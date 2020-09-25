Two dead, one critically injured in crash near Waterloo

Two people died and one was in critical condition Friday after a crash near Waterloo.
Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on South 264th Street near F Street at 5:23 p.m., Capt. Wayne Hudson said.
He said it appeared that a westbound truck crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle.
The driver of the truck and a passenger of the other vehicle died. The other driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Hudson said.
