'Turning waste into a commodity': Omaha recycling company will soon make lumber from plastic

“It otherwise is going to end up in our streets,” he said of the plastics. “And if it hits the streets, it’s going to end up in waterways. And it’ll end up, eventually, in the ocean. So we’re tied to the world with what we’re doing here.”

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste, started in 2019, is investing in infrastructure, research, education and cleanup efforts. Its member companies include some of the biggest corporations in the world, including PepsiCo, ExxonMobil and Shell.

Along with a $1.35 million low-interest loan, the alliance is providing Firstar with technical expertise, advice and introduction to other new recycling technologies.

“We are excited to be a catalyst to drive this forward, to share in some of the risks, to share in some of the technology, and to help this grow, more importantly, into something that can be replicated and scaled, not only in the U.S., but globally,” Steve Sikra, an alliance vice president, said Thursday.

Firstar also received a $374,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

Officials behind the partnership say lumber could be the first of multiple products Firstar makes from plastics, depending on how profitable the project is.