TV stations, World-Herald to livestream Daegan Page funeral

With space limited for the funeral of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page Friday, Page’s family is allowing a local TV station to livestream the service.

KETV Channel 7 will carry Page’s funeral on its Facebook page and share it with other media outlets. The World-Herald plans to carry it on the newspaper’s website, Omaha.com.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 13271 Millard Ave., and is expected to last one hour. Only family and friends are invited to attend, and there will be no overflow facility, according to a statement from the Page family.

A committal ceremony will be held at Omaha National Cemetery at noon Friday, with military honors provided by Marine Corps reservists from Marine Combat Logistics Battalion 451.

Because of limited space at the cemetery, the family is asking the public to pay respects along the closed processional route from the church to the cemetery, on Millard Avenue and South 144th Street.

The Omaha Police Department said that stretch of road will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including the off ramps from Interstate 80 to Highway 50, and from Highway 50 to Highway 370.