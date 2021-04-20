Tweet by Omaha radio personality Chris Baker decried as racist

A tweet from the Twitter account of conservative Omaha radio personality Chris Baker was quickly criticized as racist as it spread across social media Tuesday night.
The tweet was posted within about an hour of the Derek Chauvin verdict and was headlined: Guilty! Beneath the headline was a GIF (file image) of four dancing older Black native men in loincloths, with body paint and possibly spears.
Baker is an afternoon conservative talk show host on Omaha's KFAB radio.
Chauvin, a White former police officer from Minneapolis, was found guilty Tuesday afternoon in the murder of a Black man, George Floyd. Chauvin's killing of Floyd was captured on video and has been the subject of protests globally over the deaths of Blacks at the hands of law enforcement.
The post has been deleted, and Baker's Twitter feed has been deactivated. Baker could not be reached for comment.
C. Taylor Walet III, area president/Nebraska for iHeartRadio, said the post was inappropriate and the situation was under review.
"We are aware of the completely inappropriate tweet that was posted late Tuesday afternoon," Walet wrote The World-Herald in an email. "Please know that this does not represent our viewpoint or our values; we take this situation very seriously and are reviewing it internally in order to take appropriate action."
Ian Lee, an Omahan who works on political campaigns in Washington, D.C., said he took a screenshot of the tweet when he saw it at about 4:50 p.m. Lee follows Baker and other Nebraska political figures on social media.
"It jumped out of the feed to be quite frank," he said. "It was just so brazen, so over the line."
Lee said he made a screenshot of the image because he suspected that Baker would realize his mistake and take it down.
"He should not be able to get away with this."
Republican State Sen. John McCollister, who has been critical of some members of his own party, including former President Donald Trump, tweeted a screenshot of Baker's post and wrote: "Racism like this is a FEATURE of conservative talk radio but they usually mask it with dog whistles. But not this time."
Others on social media called for Baker to be fired and for the station and its advertisers to be boycotted.
World-Herald staff writer Jessica Wade contributed to this report.