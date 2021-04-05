Transformer fire, explosion cause evacuation of downtown hotel; no injuries reported

“The building appears OK,” McLaughlin said. Guests were allowed back in and were able to spend the night.

The only lasting external impact of the fire, McLaughlin said, was some street and traffic light outages. McLaughlin said an official with the adjacent First National Bank building said no damage occurred to that structure.

Guests said they had a frightening race down the hotel stairwell.

Lauren Pruitt, 25, from Indianapolis, said she was on the 15th floor when the explosions occurred.

“It probably took a couple of minutes, but it felt like forever,” she said of her race down the stairs. “We were wasting no time.”

Andrew Lovato-Needham, 18, from Phoenix, said he, his dad and his mom were in their eighth-floor room when the explosion occurred.

“We heard an explosion that rocked the building a little bit and we freaked out,” he said. “We looked out the window and saw smoke coming from the sewer vents right below us, and we decided we needed to get out as fast as possible.”

Lovato-Needham said the building started to shake a little bit and the lights were flickering as they went down the steps. The closer they got to the lobby the stronger the smell of smoke became, he said.