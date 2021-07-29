'Turning waste into a commodity': Omaha recycling company will soon make lumber from plastic

Dale Gubbels’ new back patio won’t need staining or a paint job any time soon.
And unlike wooden patios, it should be in great shape for the next family who owns Gubbels’ home. And the next family. And the one after that.
The CEO of Nebraska’s largest recyclables processing company, Firstar Fiber, had his new patio built with “lumber” derived from hard-to-recycle plastic waste like toothpaste tubes, candy wrappers and plastic foam containers.
Now his Omaha-based company has partnered with a global nonprofit to manufacture and sell the lumber on a mass scale, offering an innovative, potentially profitable method to reduce litter and keep plastics out of waterways, landfills and oceans across the world.
Firstar Fiber has partnered with the Alliance to End Plastic Waste to add that manufacturing capability to its large processing facility near 103rd and I Streets.
The collaboration propels Omaha onto the global recycling stage: The nonprofit’s three-year agreement with Firstar is the first partnership the alliance has announced with a company in North America.
A ribbon-cutting Thursday officially opened a 5,000-square-foot expansion at Firstar to produce the lumber.
The lumber will be made on-site from many items Omahans typically throw in the trash, like plastic straws, juice boxes, potato chip bags and plastic wrap. Some Omahans are already recycling those items by using Hefty orange energy bags, which can be purchased at local stores.
Omaha residents have been able to toss the orange bags in along with their regular curbside recycling since 2016, when the city became the nation’s first to introduce the program on a permanent basis. Firstar sends those recyclables to a cement plant for use as fuel.
The plastic lumber can be used to build lawn chairs, retaining walls and privacy fences in addition to patios.
Barring any supply chain disruptions, Firstar expects to begin receiving manufacturing equipment in August from a company in Canada that developed the technology. Gubbels said he hopes to be churning out the plastic lumber by early next year or sooner.
The effort, Gubbels said, could keep 20,000 tons of plastics out of the landfill each year. Each ton diverted from the landfill saves Omaha-area communities about $25 to $30, Gubbels said.
For years, Firstar has operated as many recycling processors do: accepting materials, sorting them, squeezing the debris into bales and shipping those bales to markets across the country. But Gubbels said he knew that the company could do more.
“It otherwise is going to end up in our streets,” he said of the plastics. “And if it hits the streets, it’s going to end up in waterways. And it’ll end up, eventually, in the ocean. So we’re tied to the world with what we’re doing here.”
The Alliance to End Plastic Waste, started in 2019, is investing in infrastructure, research, education and cleanup efforts. Its member companies include some of the biggest corporations in the world, including PepsiCo, ExxonMobil and Shell.
Along with a $1.35 million low-interest loan, the alliance is providing Firstar with technical expertise, advice and introduction to other new recycling technologies.
“We are excited to be a catalyst to drive this forward, to share in some of the risks, to share in some of the technology, and to help this grow, more importantly, into something that can be replicated and scaled, not only in the U.S., but globally,” Steve Sikra, an alliance vice president, said Thursday.
Firstar also received a $374,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Officials behind the partnership say lumber could be the first of multiple products Firstar makes from plastics, depending on how profitable the project is.
“We can’t do this just because we want to do it and it’s good for the environment,” Gubbels said. “We have to make it sustainable. So we’ll be looking at products that people want to buy.”
Globally, the alliance has more than 30 projects underway. When those come to full fruition, Sikra said, the nonprofit expects to remove from the environment 875,000 metric tons of plastic waste per year.
Sikra said it’s rare for these plastics to be manufactured into a new product.
“To our knowledge, this ... is indeed setting an example for others,” he said.
Bellevue City Councilman Don Preister, an avid environmentalist, praised the partnership and manufacturing plan. But Preister said the success of the program rests with the public. Only a small percentage of single-use plastics make their way to a recycling facility, he said, urging people to use the orange bag program.
“We’re turning waste into a commodity, into a product — that’s wonderful,” he said. “But unless we use it, it doesn’t do much good.”
Gubbels said he knows that there’s a community desire to recycle more based on the number of items people put into curbside recycling bins that shouldn’t be there.
“People want to recycle, and they’re desperate to try to save resources,” he said. “Unfortunately, it can’t be done unless we all work together.”
7 ways you can reduce your use of plastic, foil and other kitchen disposables
Paper towels
"Keeping paper towel use to a minimum is one of the things Martha Stewart is really serious about," Tyrell says. Each workspace in the magazine's test kitchen features cloth tea towels, bar towels (similar to rags) and a roll of select-a-size paper towels, she says. The latter is used sparingly.
Tea towels are great for drying hands or dishes, or folding up to use as a hot mitt. Bar towels can be used for most messes. Paper towels are reserved for messes like juice from meat or raw egg.
"It helps to have all your towel options in one place, so I'd recommend keeping rags or bar towels near where you keep the paper towels," Tyrell says. If cloth towels aren't handy, you probably won't use them, she advises.
And if you can't wean yourself off paper towels, there are now several types of reusable ones made of bamboo and other sustainable materials that can be used numerous times before tossing them out, says Brandi Broxson, articles editor at Real Simple magazine. Cleaner paper towels can be recycled.
Plastic shopping bags
Carry your own canvas or string tote bags for groceries and other purchases. The key, as with bar towels, is to keep them handy.
"There are so many types of reusable bags out there that there's really no excuse for bringing home single-use plastic shopping bags anymore," Tyrell says.
Americans throw away around 100 billion plastic bags a year, she says.
Plastic produce bags
Avoid plastic produce bags by keeping a few lightweight mesh bags — often sold as "multi-use straining bags" — in your purse when you head to the grocery store, Tyrell says.
"They're also great for making nut milks or straining yogurt," she adds.
If your grocery store doesn't use compostable produce bags, you can always bring some of your own.
To avoid plastic wrapping on meat or fish, try asking the butcher at the grocery store to wrap it instead in paper, which is biodegradable. Or bring a reusable container to put it in.
Plastic baggies
There are a variety of new products that can be used as an alternative to baggies. Broxson, at Real Simple, recommends one called Stashers. They're like zip-top plastic bags but are made of Silicon, and can be washed in the dishwasher and reused. They are watertight, and can go from freezer to microwave
Plastic wrap
Both Broxson and Tyrell recommend Bee's Wrap as an alternative to typical plastic cling wrap. It's made of fabric coated in a mixture of wax, oil and tree resin, and sticks to the top of bowls and jars. Like plastic wrap, it conforms to all sorts of shapes. Unlike plastic wrap, it can be washed and reused, and remains sticky for months, Bronson says.
"It's not great for wrapping something drippy like a tuna sandwich, where maybe parchment paper or aluminum foil might be preferable. But as a container covering, or to wrap drier types of foods or sandwiches, it's great," she says.
Aluminum foil
"Luckily, unbleached parchment paper works great for baking and roasting, and also for wrapping sandwiches and snacks," and is biodegradable, Broxson says.
"If you must use aluminum foil, you can wad it up into a ball and reuse it as a scouring sponge for baking dishes to get one more use out of it before throwing it away," she suggests. Clean aluminum foil can be recycled if it's free from food residue. And many stores now sell recycled aluminum foil.
Plastic straws and utensils
The test kitchens at Martha Stewart Living have switched from plastic to stainless steel straws, says Tyrell.
"I carry my own titanium fork and spoon, with a nylon connector so they can even be used as tongs. They're super-lightweight, and kind of cool," she says. "Way nicer than plastic."
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports