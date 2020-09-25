Two dead, one critically injured in crash near Waterloo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people died and one was in critical condition Friday after a crash near Waterloo.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on South 264th Street near F Street at 5:23 p.m., Capt. Wayne Hudson said.

He said it appeared that a westbound truck crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the truck and a passenger of the other vehicle died. The other driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Hudson said.

