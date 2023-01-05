Trek Up the Tower back in person at Omaha's First National Tower

The stairwells of Omaha's First National Tower are open again for climbing.

Well, at least for one morning next month.

Trek Up the Tower is moving back to an in-person format at the downtown Omaha skyscraper after being held virtually for the past two years.

This year's climb is Feb. 18.

The event typically draws more than 1,000 participants to the First National Tower. Athletes — some seasoned and others beginners — run or walk up the tower's 40 floors and 870 steps.

For the past two years, the event adopted a virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That format allowed participants to log activity during a three-week window to achieve the 40-flight distance.

Trek Up the Tower, in its 17th year, is a fundraiser for The Wellbeing Partners, an organization that promotes worksite wellness.

Registration starts at $60 for an individual climb. Options are available to register for a premier pass, which lets you make 10 trips up the tower, plus other perks, or a vertical mile, which equals 10.3 trips up the tower.

The virtual climb still will be available.

For more information or to register, visit trekupthetower.org.

Photos: 2020 Trek Up the Tower