Trash pickup days to change for nearly 10,000 Bellevue residents

Nearly 10,000 Bellevue residents soon will have different trash, recycling and yard waste collection days, the City of Bellevue and Papillion Sanitation announced Tuesday.

The changes go into effect the first week of August.

With recent annexations, officials said, Bellevue has added nearly 4,000 new residents. That requires updating the collection routes.

Residents who will be affected by the change should receive a postcard in the mail informing them of their new service day. Residents also may get information at www.YourCartPlaysAPart.com to view the new collection map and search for their address.

The new routes will go into effect the week of Aug. 3. Officials said some residents will have two pickups during the first week of August to ensure that no one goes for more than a week without trash, recycling and yard waste service.

People with questions can go to the above website or call Papillion Sanitation at 402-346-7800.

