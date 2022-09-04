 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trash and recyclable collections will be delayed all week in Omaha because of Labor Day

Monday is Labor Day, so Omaha’s solid waste contractor won’t be picking up trash or recycling that day.

Collections will be delayed by one day all week, the city said Friday in a press release. Normal Monday materials should be set out for collection on Tuesday, Tuesday materials on Wednesday and so on through Saturday.

Trash and recycling bins should be set out no later than 6 a.m. on the collection day.

Collections will return to the regular Monday through Friday schedule the week of Sept. 12.

