Truck traffic rattles Florence neighborhood. New study to explore changes to U.S. 75

Matt Bohnenkamp doesn't have to look out the window of Harold's Koffee House to know that yet another semi is rumbling past the cafe he co-owns on North 30th Street.
He can feel the ground shake. "Every day, every truck," he said.
Nearby, the water in Ray Perrigo's swimming pool ripples from the vibrations of passing trucks, but that's not what bothers him. It's the noise as truck after truck bangs over a rough section of 30th Street.
"It's like explosions," he said. "You can't even sit outside and have a conversation."
U.S. 75 through most of Omaha is a divided highway. But for a 2½-mile stretch of North Omaha, the highway dumps its traffic onto a constricted North 30th Street, sending thousands of cars and trucks past homes, businesses, churches and schools.
For years, frustrated residents and local business owners have asked for help. Now a study is in the works to explore what could be done about it.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency is coordinating a $301,925 Highway 75 Corridor and Freight Strategy Study that will be done by HDR Inc. of Omaha.
State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha led the effort to free up money for the study. Depending upon the solution chosen, the results could have a modest impact locally or be transformative for the region.
In the downtown Florence area and the hilltop neighborhood above it, residents are pushing for changes to address the heavy load of truck traffic on North 30th.
The noise of truck engine brakes and rumbling vehicles is so loud that it's hard to enjoy being outdoors, they said.
"It can just get horrendous," said John Lemen, who lives on a hill in the Florence area. "The vibrations rattle the windows."
And then there's safety.
"You take your life into your own hands" trying to cross 30th Street, said Lemen, a board member of the North Omaha Commercial Club and Florence Historical Foundation. Kids leaving the Florence Community Center and Library dart across a particularly dangerous stretch, he said.
"I'm surprised no one has gotten hit," said Lemen.
This urban roadway is officially classified as a highway and as such is a designated route for freight trucks. The perennial problem with traffic has gotten worse, neighbors say, following traffic diversions in 2019 and as more people move north of Omaha.
A multitude of drivers now use 30th Street as a shortcut through the northeast quadrant of the city.
Michael Helgerson, executive director of MAPA, said possible solutions include modifying traffic flow on 30th Street; rebuilding Pershing Drive, which is east of 30th Street, to carry heavier traffic; or building a bridge across the Missouri River to connect North 16th Street in Omaha with Interstate 680 in Iowa.
Now is the time for people to make their concerns known, Helgerson said. A virtual meeting is planned Tuesday for people to weigh in with their views.
In addition to looking at traffic patterns, Helgerson said MAPA is looking for ideas that would aid bicycling and pedestrian access and improve the corridor.
The study likely will be completed by late 2022. Beyond that, the timeline is uncertain, he said.
For Wayne, the solution is obvious: Build the Missouri River bridge and shift traffic away from the neighborhood. Doing so, he said, would open up 2,500 acres in Iowa to development, creating jobs and revving up an economic engine that would power forward North Omaha, the Eppley Airfield area and Council Bluffs.
"The timing is right," Wayne said, pointing to the billions of dollars in newly available federal infrastructure aid, including an estimated $2.2 billion for bridges in Nebraska.
"These are dollars we can compete for," he said. "If Nebraska and Iowa governors work together, I am sure we will receive the dollars needed to build this bridge and significantly improve the economy for all living in the Omaha and Council Bluffs area."
A 16th Street bridge across the Missouri River has been proposed for years. Indeed, a rudimentary I-680 interchange already exists north of Council Bluffs that would connect to a future highway.
However, Helgerson said conditions have changed over the years. Construction of a 16th Street bridge faces a hurdle that wasn't there a decade ago: Catastrophic flooding in 2011 and 2019 filled the area where it would connect with I-680. That flooding damaged existing interstates and dampened enthusiasm for developing the floodplain, he said.
Wayne said flooding could be addressed by building levees with infrastructure funding.
Another option is rebuilding and widening Pershing, Helgerson said, and the Metropolitan Utilities District is participating in the study because of the potential impact on its water treatment plant along the river.
But that option isn't a simple undertaking either, Helgerson said.
It's not clear yet how rebuilding Pershing would affect MUD, the adjacent North Omaha riverfront bicycling/hiking trail or the historic Florence Mill area.
Mele Mason, president of the North Omaha Commercial Club, said solutions need to be found, and at minimum traffic needs to be slowed down by staggering traffic lights on North 30th Street. It's not safe, she said, to get out of a car parked along the street.
But even that low-cost option of slowing traffic faces headwinds. Helgerson said that as long as North 30th is a designated highway, there's a competing need to keep traffic moving.
Based on 2018 traffic data from the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, about 15,000 to 20,000 vehicles travel the stretch daily. Some carry hazardous material; the percentage is unknown.
But those numbers don't capture the extent of the problem, neighbors say. The flood of 2019 permanently changed regional driving habits resulting in more traffic on North 30th because it is shorter than traveling on I-29 or I-680. (Closure of Interstates 680 and 29 in Iowa during the flood of 2019 sent highway traffic into North Omaha, giving those drivers familiarity with the route.)
"We've never seen the traffic as heavy as it is now," said Perrigo, who has lived along 30th Street for 48 years. He said the recent increase in traffic has accelerated a deterioration of the neighborhood.
Truck drivers say the shortcut saves time and gas — semis get an average of about 7 miles per gallon. As long as 30th Street is a highway designated for truck traffic, they say, they have a right to be there.
“Everyone hates us truck drivers until they’re at the store and stuff is out of stock, “ a trucker posted in a social media response about North 30th Street.
Perrigo, a retired Omaha Public Schools principal, is among those not optimistic a solution will be found, pointing out that officials seem more intent on keeping traffic moving than helping residents. Parking has now been banned along his stretch of North 30th Street, he said, to accommodate traffic.
"I don't hold much hope," he said. "They do these studies and nothing seems to come about."
The historic Florence area is one of North Omaha’s major tourist destinations, with 20,000 people visiting the Mormon Trail Center since May 1, said Dick Bennett, the center’s director.
Visitors, slowing to find the proper turn off 30th Street, arrive frazzled, he said.
The heavy traffic detracts from the neighborhood.
“We’re trying to make this an attractive entrance to Omaha, rather than a backdoor entrance for trucks,” Bennett said.