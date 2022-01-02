Two children die after Omaha apartment fire

Two children have died after suffering injuries in an apartment fire early Saturday morning in Omaha.

Omaha police confirmed the deaths late Sunday night.

Police spokesman Michael Pecha said additional information would be released later.

An adult was also injured in the fire, but that person's condition was not available Sunday night.

The children and the adult had been taken to the Nebraska Medical Center on Saturday in critical condition.

The fire at 5410 S. 29th St. was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to a report from the Omaha Fire Department.

Light smoke was visible at the scene, and crews quickly extinguished the fire after entering the building.

The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the building. Smoke detectors were present, but it is unclear if they alerted the occupants, according to the department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

