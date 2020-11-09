 Skip to main content
Truck driver killed while dumping concrete at Sarpy County construction business
A truck driver was killed Monday at a Sarpy County construction business after his truck rolled on top of him. 

Sarpy County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Heimes Corp., 9144 S. 147th St., about 11:50 a.m.

The man, an independent contractor, was driving a dump truck full of concrete chunks and went to Heimes to recycle the items, Sarpy County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Culler said. As the truck was dumping the load of concrete, the man got out of his truck and it rolled over him, killing him, Culler said. 

Alia Conley

