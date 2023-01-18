Travelers in Nebraska advised to get off the roads; Omaha may see less snow than expected

The National Weather Service was advising people to get off the roads as early as possible Wednesday afternoon.

The arrival of the storm brought some sleet and freezing rain to the Omaha area. It is expected to move out of the area by daybreak Thursday.

Forecasters said Omaha might see less snow than expected if a pocket of dry air moving into the area travels along a beneficial path.

Clint Aegerter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said forecasters are monitoring the dry air as it tries to work its way into southeast Nebraska. The air mass was moving farther north faster than expected, he said, and could bring down snow totals.

"It just depends upon how far north it gets," he said about 2:30 p.m. "Amounts for Omaha could be off a hair."

Sleet accompanied the system's arrival into Omaha, and Aegerter said that, too, will eat into the metro area's snow totals.

Elsewhere in the state, heavy snow continued to fall Wednesday afternoon, and numerous roads in western Nebraska were closed or considered impassable by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Total accumulations of 9 to 16 inches are possible along Interstate 80.

The City of Omaha put its full fleet of plows on the streets to clear the snow. In advance of the snow, city trucks had laid down brine to accelerate the melting of whatever falls on the streets.

Private contractors were expected to begin work in the afternoon, according to Mayor Jean Stothert's office.

11:30 am CT Update: Heavy snow continues with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour that will quickly cover roads. Avoid unnecessary travel. If you must travel, slow down and use low beam headlights. #NEwx pic.twitter.com/SErFVYk0if — NWS North Platte (@NWSNorthPlatte) January 18, 2023

By noon, North Platte had already gotten 10.2" of snow, and 6" more was expected before the snow ends, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte.

The NDOT reported that Interstate 80 was closed to traffic from Kearney to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Truck parking was not available west of Grand Island. Travelers should not attempt to use county or secondary roadways to bypass highway closures, the DOT said. Travel was not advised in most areas of the state.

