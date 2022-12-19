 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two dogs die in North Omaha garage fire

A fire that began early Monday in the attached garage of a North Omaha home resulted in the death of two dogs.

Firefighters were called to a home near 41st and Maple Streets shortly after 4 a.m., according to an Omaha Fire Department spokesman. When fire crews arrived, they reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the garage. 

Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 10 minutes. No one was home, but firefighters recovered two dead dogs. 

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 damage to the house, which was valued at $50,800. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

