Trash pickup problems still reported in Omaha, but fewer complaints coming in

The city has been adding people to the program faster than FCC has been able to update its routes, Theiler said. City officials plan to build in more time between when someone signs up and when they will begin to receive special service, he said.

Heightened awareness of the special collections program caused its membership to spike from about 2,400 households to about 6,800 after FCC took over.

Dan Brazil, FCC’s director of collection services, said the company’s drivers are getting quicker, reducing the 12- and 13-hour days of the first few weeks to 9-hour days. FCC officials spent the weekend adjusting routes and incorporating more special collection enrollees, Brazil said.

“We’re very close, and this week, based on all the work we did this weekend, we’ll make a drastic improvement this week,” he said.

Something else that has helped, Brazil said: Many residents have stopped putting out old waste containers, from which FCC won’t collect. People must use the city-provided carts.