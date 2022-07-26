 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two die from apparent overdoses at North Omaha home; woman revived with Narcan

Two people were found dead in a North Omaha home and a third person was taken to a hospital in critical condition Monday night after police responded to a 911 call about an apparent drug overdose. 

Officers were called to a home near 30th Street and Larimore Avenue about 6:30 p.m., according to an Omaha police spokesman. Omaha Fire Department medical personnel found a woman down in the living room and administered Narcan to revive her. She then was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. 

A search of the house located a man and a woman dead in the basement. The names of the dead are being withheld pending notification of relatives.

In February, two women died and a man and a woman were rushed to an Omaha hospital after a possible drug overdose.

Police and firefighters were called to an apartment building near 70th and Hascall Streets before 3 p.m. Feb. 6.

The two women were found dead and the other two were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious condition.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

