Truck traffic rattles Florence neighborhood. New study to explore changes to U.S. 75

Public input sought on U.S. 75

A virtual meeting is planned at 6 p.m. Tuesday. To participate and watch the presentation, register at mapacog.org/highway75. This is also is the website where additional interactive information will be posted following the meeting.

Those without a computer can listen by phone by calling 408-418-9388. When prompted, enter 2484 164 6298 as the access code.

For additional information, call MAPA at 402-444-6866.

The deadline for public comment is Dec. 28. When the process is farther along, more input will be sought, according to the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency.