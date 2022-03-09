Two die after crash in La Vista involving seven vehicles

A man who apparently had a medical episode on Wednesday drove into vehicles waiting at a traffic light in La Vista, killing him and a 28-year-old woman in another vehicle.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said seven vehicles were involved in the crash at 72nd and Harrison Streets. The crash occurred about 8:15 a.m.

Lausten said one driver, 76-year-old Dale Starry of La Vista, may have had a medical episode before the crash. Starry's vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, rear-ended northbound vehicles stopped at a traffic light on 72nd Street, Lausten said.

Starry and the driver of another vehicle, Marina Krol of La Vista, died at the scene.

Another person who sustained serious injuries in the crash was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. That person's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Tim McNeil, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Omaha, said Krol was an administrative assistant with the archdiocese who started there in the spring of 2021. She also served as the archdiocese's music coordinator, coordinating large worship services held at Omaha's St. Cecilia Cathedral.

"She was a delight," McNeil said, noting that Krol was recently married. "Very, very talented. ... She talked about how much she loved Omaha and was looking forward to starting her family here."

Krol, originally from Newburgh, New York, earned dual bachelor's degrees in music history and horn performance from the Hartt School of Music at the University of Hartford in Connecticut and a master’s degree in music from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of Music and Dance.

