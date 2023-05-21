One of two surviving pilots from the famed World War II-era Tuskegee Airmen has been invited to Omaha for the city’s downtown Memorial Day parade and festivities on Saturday.

Retired Lt. Col. George Hardy, 97, of Sarasota, Florida, served 28 years in the Air Force and flew 136 combat missions during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He twice was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Hardy grew up in Philadelphia and enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943, at age 17. He was commissioned a year later following pilot training with the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African American pilots who trained and served together in the segregated U.S. military of the era.

Hardy will be given a place of honor near the end of the parade route on Farnam Street, said Evonne Williams, co-founder with her husband, Bill, of Patriotic Productions, the nonprofit that is putting on the downtown Memorial Day event for the third year.

Bill Williams said he is working to find someone with a private aircraft to fly Hardy from Florida to Nebraska so that the elderly veteran can avoid the rigors of a commercial flight.

Evonne Williams said more than 80 entries are expected in the parade. A mounted Army color guard from Fort Riley, Kansas, will lead the parade, followed by a riderless horse and Gold Star family members of fallen U.S. service members.

Local military veterans and a 47-member Marine Corps Marching Band from New Orleans will also take part.

Children from American Heritage Girls and Trail Life USA — Scout-like youth groups with a Christian focus — will celebrate American history and ingenuity, carrying signs or wearing costumes representing important U.S. inventions and historical figures such as Ben Franklin, Davy Crockett and Harriet Tubman.

Some veterans will also drive military vehicles dating back to World War II.

“It’s kind of going to be a brief history lesson in a one-hour period,” Evonne Williams said.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. at 10th and Jackson Streets. From there, the route will run:

West on Jackson to 12th Street;

North on 12th to Howard Street;

East on Howard to 10th Street;

North on 10th to Farnam Street;

West on Farnam to 13th Street.

After the parade, the Marine Corps Band will perform patriotic songs in a concert at the Gene Leahy Mall’s outdoor performance pavilion.

Parked along the mall at 11th and Douglas Streets will be a free exhibit called RISE ABOVE, celebrating the legacy of both the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs), who flew important training and aircraft-delivery missions during World War II.

The exhibit, sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force, is a mobile theater inside a semitrailer truck. It features films on the women and African American pilots who overcame prejudice and institutional barriers to serve their country.

George Hardy will greet visitors there, Evonne Williams said. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

A fully restored P-51C Mustang flown by the Tuskegee Airmen will be on display at Signature Flight Support near Eppley Airfield from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

As a fundraiser, Patriotic Productions is auctioning off two flights aboard the P-51C Mustang. To bid, visit HiBid.com, search for “Mustang Plane,” and click on the “Auctions” tab. Bids can be entered until Thursday.

Evonne Williams said the idea for the downtown parade and concert is to create a family-oriented patriotic event that is also fun — a change from the more somber, adult-oriented events on Memorial Day Monday.

“We want to raise the level of patriotism," she said. "We want to see the streets lined with kids, waving their flags.”

Besides the downtown celebration, other events will be held on Memorial Day, May 29:

American Legion Post No. 1 will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road. Rep. Don Bacon and Post Commander Paul Taylor will be the speakers.

Catholic Cemeteries will celebrate a Catholic Mass at 10 a.m. at each of its five locations: Calvary Cemetery, 7710 West Center Road; Resurrection Cemetery, 7800 West Center Road; St. Mary Cemetery, 3353 Q St.; St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery, 5226 S. 46th St.; and Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 4912 Leavenworth St. Two of the cemeteries, Holy Sepulchre and Resurrection, have dedicated sections for veterans.

Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, will hold a ceremony at 11:30 a.m., featuring the laying of wreaths and a flyover by a KC-135 tanker from the Nebraska Air National Guard's 155th Air Refueling Wing. Keynote speaker will be Dr. Franklin Damann, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base. Parking will be limited and some distance from the site of the ceremony, so those attending are encouraged to arrive early.

The Prospect Hill Historic Cemetery and Arboretum will celebrate Memorial Day with music, a history presentation and Civil War reenactors. The free program starts at 10:45 a.m. In addition to music by the Prospect Hill Preservation Brass and Woodwind Band and the presenting of colors by the First Nebraska Volunteers, Terri Sanders, publisher of the Omaha Star newspaper, will speak about the importance of Prospect Hill to the city's African American community.

Photos: The Tuskegee Airmen who called Nebraska home