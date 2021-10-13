Trio of new Omaha park leaders eager to improve accessibility, equity

Stothert’s proposed budget for 2022 bumps the total appropriations up to $35.6 million, an increase that reflects increased revenue from a series of bond sales authorized by voters in 2018. The bond revenue is intended to be used “for the construction and rehabilitation of recreational and cultural facilities and the development and redevelopment of parks,” according to the city’s budget.

“From what I’ve observed in my time so far, we’ve got to play a lot of catch-up as far as resetting the great infrastructure we already have to ensure that it’s here for another 40, 50 years and it can be around for future generations,” Kalcevich said.

He also hopes to address what he refers to as “park deserts,” or areas in the community that don’t have a park or where park infrastructure is outdated.

He points to a study conducted by The Trust for Public Land, a nonprofit that evaluates park systems in the 100 most populous U.S. cities to help identify areas of need.

The trust’s 2021 analysis found that 82% of Omaha residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park. The national average is listed as 55%.