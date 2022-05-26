Trash collection will be delayed next week in Omaha because of Memorial Day

The collection of garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be delayed all next week because of the Memorial Day holiday, the City of Omaha said Thursday.

Nothing will be collected Monday, which is Memorial Day, so collections will be delayed a day for the rest of the week. Normal Monday materials should be set out for collection on Tuesday, Tuesday materials on Wednesday, etc., through Saturday.

Collections will return to the regular Monday-through-Friday schedule the week of June 6.

For more information, go to wasteline.org.