Two die after collision in La Vista involving seven vehicles

Two people died Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle collision in La Vista.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said seven vehicles were involved in a collision at 72nd and Harrison Streets. The crash occurred about 8:15 a.m.

Lausten said a male driver may have had a medical episode before the crash. The man's vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, rear-ended northbound vehicles stopped at a traffic light on 72nd Street.

That driver and a female driver in another vehicle died at the scene, Lausten said. Their identities will be released after relatives are notified.

Another person who sustained serious injuries in the crash was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, but that person's injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Lausten said the intersection will be closed until about 11:30 a.m.

