Trump rally rescheduled for Sunday because of expected bad weather

3:10 p.m. update

The Save America Rally scheduled for Friday evening has been rescheduled for Sunday evening, a statement from the Donald Trump organization said.

"Thank you to all who waited in line for our Save America Rally tonight in Greenwood, Nebraska," former President Donald Trump said in a prepared release. "Because of severe weather, including the possibility of 60 mph+ wind, hailstorms, and maybe even tornadoes, I will not be coming to Nebraska tonight, but rather, weather permitting, will be there this Sunday night, May 1st."

Trump said in the release that the most important thing "is to keep you safe, and that cannot be done with such a terrible forecast. Thank you to Charles W. Herbster and his wonderful staff for working so professionally with us. See you on Sunday!"

Update, 1:45 p.m.

People planning to attend the Friday rally in Greenwood should check weather apps on their cellphones for information about approaching storms, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Friday afternoon.

The Greenwood area, where former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at 8 Friday night, is in an area of enhanced risk for storms, said Paul Fajman, a weather service meteorologist based in Valley.

"Anyone who is going to be outdoors where it may take some time to get back to your vehicle should be weather-aware," he said.

The storm front is expected to roll through that area between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., Fajman said, but supercells could develop before that. "It depends on how much daytime heating we have," he said.

Supercells are the least common type of thunderstorm, the weather service said, but they have a high propensity to produce severe weather, including damaging winds, very large hail, and, sometimes, tornadoes.

People heading to the Friday evening rally in Greenwood featuring former President Donald Trump should be prepared for "strong, potentially severe" thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said.

Hail, damaging winds and the potential for heavy rain are in the forecast, said Dave Eastlack, a weather service meteorologist based in Valley.

"It could be a recipe for an unpleasant evening," he said.

The former president is scheduled to deliver remarks in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster at 8 p.m. at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, which is about 35 miles southwest of Omaha. The program, which also will feature other speakers, is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Severe weather is expected across much of south-central Nebraska late this afternoon and evening. Most of the storm activity will occur between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m., the weather service said. The main hazard will be damaging wind gusts over 75 mph and large hail in excess of 2 inches in diameter. Tornadoes also are possible, especially between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The storms will generally move from southwest to northeast at speeds of 40 mph or greater, forecasters said.

When asked Friday morning whether the Herbster campaign was concerned about the forecast or was considering canceling the event, campaign spokeswoman Emily Novotny said, “No and no. We are guests at the event.” The Herbster campaign wouldn’t make any decisions regarding cancellation, she said.

Thursday night into Friday, heavy rains caused flooding north of Columbus, leading to the evacuation of Platte Center and closing a major north-south route, U.S. Highway 81.

Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said Friday morning that the area received more than 5 inches of rain in a short amount of time.

Just north of Columbus, 5½ inches was recorded.

"The storm just sat there and churned for about an hour," Hofbauer said.

Two to three feet water streamed down Platte Center's main street overnight but was receding by midmorning. Two creeks, the Elm and Shell, meet in Platte Center, which makes the town flood-prone, he said. Townspeople sandbagged overnight and had started cleanup by Friday morning, he said. About 330 people live in the town.

According to an organizer of the Greenwood rally, parking is available at the venue beginning Friday morning, with on-site handicapped parking spots available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attendees will be asked to enter I-80 Speedway from 238th Street southeast of the venue. Parking will be near the entrance, northeast of the racetrack, as well as on the track’s infield.

Once parked, guests will be asked to walk to the event entrance on the southwestern corner of the property.

The Secret Service will screen all rallygoers upon entry. A prohibited list of items includes alcoholic beverages; large backpacks, bags or suitcases; chairs; coolers; firearms; noisemakers; umbrellas; weapons; and “any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.”

An email from the event organizer says those attending are encouraged to wear masks and face coverings during the entry and screening process — areas where 6 feet of social distancing is not possible.

The former president’s appearance in Nebraska comes a week and a half before the May 10 primary election in which Herbster is competing for the GOP nomination for governor.

World-Herald Staff Writers Nancy Gaarder and Sara Gentzler contributed to this report, which also includes material from the Lincoln Journal Star.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.