Trash pickup to be delayed in Omaha next week because of Labor Day

Omaha's solid waste collection contractor, Waste Management, will observe Labor Day on Monday, meaning no garbage, yard waste or recyclable materials will be collected that day.
That means that collections will be delayed a day on subsequent days next week. Normal Monday trash should be set out for collection before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Tuesday trash should be set out Wednesday, etc. Trash regularly picked up Friday will be picked up Saturday.
Collections will return to the regular Monday-through-Friday schedule the week of Sept. 14.
