 , will be closed until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

, will be closed until 9 a.m. Tuesday. The I-480 westbound ramp to Dodge Street will be closed from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Friday.

will be closed from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Friday. Riverfront Drive between North Eighth Street and the Kiewit Luminarium parking lot is closed until Friday because of overhead bridge repair.

Southwest (south of West Dodge Road and west of I-680/80)

Nighttime lane closures (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) can be expected on Interstate 80 eastbound at the I-680 interchange through the fall while workers install high-friction traffic surface to improve traction. Traffic on I-80 eastbound and I-680 northbound will be rerouted to the L-I-Center bypass ramp.

through the fall while workers install high-friction traffic surface to improve traction. Traffic on I-80 eastbound and I-680 northbound will be rerouted to the L-I-Center bypass ramp. South 156th Street between Pacific Street and Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will have closures for street widening until November.

will have closures for street widening until November. Pacific Street between South 155th and South 157th Streets will have lane restrictions for street widening until November.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until November. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024. Arbor Street between South 117th and South 119th Streets, and South 117th Street between Arbor Street and West Center Road, are closed because of street repair until Wednesday.

Southeast (south of Dodge Street and east of I-680/80)

Nighttime lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. are planned on the Kennedy Freeway (U.S. Highway 75) between Q and F Streets, including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway, through the fall.

including entrance and exit ramps, to allow for milling and resurfacing of the roadway, through the fall. The West Dodge Frontage Road South between 84th and 86th Streets is closed for building construction until Sept. 25.

is closed for building construction until Sept. 25. Westbound traffic is shifted to the center lane on Q Street between South 84th and South 87th Streets for water-main replacement until Sept. 21.

for water-main replacement until Sept. 21. Mercy Road between 72nd Street and Aksarben Drive is restricted to one lane eastbound until Sept. 21.

is restricted to one lane eastbound until Sept. 21. Mercy Road from Aksarben Drive to 68th Street will have various lane restrictions because of bridge repair until Tuesday.

will have various lane restrictions because of bridge repair until Tuesday. Poppleton Avenue between Loveland Drive and Ridgewood Avenue is closed for street improvements until Wednesday.

is closed for street improvements until Wednesday. South 48th Street between Howard and Leavenworth Streets will be closed for utility work until Sept. 21.

will be closed for utility work until Sept. 21.



South 27th Street between I and J Streets is closed until Monday for manhole installation.

is closed until Monday for manhole installation. 14th Street will be closed between Farnam and Douglas Streets, and curbside lanes will be closed on Farnam, Douglas and 15th Street until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower.

will be closed and curbside lanes will be closed on until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower. South 101st Street between Krug Avenue and Hascall Street will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Friday.

will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Friday. Krug Avenue between South 45th and South 48th Streets will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Wednesday.

will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Wednesday. Hascall Street between South 45th and South 48th Streets will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Wednesday.

will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Wednesday. The eastbound curb lane on Douglas Street will be closed between 44th and Saddle Creek Road for construction until December.

will be closed between for construction until December. I Street between South 108th and South 102nd Streets will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November.

will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November. Grover Street between South 56th Street and South 59th Avenue will be closed for street reconstruction through December.

will be closed for street reconstruction through December.

Q Street between South 61st and South 72nd Streets is closed for street improvements until Thursday, except for access to local businesses.

is closed for street improvements until Thursday, except for access to local businesses. Lanes will be restricted on South 25th Street from Deer Park Boulevard south to the dead end due to brick street repair until Friday.

due to brick street repair until Friday. Traffic in the east curb lane is restricted on South 24th Street between Landon Court and Howard Street due to building construction until Sept. 19.

due to building construction until Sept. 19. South 20th Street between F and G Streets is closed for sewer repairs until Wednesday.

is closed for sewer repairs until Wednesday. Missouri Avenue between South 18th and South 16th Streets will be restricted to one lane eastbound for utility work in the outside curb lane until Wednesday.

will be restricted to one lane eastbound for utility work in the outside curb lane until Wednesday. The eastbound lane on Farnam Street between 10th and Eighth Streets is restricted because of building construction until Thursday.

Sarpy/Cass Counties

Capehart Road from Highway 6 to 213th Street and 204th Street from Westridge Road to Jansen Drive are closed for construction until Saturday, when Gretna Crossing Park celebrates its opening day. The intersection of 204th and Capehart Road, and Capehart Road east of 204th Street, are closed as part of the same project until mid-November.

192nd Street from Lincoln Road to the railroad bridge is closed through the fall for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project.

is closed through the fall for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project. Platteview Road from Highway 31 to 210th Street is closed through January to allow construction of a three-lane road. Pflug Road is suggested as an alternate route.

is closed through January to allow construction of a three-lane road. Pflug Road is suggested as an alternate route. Lane restrictions can be expected on U.S. 34/75 from Plattsmouth to the Bellevue bridges through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from Nebraska Highway 1 to Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth through November 2024 to allow for road construction.

through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from through November 2024 to allow for road construction. U.S. 34 will have a lane closed in each direction over U.S. 75 and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway and South Fifth Street .

will have a lane closed in each direction and over the Union Pacific Railroad/BNSF Railway . The right lane is closed in both directions on Nebraska Highway 370/Cornhusker Road from 192nd to 180th Streets east of Gretna due to road construction.

due to road construction. A portion of 234th Street north of Schram Road just west of Gretna is closed for replacement of a 550-foot area of culvert until December.

Around Nebraska

Lane restrictions are planned on I-80 between Phillips and Giltner (reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November.

(reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November. Lane closures also are planned on I-80 between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits (reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

(reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November. Alternating lane closures are planned overnight on I-80 between Exit 382 (Milford) and Exit 395 (Northwest 48th Street) west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair.

west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair. Lane closures are planned on U.S. Highway 275 from Nebraska Highway 36 to U.S. 30/East 23rd Street in Fremont while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall.

while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall. Nebraska Highway 79 is closed in Dodge County at North Bend from U.S. 30 to County Road R , with detours in place through the fall.

is closed in Dodge County at , with detours in place through the fall. U.S. Highway 77 between Winnebago and Walthill is closed until November while two box culverts are replaced, with traffic detoured via U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 94. Then one lane will reopen, and traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals, flaggers, and a pilot car until the project is completed in mid-2024.

In Iowa

The Interstate 29 southbound ramp to Interstate 480/U.S. Highway 6 Omaha in Council Bluffs is closed for construction until Oct. 6.

in Council Bluffs is closed for construction until Oct. 6. Occasional nighttime lane and ramp closures may occur on Interstate 80 at the Madison Avenue interchange in Council Bluffs through June 2026 while the interchange is being rebuilt.

through June 2026 while the interchange is being rebuilt. The South Expressway from I-80 to 19th Avenue in Council Bluffs will be rebuilt until November, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction.

will be rebuilt until November, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction. Ninth Avenue in Council Bluffs will be closed for road construction in both directions at Interstate 29, and westbound west of South 36th Street to Harrah's Boulevard, until late October.