Two big trail projects in Omaha area will provide 'vital' connections

The $2.6 million project is a collaboration between the Papio-Missouri NRD, Sarpy County and the City of Bellevue on the north side of the Platte River and the Lower Platte South NRD, Cass County and the City of Plattsmouth on the south side of the river. The six entities are providing 20% of the funding, while the remainder is coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Eric Williams, natural resources planner for the Papio-Missouri NRD, said the project has been in the works for 20 years.

“The first step was when the highway bridge across the river was constructed. The piers on the highway bridge were intentionally widened on the east side in order to allow a trail to be added to the bridge at a later date,” he said.

Construction of the trail deck is expected to begin in summer 2022.

The trail, which will start at Beach Road and end at Allied Road, will fill a gap in pedestrian access. Currently, the Lied Bridge by South Bend is the only way for pedestrians to safely cross the Platte River, Williams said. That bridge sits 16 miles to the west of where the Platte River Bridge Trail will travel.