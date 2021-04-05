Transformer fire, explosion cause evacuation of downtown hotel; no injuries reported

A fire and explosion involving an underground power transformer were reported in downtown Omaha near 17th Street and Capitol Avenue on Monday evening, according to emergency officials.

An explosion occurred in a utility vault under the sidewalk next to the DoubleTree Hotel, said acting Battalion Fire Chief Mickey McLaughlin. No injuries were reported.

Guests staying at the hotel said they heard an explosion, felt the building shake and then looked outside and saw smoke. They said they hustled downstairs to a hazy lobby to evacuate. McLaughlin said that guests had already begun returning to the hotel Monday evening.

Multiple firefighters and emergency personnel responded, but the situation appeared to be under control and firetrucks were starting to demobilize at about 8:45 p.m. The area around the DoubleTree was blocked off.

Omaha Police Sgt. Jason Menning said in a tweet that OPPD was headed to the scene, and that some traffic signals could be affected.

Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.