Tuesday marks 12th birthday of La Vista boy missing for 22 days

Tuesday, La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said efforts have turned to obtaining surveillance video from area businesses, a process made more difficult by several businesses that have declined to voluntarily turn over footage.

"Some key places we're trying to get video from voluntarily we've had to go through a subpoena route and it's delayed us in a couple key areas," Lausten said.

Investigators have also started interviewing registered sex offenders near Ryan's home.

"We haven't ruled anything out about what happened to Ryan or where he's at," Lausten said. "He could be a walk away, he could have been abducted, it could have been with a familiar person, we just don't know."

In his nearly four decades in law enforcement, Lausten has never been part of a search as extensive as the search for Ryan.

"We've had homicide investigations, just about everything, but nothing quite as painstaking as this," he said. "We have a young man, he's here and then boom he's gone. It's really perplexing."

But someone, somewhere knows something, Lausten said, and "it's troubling" that more eyewitnesses haven't come forward.