Two dead, one critically injured in crash near Waterloo
Two people died and one was in critical condition Friday after a crash near Waterloo.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on South 264th Street near F Street at 5:23 p.m., Capt. Wayne Hudson said.

He said it appeared that a westbound truck crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the truck and a passenger of the other vehicle died. The other driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Hudson said. 

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

