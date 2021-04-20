Tweet by Omaha radio personality Chris Baker decried as racist

A tweet from the Twitter account of conservative Omaha radio personality Chris Baker was quickly criticized as racist as it spread across social media Tuesday night.

The tweet was posted within about an hour of the Derek Chauvin verdict and was headlined: Guilty! Beneath the headline was a GIF (file image) of four dancing older Black native men in loincloths, with body paint and possibly spears.

Baker is an afternoon conservative talk show host on Omaha's KFAB radio.

Chauvin, a White former police officer from Minneapolis, was found guilty Tuesday afternoon in the murder of a Black man, George Floyd. Chauvin's killing of Floyd was captured on video and has been the subject of protests globally over the deaths of Blacks at the hands of law enforcement.

The post has been deleted, and Baker's Twitter feed has been deactivated. Baker could not be reached for comment.

C. Taylor Walet III, area president/Nebraska for iHeartRadio, said the post was inappropriate and the situation was under review.