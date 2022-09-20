Tuesday's high temperature sets a new record for Omaha

Temperatures in Omaha reached a record-breaking 100 degrees on Tuesday.

The triple-digit high broke the previous record for Sept. 20 of 95 degrees, which was set in 2018, said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Valley office.

Temperatures soared even higher in Lincoln, with a peak of 103 degrees topping the previous record of 96 degrees in 2018, Fajman said.

A high pressure system and winds from the south contributed to Tuesday’s heat, Fajman said. Conditions allowed for hot air to build up in the area, peaking on Tuesday.

“It’s kind of like a heat dome, with the environment warming more each day without a lot of movement,” Fajman said

The records fell just before the return of more fall-like weather to eastern Nebraska.

An incoming cold front should bring much cooler temperatures Wednesday, with a high around 70 degrees and a 50% chance of rain in the Omaha metro area. The best chances for precipitation will be in the late morning and early afternoon, Fajman said.