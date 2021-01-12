Trash pickup problems still reported in Omaha, but fewer complaints coming in

Mary and Paul Fisher are still waiting to see a flawless performance by Omaha’s new residential trash, recycling and yard waste collector, FCC Environmental Services.
During the first month of service, which began Nov. 30, the Fishers’ trash and recycling bins sat for at least one extra day before a crew came to collect. Over the last two weeks, the Fishers’ trash has been picked up on time from their home near 45th and Pine Streets, but their recycling has been missed.
“Not one week have we ever had (everything) done on schedule,” Mary Fisher said.
The Fishers aren’t alone, as a few thousand people each week are still calling the city with complaints or questions about their curbside pickup. City and FCC officials say a late December snowstorm, combined with a flurry of extra waste created during the holidays, caused a setback — but they say service has vastly improved, and they expect progress to continue.
Last year, FCC began a 10-year, $24.2 million contract in Omaha that calls for people to use two city-provided 96-gallon covered carts. One is for a mix of trash and yard waste and is collected weekly; the other, for recycling, is collected every other week.
FCC reported delays for more than 7,000 stops during its first week on the job, when drivers were learning new routes and new equipment, and many residents didn’t know how to properly put out their carts.
Last week, the company pushed 348 stops from Monday to Tuesday, 551 from Tuesday to Wednesday and only 93 from Wednesday to Thursday.
Jim Theiler, assistant director for environmental services in the city’s Public Works Department, said the 93 delayed stops Wednesday were caused by a mechanical problem with a truck near the end of the day. “A lot of progress,” he said.
“When we find out about a miss, we address it right away,” Theiler said.
Complaints to the city’s Solid Waste Hotline have begun to drop off. The hotline received an average of 4,200 calls a weekday during the first week of FCC’s service. Week by week since then, calls have generally decreased, with the hotline averaging about 800 calls a day last week.
Theiler said the vast majority of current complaints are coming from people like the Fishers, who are enrolled in the city’s special collections program. It allows people who are 70 or older, or have a verified medical need, to set their bins in a specified location close to their home.
The city has been adding people to the program faster than FCC has been able to update its routes, Theiler said. City officials plan to build in more time between when someone signs up and when they will begin to receive special service, he said.
Heightened awareness of the special collections program caused its membership to spike from about 2,400 households to about 6,800 after FCC took over.
Dan Brazil, FCC’s director of collection services, said the company’s drivers are getting quicker, reducing the 12- and 13-hour days of the first few weeks to 9-hour days. FCC officials spent the weekend adjusting routes and incorporating more special collection enrollees, Brazil said.
“We’re very close, and this week, based on all the work we did this weekend, we’ll make a drastic improvement this week,” he said.
Something else that has helped, Brazil said: Many residents have stopped putting out old waste containers, from which FCC won’t collect. People must use the city-provided carts.
Brazil said service should also improve as more residents learn how to properly set out their carts, which must be out by 6 a.m. and placed as close to the curb as possible. The carts must be 3 feet from one another and other objects, and the arrows on the lids should face the street. The carts cannot be overflowing.
Councilman Pete Festersen, whose north-central Omaha district includes Benson, said he’s still receiving calls about delayed pickups. But complaints are being addressed quickly, and the number of calls has gone down, he said.
Festersen said he remains concerned about whether people have enough cart capacity to discard all their recycling and yard waste. He voted against the FCC contract partly because he said his constituents wanted more bins and more time during the spring and fall to set out yard waste.
City officials and recycling advocates believe that the switch to carts could boost annual recycling volumes by more than 50%.
Used car dealer Colin Irwin is already feeling the squeeze, as his family of five can fill their trash and recycling carts in a matter of days. He said he used to place flattened cardboard boxes and other items next to his cans, which is no longer allowed. When the city offered recycling collection every week, he would set out four of the old green bins.
Now, some extra recycling gets thrown away, and he will take some excess trash to a dumpster near his workplace.
“I can’t keep it around anymore,” he said.
